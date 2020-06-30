The dividend is gone, but it might return in late 2021 when cash flow inevitably increases, thanks to the scheduled deliveries of new carriers.

At the same time, revenues have been continuously going up, thanks to the deliveries of new LNG carriers.

Oslo- and New York-listed Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG), which is about to more than double annual revenue in 2020-2021 despite softness in the energy markets, had been severely battered by the bearish sentiment in the oil industry in March. Another downside catalyst was poor first-quarter results marred by significant revenue decline. The share price cratered, extending an almost year-and-half incessant decline, and, despite the two-months-long recovery, it is still materially lower than in early January 2020.

For a broader context, while revenue has been climbing higher and higher, the stock price peaked in October 2018, precisely when the company made a private placement of new shares, and since then, it has been on a downward trend because of poor day rates. FLNG share price somewhat mirrored the stock performance of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG). However, the principal difference here is that Golar has far weaker top-line growth prospects despite its bigger market share.

But the bright spot is that insiders have been loading up on the stock (see the data here and here), which might point to the fact that the share price reversal is in sight and the market has perhaps factored in a too high discount.

The top line

Flex LNG is an owner and operator of liquified natural gas carriers (abbreviated as LNGCs). As of June 2020, its portfolio included 6 carriers in operation and 7 others that are due to be delivered in 2020 and 2021. TBN Flex Vigilant is the last carrier scheduled to be delivered from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Yeongam, South Korea in Q2 2021.

All of its vessels are non-steam; most of them have M-type, electronically controlled, gas-injection (MEGI) propulsion; it has only four vessels with X-DF propulsion: TBN Flex Aurora, TBN Flex Volunteer, TBN Flex Amber, and TBN Flex Vigilant. The latter three are yet to be delivered. In the third quarter of 2021, FLNG will have a total cargo capacity of over 2.256 million cubic meters. According to the GasLog data from its June investor presentation (see slide 5), FLNG is among the ten biggest global independent marine LNG midstream companies regarding fleet equity ownership.

In the past two years, Flex’s revenues had been consistently climbing higher, thanks to the deliveries of its brand-new carriers from Flex Endeavour to Flex Courageous.

Its last twelve months sales are over 5x higher than in 2017. Besides, net operating cash flow has doubled vs. FY 2018. Remarkable improvement in cash flow even allowed it to initiate dividend payments, which, unfortunately, were suspended in March. I reckon the dividend introduction was too premature, as Flex's free cash flow has been deeply sub-zero because of hefty capital investment in fleet expansion.

When analyzing a company like Flex LNG, an investor’s attention should not be solely focused on past performance. The growth story that is due to materialize in just a few quarters is much more important. In this sense, FLNG is somewhat akin to Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LUPEY), a North Sea focused oil & gas company, that was generously rewarded by the market for startling revenue growth prospects secured by the Johan Sverdrup oil field. Another similarity is that both are victims of the 2020 oil market turmoil; plummeted Brent price significantly reduced Lundin’s 2020 revenue, which will clearly not match analysts’ forecasts from 2018, while in the case of FLNG, the market has become more bearish on the LNG market growth in the early 2020s.

However, while the future of the LNG market does not look as bright as before the coronavirus, according to analysts, as a direct consequence of the increase in cargo capacity, Flex's 2020 sales can go up by over 54% and continue growing in 2021 increasing by up to 43%. These startling growth prospects alone make FLNG a stock to consider, but there are a few intricate matters not to be overlooked.

Flex Endeavour. Source: the company's media archive

First-quarter results

Put briefly, the first-quarter results were lackluster, as sales tumbled from $52 million in Q4 to $38.2 million in Q1. Among the culprits were warmer-than-normal winter in the Northern Hemisphere and, of course, the repercussions of the coronavirus. Profits did not emerge unscathed; adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS fell 33% and 58.5%, respectively. FCF remained subdued, deeply negative because of high capital intensity. The silver lining is that Time Charter Equivalent rate, an essential financial performance indicator, remained in-line with the guidance and equaled $68,000 per day (Vessel operating revenues minus voyage expenses equals TCE income. TCE rate is TCE income divided by fleet onhire days, see page 28 for details). Still, the result looks bleak, considering that in Q4 2018, TCE touched $95,000 (see slide 6).

Speaking on the short-term guidance, the company mentioned that it anticipates the challenging macro conditions to persist through Q2 and Q3, and the Q2 TCE would likely be around $50,000. As the CEO clarified during the earnings call, it would be "in-line with our current cash breakeven levels." Ultimately, it made a tough decision to suspend dividends to preserve cash as it shifted priorities from shareholder rewards to the financing of capital projects.

Dire times for LNG complicate growth and fray investor nerves. But there are positives

As my dear readers who have been following me since 2018 likely remember, I have been bullish on the prospects of the LNG market, primarily because of the demand surge in Asia/Pacific and the anticipated 2020s supply-demand gap mentioned multiple times in the earnings and investor presentations of both supermajors like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and smaller regional players like Oil Search. But the pandemic upended prospects of the overall energy sector and the LNG market in particular, and a few revisions should be made.

In the Q1 earnings presentation, the sector leader Shell included a chart (slide 5) that illustrated a range of possible LNG demand scenarios, which do not look bright. However, as it comes from the chart, in the bullish scenario, there is still a possibility that the demand will touch pre-crisis heights in 2021.

Next, and most importantly, China, which was the first country to grapple with the coronavirus, did not reduce its appetite for liquified natural gas. Contrarily, regional demand trends remain highly supportive. Its GDP contraction in the first quarter precipitated by the clobbered economic activity amid the lockdowns is terrifying, but the potential for strong long-term expansion had not been impaired. The country is still committed to the improvement of air quality and a gradual shift from coal to natural gas, which will remain the principal growth driver of the LNG market going forward, thus securing robust day rates and revenue expansion prospects for FLNG from 2021 and beyond.

FLNG itself remains bullish on the global demand for natural gas in the 2020s and beyond; in the April presentation (see slide 12), it shared data provided by McKinsey, which showed demand would likely increase with a 4.3% CAGR in 2018-2025 and a 3.8% CAGR in 2025-2030. So, long-term market prospects remain generally supportive.

Advantages and essential risks

The key FLNG's advantage is that its fleet consists of non-steam vessels only, primarily with MEGI propulsion systems (nine of the total thirteen, others have X-DF). Both types sure have their unique advantages, but compared to steam turbines, they are much more efficient regarding fuel consumption, which, in turn, translates into higher margins and FCF. Non-steam fleet is supportive of higher day rates, which is a net benefit for operating profitability and free cash flows.

Now on a few risks:

Though I remain bullish on LNG, the principal risk is that over buoyant LNG supply can simply not match the demand, even despite a plethora of project delays and also despite pundits' bullish estimates; that will result in a deep decline in prices, and, in turn, lead to a steep reduction in day rates. The next substantial risk is that FLNG is highly dependent on the spot market. Long-term contracts secure revenue and cash flow stability, while the spot market is more volatile and less predictable.

Stable financial position

Obviously, FLNG's business is highly capital-intensive. It goes without saying that the construction of thirteen LNG carriers is extremely expensive, and the use of debt financing is almost inevitable. So, expectedly, FLNG has a burdensome debt on the balance sheet, and its valuation or assessment of capital efficiency without taking into account borrowings actually makes no sense. As of end-March, its Debt/Equity stood at 97%; the total amount of debt was $794.6 million (without leases), partly offset by $120.76 million in cash & cash equivalents. However, FLNG's financial position is even better than Golar's, which has a ~162% Debt/Equity ratio. Also, it has no maturities until July 2024, which means it will have time to retain FCF to build a cash pile considerable enough to repay the principal without issues.

Final thoughts

Depressed day rates and high exposure to the spot market are essential flaws of Flex LNG which increase downside risks. Also, FLNG is valued at Enterprise Value/2021E revenue of ~3.49x, which does not look cheap. However, the stock might be apt for a contrarian investor who wants to reap benefits from potential TCE improvement going forward and possible dividend reinstatement in late 2021 backed by improved liquidity. Assuming the current share price, the yield can go as high as ~11%. But given challenging macro, I remain on the sidelines.

