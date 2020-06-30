IMF June Buys: The 16 Stocks Added To My Portfolio

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

I made my monthly IMF portfolio buys last Friday. While I expect a broader market correction, we were running out of trading days this month. So, with the clock winding down and plenty of stocks on sale, I was happy to go shopping. Besides, if the market keeps dropping I can always put the July capital to work soon.

So, what I'd buy? A lot of the names are the same as my May buys. Over the past month, there was very little sector rotation. Value shares had a brief move in early June, but it quickly disappeared. Overall, Hot stocks have stayed hot, while cold stocks failed to regain much ground. As such, if it was cheap last month, it's probably still cheap now.

That said, there was more activity this month than last. That's because I sold the private prison REITs following the George Floyd death and associated "Defund the Police" movement. That came just in time, as Corecivic (CXW) subsequently suspended its dividend - as always, don't be afraid to sell quickly once a thesis breaks. With the money harvested from the Geo Group (GEO) and Corecivic sales, it gave the portfolio a few hundred extra bucks to work with in addition to the usual $1,000 monthly contribution. Here's where my money went this month:

We can knock a few of these out of the way quickly. I made the case for Hershey (HSY) on Thursday. I explained why Bachoco (IBA) is bizarrely cheap as well. And Empire State Realty (ESRT) has gotten a trio of articles, as Brad Thomas, Exile of the Mainstream, and I have all published bullish notes on it recently.

Here's my detailed write-up for Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS). And I covered the latest developments in Global Water Resources (GWRS) here. Hingham and Global Water, by the way, are dividend reinvestments, hence the different purchase amount than the stocks I purchased with my own earned capital.

More broadly, I've covered a lot of June's purchases already in recent months. Investor's Title (ITIC) hasn't changed too much since I made the pitch for it back in April. Oddly enough, ITIC stock is back near multi-year lows, despite the fact that the market is much stronger now than in April, and housing in particularly is showing far more resilience than anyone expected. I'm extremely bullish on Investor's Title at this price.

Similarly, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) retains the positive features that it did when I wrote about it in January. Except that now, it's the cheapest it's been since the Financial Crisis, whereas in January, it was still selling at 2016-level valuations. Washington Trust is one of my favorite higher-growth community banks.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has gotten even cheaper than it was in May. The Fed added more fuel to the fire with its new capital requirements. The Fed is prohibiting large banks from buying back stock (the banks had already voluntarily paused their buybacks anyway) along with limiting dividends to where they were in Q2. So most too-big-to-fail banks can maintain the status quo. However, as the new guidelines force big banks to pay dividends matched by recent earnings, Wells Fargo and a few other banks with higher yields will need to trim their payouts. Wells preemptively responded by announcing a dividend cut on Monday.

This makes no difference to the long-term appeal of WFC stock. This is a company with a $5 annual core EPS base trading at $25 after all - buy banks at a discount to book value and 5x normalized earnings, and good things will happen. And I think they can ultimately push earnings to $6-$7/share in a few years once residual legal costs from their past scandals roll off. So a smaller dividend this year makes little difference to me. Other investors, however, sell on any dividend cut regardless of the reason -- I'm happy to buy their shares at this price.

General Dynamics (GD) remains relatively cheap compared to other Dividend Aristocrats, and is also a welcome diversion away from the financial stocks I've been buying recently. There are concerns about both aviation and military spending going forward. However, I'm skeptical that a Biden administration, should it happen, would cut defense spending that much. And meanwhile, I expect private jet spending to hold up better than expected as ultra-wealthy people socially-distance themselves away from the general public.

I've been making the case for stock exchanges in recent weeks. And CBOE (CBOE) finally broke down from the $100 level, falling to $91 on Friday. At this price, not only am I buying in the IMF, I'm also considering adding it to the Ian's Insider Corner aggressive portfolio. A new wave of market volatility appears to be kicking off, and that will help VIX trading volumes rise.

In Mexico, in addition to Bachoco, I added to two other positions. Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) remains at precisely the same price as it was last month. As it's a pink sheet ADR, I didn't have access to it for the IMF until the portfolio switched brokerages last month. As such, I expect to keep buying it every month for awhile until it's either a sizable position or the share price goes up significantly and it's no longer attractive.

In the airports, the prices aren't dirt cheap anymore like they were in March and April as shares have recovered 75% or so off worst levels. But there's still considerable value, particularly since the aviation sector has slumped once again over the past two weeks.

As for what to add, it was a close call, but ultimately I decided to add more Pacifico (PAC) this month. I see slightly more upside on it than Centro Norte (OMAB) from the current price, though I remain a huge fan of both. As it is, OMAB has become a larger holding in the portfolio than PAC given its recent outperformance, so this buy helps PAC catch up a bit.

In the alcohol sector, there's some excitement. With Covid-19 on the move again, some on-premise consumption is being curtailed. Numerous states are shutting down their bars and nightlife again and will limit restaurants much more aggressively. This isn't a big deal - alcohol sales didn't slump too badly last quarter even when virtually all on-premise consumption disappeared worldwide, so spot shutdowns in certain U.S. states isn't a game-changer.

Still, both Molson Coors (TAP) and Diageo (DEO) have drifted lower in recent weeks. I've discussed TAP stock at length recently.

Diageo, however, is worth thinking about for a second. It's back to just 20x normal earnings at current prices. In a neutral market, I believe that Diageo should trade for closer to 23-24x earnings, which means the stock is at a decent discount to fair value. And I wouldn't be surprised if shares go higher than that - the hunt is on for stable "bond-like" free cash flow machines with steady growth, and Diageo certainly applies. I don't expect DEO stock to remain under $150 for too long - it will be back on the upswing once bars and restaurants are back toward normal business.

I also added to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Berkshire continues to underperform the market due to two apparent factors. One, Buffett failed to deploy capital either in a share buyback or by buying other stocks or businesses during the March crash. And two, interest rates remain problematic for insurance firms in general.

Both of these are manageable. Berkshire has a huge business aside from insurance, so it can endure low interest rates better than a pure-play life or property insurer. As for Buffett, he's earned the right to deploy capital when he wishes - I don't resent him for holding cash during this period of unprecedented economic uncertainty. And don't forget his home run investment in Apple (AAPL); for all the griping about other poor purchases, that Apple stake makes up for a lot of other miscues.

I'm a long-term investor in Berkshire - I don't care where the share price is tomorrow or next week. Ultimately, I expect the company to be broken up once Buffett passes on, and the sum of the parts to be worth substantially more than the stock trades for today. And if not, the conglomerate is likely to initiate a large dividend or buyback program to deal with its excess capital.

Finally, there's TFS Financial (TFSL). I've got nothing new to say on this one. It's the IMF's 2nd-largest holding, and is exceptionally cheap again with the recent sell-off. I'm happy to sit back and collect the 8% yield in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all the stocks in the table. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.