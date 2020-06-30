Failure to close the proposed or an alternative transaction could result in both warrants (HCCHW) and rights expiring worthless but given ongoing investor enthusiasm for everything related to zero emission transportation, I firmly expect the deal to be consummated.

Acquisition still requires shareholder approval and is expected to close in mid- to late Q3.

Investors looking to place a bet on HL Acquisitions/Fusion Fuel should consider buying into the company's rights (HCCHR) which currently trade at an almost 35% discount to the stock.

Note:

I have covered HL Acquisitions (HCCH, HCCHR, HCCHU, HCCHW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Three weeks ago, I discussed the proposed acquisition of emerging Portuguese green hydrogen player Fusion Welcome-Fuel SA ("Fusion Fuel") by Nasdaq-listed blank-check company HL Acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 4

After the massive hype surrounding zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation (NKLA) which recently went public via a very similar backdoor listing, investors and particularly traders have started to pour into basically every stock related to EVs, fuel cells and hydrogen.

The latest company piggybacking on the ongoing hype has been Hyliion, developer of the so-called Hypertruck ERX, a Class 8 electric truck using a natural gas-powered onboard generator to recharge the battery.

Photo: Hyliion Hypertruck ERX - Source: Company Website

Similar to Nikola and Fusion Fuel, Hyliion will be merged into a blank-check company, NYSE-listed Tortoise Acquisition Corporation (SHLL).

After the transaction was announced on June 19, Tortoise Acquisition's common stock price has already more than tripled and might experience another leg up should shareholders approve the deal (which I wouldn't doubt for a second).

Investors looking for more color on the proposed Tortoise Acquisition/Hyliion merger should read fellow contributor's Anh Hoang's recent discussion of the deal.

While Fusion Fuel is not targeting to build emission-free vehicles, the company's claim to have developed a proprietary electrolysis solution allowing for the production of green hydrogen on a cost basis comparable with brown hydrogen generated via steam-methane reforming (of which 95%+ of today's world hydrogen supply is derived from) is likely to attract heightened investor interest as only green hydrogen would allow for true emission-free FCEV transportation.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 16

In contrast, Nikola Corporation will have to rely mostly on grid power for its planned network of large-scale hydrogen fueling stations with the company aiming "to source a minimum of 30 percent of its electricity from (...) solar panels and other renewable forms of electricity".

Unlike fellow special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") plays Nikola and Tortoise Acquisition, trading in HL Acquisitions' exchange-listed securities has remained rather unexciting with investors and traders only halfheartedly chasing the stock from time to time. The lukewarm investor sentiment is even more remarkable given HL Acquisitions' tiny free float of an estimated six million shares which would make the stock a formidable target for the momentum crowd.

But on Monday the shares finally seemed to gain some traction with the common stock ending the session up almost 20% on 10x average daily trading volume and the warrants (HCCHW) soaring more than 40%.

With the warrants entitling holders to purchase one new common share at $11.50, Monday's closing price of $2.89 represents an approximately 12% premium to the current share price.

Given this issue, investors looking to take a bet on HL Acquisitions / Fusion Fuel should rather consider purchasing the company's so-called "rights" (HCCHR) which are also traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company's most recent 10-Q provides the necessary details (emphasis added by author):

Each holder of a right will receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon consummation of a Business Combination, even if a holder of such right redeemed all ordinary shares held by it in connection with a Business Combination. No fractional ordinary shares will be issued upon exchange of the rights. No additional consideration will be required to be paid by a holder of rights in order to receive its additional ordinary shares upon consummation of a Business Combination as the consideration related thereto has been included in the Unit purchase price paid for by investors in the Initial Public Offering. If the Company enters into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination in which the Company will not be the surviving entity, the definitive agreement will provide for the holders of rights to receive the same per share consideration the holders of the ordinary shares will receive in the transaction on an as-converted into ordinary shares basis and each holder of rights will be required to affirmatively covert its rights in order to receive 1/10 of an ordinary share underlying each right (without paying additional consideration). The ordinary shares issuable upon exchange of the rights will be freely tradable (except to the extent held by affiliates of the Company).

In layman's terms: For every ten rights, investors will receive one new ordinary share of the combined company without any further consideration.

The math appears simple: Buying ten rights at Monday's closing price of $0.84 would result in owning the equivalent of a share at an almost 35% discount to the current stock price.

Too good to be true? Let's dig a little bit deeper into the 10-Q (emphasis added by author):

If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination by the Extended Date (and such date is not further extended as described above) and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of rights will not receive any of such funds with respect to their rights, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company’s assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such rights, and the rights will expire worthless. Further, there are no contractual penalties for failure to deliver securities to the holders of the rights upon consummation of a Business Combination. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the rights. Accordingly, the rights may expire worthless.

In short: Should the proposed transaction fall through and HL Acquisitions would be unable to enter into an alternative transaction, the rights might end up being worthless.

That said, the company's warrants are subject to the very same issue and actually trade at a premium.

Given ongoing investor enthusiasm for alternative energy stocks, I fully expect the proposed transaction to be approved with closing currently anticipated in August or September.

Bottom Line:

Assuming shareholder approval, another hydrogen startup will be listed on Nasdaq within the next couple of months. As with Nikola, technology claims and business plan appear wildly optimistic but as evidenced by the recent 700% rally in Nikola's share price, investors couldn't care less these days.

With an estimated current free float of approximately 6 million shares (as compared to 23 million for Nikola right now), HL Acquisitions would make a formidable target for the momentum crowd.

Investors looking to place a bet on HL Acquisitions/Fusion Fuel should consider buying into the company's rights (HCCHR) which currently trade at an almost 35% discount to the common stock.

While under a worst case scenario the rights (and the warrants) could end up being worthless, I fully expect the transaction to be approved and the merger to close until the end of Q3. Upon closing, the combined company will issue to holders one new common share for every ten rights being held.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCCHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.