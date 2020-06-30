The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's May Update: Selling Kimco Preferred Series L For Better Opportunities

A total of two companies suspended or decreased their dividend that was payable during the month of May.

John's Roth IRA had a balance of $141,864.87 as of May 31st, 2020 vs. $167,652.07 on May 31st, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 5.85%.

John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $241,715.44 as of May 31st, 2020 vs. $254,523.78 on May 31st, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 5.25%.

John's retirement accounts generated a total of $1,064.77 of dividend income for May 2020 vs. $1,115.93 of dividend income for May of 2019.

Although this article covers the results for the month of May, I did want to discuss a trade made during the month of June where we sold shares of Kimco (KIM.PL) Preferred Series L. As much as I would like to take credit for the timing of selling this holding I can honestly say it was lucky timing that we decided to sell it when we did.

This sale was made due to the rapid improvement in the value of its preferred shares combined with the risk associated with retail. I expect that Kimco (KIM) will continue to exist for years to come, however, there isn't much reward associated with these preferred shares anymore and if anything, the downside price risk is fairly high especially as concerns surrounding a COVID-19 resurgence are being referenced more often.

Although we typically look for shares at a discount to a coupon we could reinvest this money into preferred shares that have significantly better dividend coverage and often times a better yield (even though they are selling at a premium to the coupon price). A great example of an individual stock that has preferred shares where this money would be put to better use is Digital Realty Income (DLR.PK). There are few preferred issuances under DLR that look fairly attractive (at least more attractive than KIM.PL).

We are also considering investing this in diversified Preferred Security ETFs/CEFs that are discussed in the conclusion of this article.

Client Background

I decided that I would condense this section in order to reduce the amount of clutter in these articles. For those who are new to the series and are interested in a more in-depth background, you can find that information by clicking here.

This is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded.

John retired on January 1, 2018.

My relationship with John goes back several years and I began helping him manage his own investments after seeing the astronomical fees they were incurring from their financial advisor.

I am not a financial advisor and I do not charge John (or his wife Jane) for my services. The only thing I asked is that they allow me to write anonymously about their investment journey.

John retired comfortably with a modest social security income and no debt.

Here are some important characteristics regarding John's portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend Cuts And Suspensions

The following stocks cut or suspended their dividend payment that was due in the month of May.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

WestRock Company (WRK)

PacWest Bancorp - I would describe PACW's current situation as a financial institution that is doing the best it can with a terrible situation. I have been bullish on PACW at what had its previous 52-week-lows in the $30 range but now the new bottom is in and share prices have reached a point where shares were previously valued in the crash of 2008/2009. Don't expect the dividend to return to its previous payout of $2.40/annually anytime soon as PACW will likely take a more conservative approach in order to maximize cash on hand.

The dividend was decreased from $.60/share per quarter to $.25/share per quarter. This represents a decrease of 58% and a new full-year payout of $1.00/share compared with the previous $2.40/share. This results in a current yield of 5.41% based on a share price of $18.50.

WestRock Company - The dividend reduction from WRK was probably the most shocking change and was definitely unexpected given its business model. With that said, WRK is a great reminder that even dividends that we consider to be safe always have the potential to be cut under the right circumstances. Management decided to take the approach that the cut was necessary in order to mitigate the risks of an uncertain environment due to COVID-19. With the savings from the dividend cut, WRK says that it will allocate an additional $275 million to debt reduction. Along with other changes, management expects that it will be able to provide an additional $1 billion towards debt reduction through the end of fiscal 2021. Many investors will likely be turned off due to the cut but the additional drop in share price is an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

The dividend was decreased from $.465/share per quarter to $.20/share per quarter. This represents a decrease of 57% and a new full-year payout of $.80/share compared with the previous $1.86/share. This results in a current yield of 3% based on a share price of $26.61.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of two companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of May in John's Retirement Accounts and includes the following companies:

General Dynamics (GD)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

General Dynamics - GD offers a five-year dividend growth rate of 10.5% and has a consistent dividend growth record of 25 years. There are positives to being a defense contractor in the sense that the government is likely to give the go-ahead for additional funds to be funneled to these companies in order to sustain what would be considered an essential workforce. At today's prices, GD is offering a pretty attractive entry point and an abnormally high yield of 3%. The dividend was increased from $1.02/share per quarter to $1.10/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 7.8% and a new full-year payout of $4.40/share compared with the previous $4.08/share. This results in a current yield of 2.99% based on a share price of $146.96.

Kinder Morgan - Oil prices continue to struggle as the effects of oversupply and a slowed world economy have ushered in a period of uncertainty. Fortunately, KMI shareholders have their money invested in a company that primarily focuses on the distribution of natural gas through its more than 70,000 miles of pipelines. Some investors still have a bad taste in her mouth from when KMI slashed its dividend from $.51/share per quarter down to $.125/share per quarter at the beginning of 2016. Fortunately, KMI has made major improvements to its balance sheet since then and reduced its total debt from $43.3 billion at the end of Q4-2015 to its last reported levels of $34.96 billion at the end of Q1-2020. At the end of the day, investors who got in at current levels are likely quite happy with the stock's performance while those who bought in prior to the crash in 2016 will have a hard time seeing these improved fundamentals. The dividend was increased from $.25/share per quarter to $.2625/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5% and a new full-year payout of $1.05/share compared with the previous $1.00/share. This results in a current yield of 7.02% based on a share price of $14.96.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 25 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in John's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of May.

PACW - 25 Shares @ $18.34/share.

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) - 25 Shares @ $23.31/share.

There were no shares sold in the Traditional IRA for the month of May.

The purchase of PACW was a small and opportunistic play on the most recent dividend cut. Those considering adding PACW need to consider that this is not a trade that will likely play out for at least the next several years. CDUAF, on the other hand, was a purchase to build a larger position in this Canadian Utility company at what we consider to be an attractive price.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of May.

GD - 20 Shares @ $148.58/share.

Eaton Vance (EV) - 10 Shares @ $38.35/share.

John sold the following position from his Roth IRA during the month of May.

Pfizer (PFE) - 125 Shares @ $37.61/share.

Below is an image of the Realized Gain/Loss for the Roth IRA during the month of May.

GD and EV were both added to because we saw the share price as attractive entry points. PFE was sold as we are limiting exposure to pharmaceuticals because we plan to initiate a position soon in a CEF like BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) because I will leave the complicated world of pharmaceuticals to an expert with far more knowledge than I possess. There are only two pharmaceutical stocks that we plan on holding going forward and only one of those two which is currently in the portfolio. AbbVie (ABBV) is currently held in John's wife Jane's portfolio and this position be maintained due to its low-cost basis and dominance within the industry. The only other pharmaceutical company that I would consider holding as a long-term investment in John's portfolio is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and that is also primarily due to its track record and dominance within the industry.

May Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what John's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. John's Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from June 25th at the market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year. All images below are property of my business Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on June 26th.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRA's.

As mentioned in the Taxable Account article for April I have decided to continue including the following graph that was suggested by one of my readers who thought that this particular graph would demonstrate some of the interesting trends that we see each month while comparing them on a year-over-year basis. The main issue with the graph as it currently stands is that this is only the third year of collecting this data which makes the graph more choppy than it should be. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

Several of my readers have pointed out that they are not interested in owning individual preferred shares and instead opt for exposure through ETF's such as iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) or Nuveen Preferred and Income Securities Fund CEF (JPS). Based on my initial research, I believe both of these are viable resources with advantages and disadvantages.

Both of these funds are priced near the low-end of their price range and have a low Beta when you look over the 10-year price and yield history as you can see from the images above. With the exception of recent COVID-19 related events, it has been rare to see PFF drop below a share price of $36 (shares of this ETF looks fully or overvalued at around $40/share). JPS has slightly more volatility to it (it does use some leverage whereas PFF does not) but it does offer a higher dividend yield than PFF does.

It is worth pointing out PFF pays a variable monthly dividend that typically ranges between $.15 cents/month to $.20 cents/month. JPS has typically been consistent over long periods of time (the last dividend policy that was held ran from June 2018 through March 2020 at $.056 cents/month) but recently lowered its monthly dividend from $.056 cents/month to $.0505 cents/month for the month of April. With the dividend rate reduced, JPS still offers a dividend yield of 7.36% vs PFF's 5.71%.

There are a number of other investments I have started researching in order to get more income from safer sources like preferred stocks and municipal bonds. I will likely start including more of these ETFs/CEFs in these articles and also writing standalone articles about them going forward.

