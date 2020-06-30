Retirement Advisor: Public Finances And Your Retirement Location (Podcast)

After the coronavirus has shattered public finances, retirees must perform due diligence on just what liabilities they’re “walking into,” as Buffett had put it.

In his post-annual-letter CNBC interview, Buffett warned that businesses and retirees must take note of the financial condition of the state they are in.

Warren Buffett offered some retirement advice a year ago, little noticed at the time, which is more relevant now than then.

This podcast (7:24) recalls the Oracle of Omaha’s post-annual-letter CNBC interview, where Buffett advised people take appropriate due diligence on just what liabilities they’re “walking into.”

