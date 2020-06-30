2020 Is A Good Time To Begin Accumulating Banks In Brazil

I'm continuing to monitor banks in Brazil and may begin accumulating during H2 2020, as Brazil has the potential to rebound in 2021 and beyond.

Growth in Latin American countries, including Brazil, has been very weak, and many countries in this region also have relatively high levels of debt.

In recent years, emerging markets in Latin America have been facing multiple headwinds, which has further been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is worthwhile to focus on emerging markets that could become beneficiaries of an uptick in commodity prices. Countries like Chile, Colombia, and Brazil could see an economic rebound this decade, which makes 2020 an exciting time to begin accumulating positions. However, all of these countries face multiple headwinds, including rising public debt, weak performing currencies, and contractions in economic growth. It is, therefore, best to selectively shop for stocks in Latin America during 2020. I am waiting to buy opportunities after select companies, primarily banks, announce their Q2-Q3 results this year. This article will focus on Brazil's economy and how banks in Brazil could be an attractive investment opportunity.

Brazil Outperformed Chile and Colombia on a 5-Year Basis

Brazil’s economic outlook is hazy: Brazil, along with many other Latin American economies, will face a large number of economic headwinds this year. Brazil’s economy could contract by around 7% this year, and its primary deficit will likely rise to above 10% of GDP. Brazil’s GDP contracted by 1.5% during the first quarter of 2020, and will probably see further contractions during subsequent months due to decreased consumer spending. Furthermore, Brazil’s economy is vulnerable because of its heavy reliance on SMEs, as SMEs employ over 60% of Brazil's population. One key issue that Brazil has been facing is its dependency on China for its exports, as nearly 25% of its total exports and 50% of its commodity exports go to China. The country's dependence on commodity exports has resulted in declined growth during previous years, similar to what has been happening in other regional peer countries such as Colombia and Chile.

Brazil will unlikely be able to raise interest rates in the future, even though inflation is currently at a favorable level. Brazil’s inflation rate is still below the country’s target of 4%, and rates are already at a low due to the interest rate cuts that took place this year. Brazil’s benchmark interest rate dropped to a low of 2.25% this June, and the country’s central bank will only likely be able to cut rates by 25-75 basis points this year if it chooses to. Other countries in the region, such as Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, have also been cutting interest rates following the pandemic.

Brazil's currency has been a thorn this year: The Brazilian real has been one of the weakest performing currencies within frontier and emerging markets, declining by nearly 27% YTD. Brazil’s currency has begun to rebound in recent weeks, and Brazil was also able to attract foreign capital through a $3.5bn bond sale, despite the shaky macroeconomic situations. Brazil’s central bank can also sell foreign exchange reserves to defend the currency. Brazil has exceptionally high levels of foreign exchange reserves relative to its emerging market peers (FX reserves cover over 2 years of imports).

Brazil's Foreign Exchange Reserves have Soared Since 2000

Brazil has made massive strides to increase its foreign exchange reserves since the last financial crisis, and is currently in a much better position in this sense.

Hazy Outlook for Latin America: Brazil has its Unique Issues

Brazil has its Unique Issues

Growth in Latin American countries, including Brazil, has been very weak, and many countries in this region also have relatively high levels of debt. Overall, Latin America only grew by around 0.6% last year, compared to 1.6% in the previous year. Growth in Latin America has consistently been below the growth levels seen in other Asian frontier markets, even when commodity prices peaked during the last cycle. Brazil's public debt was the highest among its peers, only topped by Argentina, while its fiscal deficit was also larger than other peers such as Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

Brazil's Public Debt has Risen Substantially since 2010

Brazil’s public debt has increased substantially since 2010, making it very vulnerable amid the economic slowdown ahead. Brazil's external debt as a % of GDP has also nearly doubled since the GFC, increasing to over 30% of GDP as of 2019. Chile, one of my favorite markets in this region, has a public debt level equivalent to around 25% of GDP, making it a regional stand out.

Investing in Brazil

It is harder to make a case for investing in Brazil now with the uncertainty ahead. However, banking stocks are beginning to trade at historic lows, and the iShares MSCI Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is currently down 40% YTD. One stock that I am beginning to monitor is Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), which declined substantially this year due to Brazil's economic uncertainty. Banco Bradesco underperformed the ETF by around 13 percentage points.

The bank's net interest income only declined by 6% during Q1 2020 and is likely to see a further drop next quarter. The bank's ROE also dropped by 880 basis points during Q1, at 11.7%. I am waiting for financial results regarding delinquencies, which could rise during subsequent quarters this year. However, the results during Q1 were quite favorable, demonstrating the bank has been able to manage its NPLs amid the economic slowdown.

Banco Bradesco’s 90-Day Delinquency

December 2019 March 2020 Individuals 4.4% 4.8% Micro/small/medium sized enterprises 3.7% 4.5% Large Corporations 0.8% 1.2% Total 3.3% 3.7%

Source: Company Q1 2020 Presentation

Banco Bradesco trades at a strong historical discount, as compared to other banks in countries such as Chile, and it is currently trading below book value.

I'm continuing to monitor banks in Brazil and may begin accumulating during H2 2020, as Brazil has the potential to rebound in 2021 and beyond. In the meantime, banks in Chile are much more conservative options in my view and could benefit strongly from a copper bull market.

