The energy sector is going through a fierce downturn this year due to the collapse in the demand for oil products that have resulted from the pandemic. During this downturn, there have been numerous dividend cuts in the sector. Therefore, as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is offering an abnormally high distribution yield of 10.1%, many investors naturally fear that a distribution cut is just around the corner. However, the distribution of this exceptionally resilient MLP can be considered safe.

Business overview

Enterprise Products is a midstream MLP, with an immense network of storage and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. Its network, which includes approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines and 260 million barrels of storage capacity, is connected to the major U.S. shale oil basins and 90% of the refineries East of Rockies.

The multi-year boom of U.S. shale oil production has been disrupted this year due to coronavirus. The active U.S. rig count has decreased for 13 consecutive weeks at a fast pace and thus it has slumped 71% over last year, to an 11-year low level. According to the CEO of Precision Drilling, a major onshore oilfield services provider, shale oil producers will not return to production mode until the second half of next year even if the economy continues to recover. They will thus provide a headwind to the business of Enterprise Products.

However, it is unreasonable to expect the pandemic to disrupt the shale oil boom permanently. As there are numerous vaccine studies underway, a vaccine is likely to be identified until early next year. The vaccine of Moderna (MRNA) has exhibited the most promising results so far, and the company is ready to launch its Phase 3 trial on 30,000 people in July. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently moved the start of the Phase 1/2a of its vaccine candidate from September to July. Such a development will put the pandemic under control. These rational expectations help explain the steep rally of the price of oil in the last two months. Overall, the pandemic is likely to subside the latest from next year and thus U.S. shale oil production will probably return to its long-term growth trajectory from 2021 or 2022. Therefore, the recent plunge in shale oil production is just a temporary headwind for Enterprise Products.

Even better, the business model of Enterprise Products is markedly resilient even amid the short-term headwinds. The MLP generates 88% of its operating income from fee-based activities while another 9% of its operating income is based on the price differential between commodities. As a result, only 3% of the operating income of the MLP is exposed to the swings of commodity prices.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is also worth noting that Enterprise Products relies primarily on customers with a strong credit rating. 65% of its top 200 customers, which generate 96% of the total revenue of the company, are investment grade. In addition, 13% of its customers issue letter of credits for their payments and thus their payments are implemented by banks in the unlikely event of a default of the customer. As a result, the payments from 78% of the customers of Enterprise Products are essentially secure.

The exceptional resilience of the business model of enterprise Products was clearly reflected in the results of the first quarter. While most energy companies saw their earnings slump due to depressed oil prices, Enterprise Products grew its earnings per unit from $0.57 in last year's quarter to $0.61 while its distributable cash flow fell only 4.5%, from $1.628 billion to $1.554 billion. As this performance was accomplished under remarkably adverse business conditions, it is certainly admirable.

Distribution

Enterprise Products has raised its distribution for 21 consecutive years. In fact, the MLP raised its distribution for 59 consecutive quarters but it chose to keep its distribution constant in the second quarter due to the headwind from the pandemic. This exceptional growth streak includes two fierce downturns, namely the Great Recession and the downturn of the energy sector that was caused by the collapse of the oil price from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in early 2016. The impressive distribution record of Enterprise Products is a testament to its resilience to downturns.

The recent freeze of the quarterly distribution, after 59 consecutive distribution hikes, may lead some investors to think that Enterprise Products is currently struggling to maintain its distribution. However, this is far from true. The MLP currently has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6, which provides a wide margin of safety (60%) for the distribution.

It is also important to note that Enterprise Products has one of the strongest balance sheets in the midstream energy space and thus enjoys the highest credit rating in this group (BBB+/Baa1). The MLP has reduced its leverage (net debt to EBITDA) from 4.4 in 2016 to 3.3 now. This leverage is much lower than the leverage of most MLPs, which tend to invest hefty amounts on low-return projects and thus struggle to service their debt and maintain attractive distributions at the same time.

Thanks to its strong distribution coverage ratio, its resilient business model, and its healthy balance sheet, Enterprise Products is likely to maintain its multi-year distribution growth streak. Therefore, investors can lock in an exceptional 10.1% distribution yield and rest assured that the distribution will not be cut for the foreseeable future.

The bottom line

Income-oriented investors have been alarmed by the numerous dividend cuts announced during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, the 10.1% distribution yield of Enterprise Products can be considered safe thanks to the exceptionally resilient business model of the MLP, its strong distribution coverage ratio, and its healthy balance sheet. Therefore, investors should take advantage of this opportunity before the pandemic subsides and the yield reverts to more normal levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.