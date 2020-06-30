The price of crude oil on the continuous futures chart moved from a low of negative $40.32 on April 20 to its most recent high at $41.63 on June 23. While the move below zero and to an extraordinarily low price was an outlier, the price range over the past eleven weeks has been an incredible $81.95 per barrel. The range in the Brent benchmark futures is far narrower, but still a broad band from a historical perspective. Brent reached a low of $16, and at its recent high of $43.93, the band was $27.93 per barrel.

The evaporation of demand on the back of the global pandemic caused the unprecedented selling in NYMEX crude oil. Producers responded by cutting output either intentionally or because of the low price level of the energy commodity. Meanwhile, demand began creeping back into the oil market over recent weeks. China has been buying, and the re-opening of the European and US economies have helped to lift the price of crude oil.

A continuation of the rally in crude oil depends on the increasing demand trends. Another significant outbreak of coronavirus that caused shutdowns has the potential to trigger another sharp downside correction. The daily chart continues to climb with a higher high during most weeks since April 20. While the weekly chart finally filled the void on the chart, the daily chart has yet to close the gap.

We are likely to see lots of volatility in the crude oil market over the coming weeks and months. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are short-term tools for those who wish to take exposure to the price of the energy commodity without venturing into the futures arena.

Progress in filling the gap in WTI- The weekly does the trick

Price action tends to fill gaps over time. On the daily chart, crude oil has been climbing higher since April. In June, the August futures contract began to erase the void created when the price of the energy commodity gapped lower from $42.17 on March 6 to $38.98 on March 9.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the most recent peak in the August futures contact took the price of crude oil to a high of $41.63 per barrel on June 23, 54 cents shy of completely erasing the gap on the chart. The price pulled back and settled at $39.70 on June 29, still within striking distance of filling the void.

On the weekly chart, the gap was from $36.35 to $41.05 per barrel.

Source: CQG

The high at $41.63 on June 23 did the trick and erased the gap on the continuous contract.

The same move in Brent futures

In the Brent futures, the gap on the August contract was from $45.16 on March 6 to $39.24 on March 9.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the most recent high on August Brent crude oil futures was at $43.93 per barrel, still $1.23 shy of erasing the void on the chart.

OPEC, Russia, and other producers extend the cuts

The most recent move by the members of OPEC, Russia, and other producers worldwide was to continue the almost ten million barrel per day production cut for one month, through July.

The oil cartel’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee or JMMC monitors compliance with OPEC production quotas. In mid-June, they told the market that compliance stood at 87% during May. The committee reiterated that all participating counties reach 100% of their pledged cuts. Any shortfalls should be made up for in July through September. Iraq and Kazakhstan, two holdouts, agreed to over comply, which could lift the 9.7 mbpd cut to over 100% over the coming weeks. The JMMC will meet again on July 15.

The potential for a continuation of production cuts is high, even though the price of Brent and WTI nearby futures are trading on either side of the $40 per barrel level. As the number of cases of COVID-19 rises, the potential for another shock to the oil market persists if shutdowns are necessary over the coming weeks and months. While OPEC, Russia, and other oil-producing countries would like to see the price of crude oil higher, $40 per barrel is more acceptable than the $16 low in Brent from April or WTI in negative territory.

U.S. output is naturally declining

In mid-March, crude oil output in the United States led the world and reached a record 13.1 million barrels per day. According to the EIA, as of June 19, daily production was 16.2% lower at 11 mbpd. Output had dropped to 10.5 mbpd during the previous week, but the rise in the price of the energy commodity caused an increase of one-half million barrels.

Meanwhile, the decline in the number of oil rigs operating in the United States is likely to continue to cause the output to fall. According to Baker Hughes, as of June 26, 188 rigs were pumping from the crust of the earth in the US. At the same time, in 2019, 793 oil rigs were operating. The drop of 605 rigs or 76.3% is a significant factor contributing to the natural reduction of US output in response to the price of the energy commodity.

Potential volatility in the short-term- UCO and SCO are double leveraged products

$40 per barrel could become a “sweet spot” for the price of crude oil as the price consolidates. The market still has some work to fill the gap on the daily August WTI and the Brent charts. However, three factors could spur a return of volatility to the crude oil futures market over the coming days, weeks, and months.

A significant spike in COVID-19 cases and a climbing number of fatalities in the US, China, and other countries around the world that lead to another round of shutdowns would weigh heavily on the price of crude oil. While the production cuts have gone a long way to stabilize the price of oil, another round of demand evaporation could cause another elevator ride to the downside in the crude oil futures markets.

On the other hand, scientific progress on therapies and a vaccine that removes some of the threats could cause a sudden surge in demand, pushing prices higher. Finally, the Middle East is still home to over half the world’s crude oil reserves. Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Iran and the US remain more than a challenge. Early in 2020, a faceoff between the US and Iran in Iraq caused the price of nearby WTI futures to rise to $65.65 and Brent to almost $72 per barrel. With prices now around the $40 level, any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes for crude oil in the Middle East could cause a price spike to the upside.

As we head into the second half of 2020 and the heart of the summer season in the northern hemisphere, the potential for a continuation of wide price variance remains high.

In my June 1 piece on Seeking Alpha, I noted the decline in the contango or forward premium in nearby NYMEX futures. The high for the nearby crude oil contract at that time was at $34.81 per barrel, and the spread stood at a $3.87 contango for crude oil for one-year delivery. On June 29, the nearby price was almost $5 per barrel higher at $39.70, and the one-year spread was trading at less than half the contango value (+$1.43). At that time, I suggested that the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) could be an excellent tool for those who do not trade in the futures market but wish to take a long position in the oil market. UCO traded to a high of $24.10 on May 26. Since then, nearby WTI crude oil futures moved from $34.81 to $41.63 or 19.6% higher.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, UCO moved from $24.10 to a high of $31.84 on June 23 or over 32% higher. SCO is UCO’s bearish counterpart. If the price of crude oil is going to correct because of the ongoing pandemic, it will outperform the WTI futures on the downside.

Demand for crude oil needs to continue to rise to support the price of the energy commodity. As of June 29, the contango has shrunk dramatically. The price remains within striking distance of filling the gap on August futures, and business activity is picking up despite the rise in the number of virus cases. The trend remains higher in the oil market, but that could change in the blink of an eye in the volatile energy commodity.

