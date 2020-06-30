Motorhome Retirement: The Mt. Rushmore Of Dividend Stocks

The surviving 15 are subject to an analysis of dividend yield, growth and safety to generate the final list of Mt. Rushmore dividend stocks.

Introduction

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December of 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72(T) withdraw plan from one of our IRAs in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July.

So retire in March we did. We retired on a Friday to start our “Motorhome Retirement” and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm), instead of heading out across the country, we did our “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities were limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

What we’re doing now.

On June 20th, we headed to the Black Hills and Bad Lands area of South Dakota to officially start our retirement roaming. Once in the Black Hills, we went to Mt. Rushmore on our first full day there. Even though the walk of flags and the presidential trail were closed for construction and July 4th preparations, the place is still spectacular. Besides the obvious attraction of the stone faces, there is a sculptor’s studio with a scale model of the memorial. A park ranger gave a talk explaining some historical details. The original location was another mountain and the subjects were persons historically significant to South Dakota, but were changed to the current location and subjects at the request of the sculptor. The original plan was to have Jefferson on the other side of Washington. While sculpting Jefferson though, a large crack was revealed so he was blasted off which allowed for this profile of Washington.

This is also why Roosevelt is set so far back in the mountain. The plan was also to show the coats and arms of the subjects but they had to stop in 1941 because funding was withdrawn as the United States was entering World War II before the monument was completed in 1941. Anyway, it was well worth the visit and it is something I could visit again.

The visit to Mt. Rushmore and the monument with iconic American figures got me thinking about iconic American companies, specifically companies with a long history of paying and increasing dividends. So, I thought it would be a fun exercise to put together a list of four stocks I could call the Mt. Rushmore dividend-paying stocks. Iconic American dividend-paying stocks that have stood the test of time and should continue to do so with rock-solid fundamentals.

Initial List Of Candidates

I started with the dividend champions. I just went through the list and picked out names I regard as classic Americana-type companies. I found 23 appropriate companies. This list is my own and is arbitrary. The list you would generate would likely be different.

Year Founded Dividend Streak Colgate Palmolive (CL) 1806 57 Altria (MO) 1822 50 Procter & Gamble (PG) 1837 64 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 1843 52 Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 1866 42 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1870 37 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 1872 48 Chevron (CVX) 1879 33 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1886 58 Coca-Cola (KO) 1886 58 McCormick (MKC) 1889 33 Hormel Foods (HRL) 1891 53 PepsiCo (PEP) 1898 48 Walgreens (WBA) 1901 44 3M company (MMM) 1902 62 International Business Machines (IBM) 1911 25 Clorox (CLX) 1913 47 Caterpillar (CAT) 1925 26 Genuine Parts (GPC) 1928 64 McDonald's (MCD) 1940 44 Walmart (WMT) 1945 47 Nucor (NUE) 1958 47 AT&T (T) 1983 36

The year founded data is from Seeking Alpha and the dividend streak data is from the dividend champions list. It surprised me that AT&T was shown as founded in 1983. I know its predecessors have been around a long time so it is staying on the list for now. Now, we need to cut the list from 23 to four that will go on our Mt. Rushmore of dividend stocks.

First Cuts – Secular Decline

First to be eliminated is Altria. They are facing secular headwinds and have not been faring as well as other tobacco companies, namely Philip Morris International (PM) in responding. The dividend is probably safe for the next several years but relying on a management that has bungled its last two attempts at diversification is not rock solid.

The oil companies XOM and CVX are also going in the first round of cuts. And although they both have very strong balance sheets, they too are facing secular headwinds and while natural gas use will likely keep increasing, oil use may not fare so well. Couple this with the seemingly ever-increasing supply of oil and it does not bode well in the long term.

Second Cuts – Too Cyclical

Cuts this round are Nucor and Caterpillar. Rather than to describe each one, I will show a Fastgraphs screenshot to demonstrate the type of cyclicality that is getting cut.

Nucor

Nucor’s earnings have been extremely cyclical. And while management has done an outstanding job over time of managing the nature of the steel business and maintaining the dividend, it is just not something that belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of dividend stocks.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is a favorite of many dividend growth stock investors. However, as can be seen from the chart above, the earnings are very cyclical and not something to put on Mt. Rushmore.

The first two cuts bring our list from 23 to 18.

Third Cut – Long-Term Decline

IBM has been in decline for several years. There has been a recent change in CEO in hopes to address the problems. However, there has not been enough time to start seeing positive results from the change, so IBM is cut from the list.

3M is another being cut at this time. In my view, they have been issuing debt to buy back stock to keep EPS and the dividend growing. I explain it in this controversial article I wrote on the matter.

Fourth Cut – Credit Rating

Any company rated below BBB is cut.

Year Founded Dividend Streak Credit Rating Colgate Palmolive (CL) 1806 57 AA- Procter & Gamble (PG) 1837 64 AA- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 1843 52 A Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 1866 42 BBB- Kimberly Clark (KMB) 1872 48 A Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1886 58 AAA Coca-Cola (KO) 1886 58 A+ McCormick (MKC) 1889 33 BBB Hormel Foods (HRL) 1891 53 A PepsiCo (PEP) 1898 48 A+ Walgreens (WBA) 1901 44 BBB Clorox (CLX) 1913 47 A- Genuine Parts (GPC) 1928 64 NR/A-* McDonald's (MCD) 1940 44 BBB+ Walmart (WMT) 1945 47 AA AT&T (T) 1983 36 BBB

Note: GPC not rated by S&P. I estimated GPC at A- based on a number of factors. See this article for details. Sherwin-Williams is the only stock on the list that is eliminated based on credit rating.

That brings us down to 15 companies. All of them are strong companies worthy of consideration for the Mt. Rushmore of dividend stocks. To make the final determination, I combined three metrics. Current yield, 5-year dividend growth CAGR and payout ratio. I added the yield and dividend growth to determine what is commonly referred to as the Chowder number on Seeking Alpha. I took that result and divided by the payout ratio to give me a metric that factors dividend yield, dividend growth and payout ratio. In this way both the current income, growth of income and the safety of the income are considered when making the final determination. I will call it a Total Dividend Metric. Notice though, that I only used this after culling the list for quality over time and current credit metrics.

Recent Yield 5-yr div CAGR Chowder Payout Ratio Total Dividend Metric Walgreens (WBA) 4.4% 6.6% 11.0% 33.5% 32.9% Hormel Foods (HRL) 1.9% 16.0% 17.9% 56.1% 31.9% McCormick (MKC) 1.4% 9.6% 11.0% 43.2% 25.5% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.9% 6.3% 9.3% 52.3% 17.7% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.0% 5.8% 7.8% 47.8% 16.3% PepsiCo (PEP) 3.2% 8.4% 11.6% 76.8% 15.1% AT&T (T) 7.2% 2.1% 9.2% 61.8% 15.0% Kimberly Clark (KMB) 3.1% 4.8% 8.0% 57.1% 13.9% Clorox (CLX) 2.1% 6.9% 8.9% 64.4% 13.9% Genuine Parts (GPC) 3.8% 5.8% 9.6% 79.8% 12.0% McDonalds (MCD) 2.8% 7.6% 10.4% 87.4% 11.9% Coca-Cola (KO) 3.8% 5.6% 9.3% 87.4% 10.7% Colgate Palmolive (CL) 2.5% 3.8% 6.3% 61.1% 10.2% Procter & Gamble (PG) 2.7% 3.1% 5.9% 63.6% 9.2% Walmart (WMT) 1.8% 2.0% 3.8% 43.2% 8.9%

So, now we have our four top companies for the Mt. Rushmore of Dividend Stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Hormel Foods (HRL)

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

I did not factor in current valuation. In my view, only WBA is attractively valued at this time with MKC and HRL both significantly overvalued.

I will be writing a monthly update for June in the next couple of weeks. Here is the update from May if you have not seen it yet. Also, next month it is time for the quarterly update on the real money permanent portfolio series. The last one was published in April.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, XOM, KMB, CVX, JNJ, KO, HRL, WBA, MMM, IBM, GPC, T, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.