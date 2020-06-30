On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, refined products and crude oil pipeline giant Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usual for presentations like this, the company devoted a great deal of effort towards discussing its business operations and making an investment case in itself. Surprisingly though, the company devoted almost no effort towards discussing the current fundamentals in the industry. It is these fundamentals that many investors are currently afraid of with regards to all of the companies in the energy industry, so unfortunately, this presentation does little to comfort investors. Therefore, I will add my own insights and outside sources over the course of the following analysis.

Magellan Midstream Partners owns and operates the largest network of refined petroleum products pipelines in the United States. This system covers 9,800 miles in total and also includes 53 important and export terminals and 46 million barrels of refined product storage.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

This network provides a differentiating factor for Magellan Midstream compared to many other midstream companies. This is because many other companies focus on either moving crude oil from the oil fields to the refineries or focus on natural gas and natural gas liquids. Magellan Midstream can, therefore, provide some diversification benefits to a portfolio. While all hydrocarbon products are certainly interlinked, there are some different dynamics between them and this does allow Magellan Midstream Partners to add a certain amount of diversity to a portfolio that consists of other midstream companies.

One of the very nice things that we can see here is that tariffs are expected to increase on July 1, 2020. These are regulated fees set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for long-haul pipelines like the ones Magellan Midstream Partners operates. The fact that the tariffs increased at the start of the third quarter should result in some growth for the company around that time, assuming that volumes do not fall off substantially. This unfortunately, might be a problem since as shown above, volumes are primarily determined by the demand for transportation fuel. While the COVID-19 economic shutdown is officially over in much of the country, many people are still practicing social distancing and are largely avoiding travel unless they have no other choice. Anecdotally, the area where I live was one of the least affected areas by the disease and we do not have the crowds in stores and restaurants that we had prior to the economic shutdown. Thus, Magellan Midstream Partners may see the higher tariff revenue offset by lower volumes in the near-term.

Magellan Midstream Partners is also active in transporting crude oil. The company owns and operates 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines along with 37 million barrels of crude oil storage:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

The company's business model for these is very similar to what other midstream companies use. In short, the company secures long-term contracts with its customers for the use of its infrastructure. These contracts are backed by minimum volume guarantees, which specify the quantity of resources that a customer must send through Magellan's pipelines or pay for anyway. As the company charges its fees for this service based on volumes, these long-term contracts provide the company with a steady source of cash flow that helps it support its distribution.

One of the most significant effects that the coronavirus-related shutdown had on the energy industry is to sharply decrease energy prices. As we can see here, the price of West Texas Intermediate has fallen from $61.18 per barrel at the start of the year to $39.21 today:

Source: Business Insider

This has caused a great deal of concern among investors because the lower energy prices translate into lower revenues and profits for energy producers. However, midstream companies like Magellan Midstream Partners are somewhat insulated from this. This is because they make their money based on fees that they charge their customers for the volume of resources that are sent through their infrastructure and not on the value of those resources. As we can see here, more than 85% of Magellan Midstream Partners' operating margin comes from this sort of activity:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

This should provide some comfort to investors that the company's business model and cash flows are largely independent of commodity prices. This is certainly in stark contrast to the company's unit price performance, which was utterly terrible once energy prices fell as the pandemic started. This might, therefore, present an opportunity but read on.

Magellan Midstream Partners has a long history of growth. Over the past ten years, the company has invested approximately $6.3 billion into projects that expanded its EBITDA. The company expects to continue this stream in 2020 despite the steep decline in energy prices:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

With that said, though, the company's spending on growth projects this year will be only $400 million, which is much less than what it spent in most of the previous years. This is something that many midstream companies have had to do in the face of lower energy prices in order to preserve capital. This makes sense as many upstream producers have cut back on their own growth ambitions in the near-term so there is no longer a need for all of the growth projects that these companies were previously working on. Therefore, it no longer makes any sense for them to spend the money to construct projects that nobody wants to use.

Magellan Midstream Partners has not completely abandoned all of its growth ambitions, however. In various previous articles on the company, I discussed the Pasadena Marine Terminal that the company is constructing in conjunction with Valero Energy (VLO). This is a 200-acre export terminal near Houston that came online back in early 2019:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

As shown above, the first phase of the project came online in early 2019, which consisted of one million barrels of liquids storage and a dock capable of handling up to Panamax-size ships. The second phase of the project was much larger though, as it consisted of the addition of four million barrels of liquids storage and a dock capable of handling up to Aframax-size ships, which are larger than Panamax vessels. This facility not only helps to support the burgeoning United States export industry but should also help drive Magellan Midstream's cash flow upward. As the second phase of the expansion is now operational, we can expect it to stimulate some growth over the remainder of the year.

Magellan Midstream Partners also has a very strong balance sheet. Standard & Poors rates the company at BBB+, which is one of the highest ratings in the midstream industry. The usual way to judge midstream companies though, is by looking at a metric known as the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which tells us how long it will take the company to pay off all of its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow towards this goal. Analysts generally like to see this ratio under 5.0, but I generally like to see it under 4.0 to add a certain margin of safety to its ability to support its debt even if cash flow declines. Magellan Midstream Partners has not had this ratio go above 4.0 over the past fifteen years:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners' first quarter 2020 EBITDA, the company boasts a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7. This is one of the lowest ratios in the entire midstream industry and should provide us with some confidence that the company should be able to weather through the current conditions and ultimately prosper even if the volumes flowing through its refined products pipelines decline somewhat due a lack of demand for transportation fuel. Overall then, Magellan Midstream Partners might offer an interesting opportunity for an investor today.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.