Nabors Industries (NBR) has quadrupled in about two months thanks to the impressive rally of the price of oil. However, the company is still far from recovering from the coronavirus crisis and is poised to post a loss for a seventh consecutive year. Given also its excessive debt load, investors should take advantage of the recent rally and sell the stock.

Business overview

Nabors Industries was struggling even before the pandemic. Technological advances have enabled oil producers to extract more oil from a given number of wells. Consequently, Nabors now generates lower revenues at a given production level than in the past. In addition, since the previous downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2016, oil producers have become markedly conservative in their capital allocation and thus they have drastically tightened their budgets, trying to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows.

These trends have undoubtedly taken their toll on the results of Nabors. The U.S. oil production kept climbing to new all-time highs every year until this year and the number of active rigs more than doubled between 2016 and 2019. However, these positive trends proved insufficient to render Nabors profitable. It is remarkable that Nabors has posted losses for six consecutive years and its book value has plunged 74% over this period.

Even worse, Nabors is currently facing a severe downturn in its business due to the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a slump in the global demand for oil. The active U.S. rig count has decreased for 13 consecutive weeks at a fast pace and thus it has slumped 71% over last year, to an 11-year low level. A similar trend has been observed in the Canadian rig count as well, which has plunged 80% over last year. As Nabors has 63% of its rigs in the U.S. and Canada, it has been severely hurt by the ongoing crisis. The loss of -$56.72 per share in the first quarter is 56% higher than the current market cap of the stock.

On the bright side, Nabors has significantly enhanced its market share with the oil majors in recent years. More precisely, since 2014, the company purports having grown its market share with the oil majors from 22% to 34%. However, this positive trend is insufficient to render the company profitable. At the end of the first quarter, Nabors reported just a 50% utilization rate of its rigs. Even worse, utilization is likely to have declined much further in the second quarter due to the aforementioned slump in the number of U.S. active rigs in recent weeks.

Some investors will claim that the price of oil has posted an impressive rebound in the last two months. Indeed, the price of oil has recovered approximately half of its losses in just two months. However, even if the price of oil remains in recovery mode, shale oil producers will not come back to production mode until the second half of 2021. This view was recently confirmed by the CEO of Precision Drilling (PDS). It is thus not surprising that Nabors is expected to incur losses per share of -$99.14 in 2020 and -$102.36 in 2021. These losses combined are more than five times the current market cap of the stock ($264 million). As a result, they are likely to cause excessive losses to the shareholders of Nabors.

Debt

Nabors boasts of having only $139 million of debt due this year and $177 million of debt due in 2021. However, investors should not jump to the conclusion that the company will service its debt easily. First of all, the aggregate amount of debt of $316 million, which is due until the end of next year, currently exceeds the market cap of the stock.

Moreover, Nabors has failed to cover its interest expense for five consecutive years, with no improvement expected this year. The company is poised to incur a loss for a seventh consecutive year in 2020 and has accumulated net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $3.2 billion. This amount is approximately 12 times the market cap of the stock and hence it is certainly excessive. Therefore, even if Nabors manages to refinance its debt this and next year, it is not likely to be able to pay off its heavy debt maturities during 2023-2026.

Source: Investor Presentation

Final thoughts

The rally of Nabors off its bottom in April has been fueled by the rally of the oil price but shale oil production will remain suppressed until at least the second half of next year. Moreover, Nabors has posted losses for six years in a row, sometimes at more favorable oil prices than those prevailing right now. Due to its excessive debt load, the company is likely to face liquidity issues in the upcoming years.

