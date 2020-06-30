The company will manage the damage at its own expense. It's unlikely that the dividends of Nornickel will be affected.

Within a period of one month, Nornickel faced two environmental incidents where the company clearly violated safety measures and ecological laws.

Ecology is usually not a thing to be discussed among investors, but the environmental incidents Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) got involved in recently are an occasion when it's worth touching this topic. Putting aside the moral issue, Nornickel's attitude towards ecology poses substantial risks for the company that should be taken very seriously both by the company and investors.

Double Trouble

On May 29, 20 thousand tons of diesel fuel spilled due to a bursting tank on the territory of Norilsk-Taimyr energy company (or NTEC) owned by Nornickel.

At the moment, there're two main versions why this happened:

1. The depressurization of the tank with diesel fuel was due to the subsidence of the soil and the concrete platform under it. Nornickel indicated an unusually warm winter as the reason, as a result of which the soil thawed and the foundation with supports suddenly sank.

2. In the meantime, based on the official investigation of the Investigative Committee or Russia, the cause of the accident was a malfunction of the tank, which was known back in 2018. The management, however, did not make the required repairs and continued to operate the malfunctioning tank.

Source: RBC

The company "Safety in Industry", which conducted an examination of the tank at the end of 2018, concluded that the tank did not fully comply with industrial safety standards, according to the RBC news agency. Investigative Committee of Russia states that NTEC received an expert opinion on incomplete compliance with industrial safety requirements in 2018. According to the document, the tank was subject to several repair measures. However, the tank was being used in violation of safety regulations.

This incident wasn't the only one that happened recently. On June 28, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported that water contaminated with heavy metals, surfactants, and sulfuric acid was pumped out from the tailings pond of the Nornickel's subsidiary, the Talnakh Concentrator. The liquid was poured into the tundra, from where it flows into the Kharaelakh River and Lake Pyasino. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that water was illegally pumped from the tailings pond near the plant.

Later, Nornickel admitted that the decision to pump water from the tailings pond of the Talnakh Concentrator was made in violation of the rules for the operation of the tailings pond.

What The Incidents Tell About The Company

These incidents revealed the following problems relevant to Nornickel:

1. Nornickel seems to ignore the necessary safety measures.

According to experts, the rules for operating tank farms could be violated. Under the established technical standards, the fuel must remain inside the industrial site even in the event of a spill. Moreover, the spill could have been avoided in another way. According to Vedomosti, the NTEC was in talks to purchase special equipment that monitors the condition of the soil and analyzes cracks in the tanks. As we can see, the company didn't buy the equipment that could prevent the disaster.

2. Vladimir Potanin tried to share the blame with Nornickel's shareholders financially.

Vladimir Potanin, the CEO and one of Nornickel's owners suggested cutting dividends amid the oil spill incident:

"The accident will definitely affect the company, including its ability to pay dividends. And the decision to reduce payments will allow shareholders to demonstrate solidarity with the company," - Interfax agency quoted Potanin.

I view the Potanin's narrative as manipulative, because it is the management, including the CEO Potanin, who is responsible for the operational sustainability of the company, and it’s the top management who should compensate the expenses incurred by the company as a result of the incident. If we take into account Nornickel's cash-generating capabilities, the management has all the resources to maintain the infrastructure in proper condition.

3. The second incident shows that the company isn't really willing to become more environmentally responsible.

Some could think that Nornickel, a company that tends to maintain its positive image whatever it takes, would fix ecology-related issues and stick to the established technical standards henceforth. Well, this is not the case at the moment. Dumping toxic waste into an unauthorized zone doesn't look like progress on being more caring about the ecology. Considering how much media attention every new incident gets, Nornickel's reputation will melt together with the Russian Arctic ice sheet if the company doesn't take real action to address the environmental issues.

Environmental Risks Are Real

Even though some may assume that Russia is relatively safe from global warming because the major parts of the country are located in temperate and arctic climate zones, numbers show that the Russian Arctic has one of the most rapidly growing temperature rates.

The recent analytical work of the Russian Skolkovo research team on the impact of the global climate threat on the country's economy provides shocking facts and figures. According to the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, in Russia in the last 40 years, climate warming has occurred faster than the global average with a temperature growth rate of about 0.47℃ in 10 years (against the background of the global average of 0.18℃ in 10 years). In the Russian part of the Arctic, the rate of warming is even greater - 0.8°С in 10 years.

During the 21st century, precipitation is expected to increase (especially in winter) with an increase in its "sharpness" and peak intensity - strong floods and inundation, storm winds, weather fluctuations in the form of a succession of cold and warm periods.

Due to changes in external conditions, many structures in Russian polar regions are in poor condition. Thus, in Norilsk, the city where Nornickel is located, the number of buildings damaged in the last ten years was higher than in the previous half a century.

Takeaways For Investors

Nornickel estimated the cost of the damage elimination at 10 billion rubles ($150 million). In addition, the company will have to pay fines after the results of the Rosprirodnadzor investigation are summed up. Nornickel's dividends are unlikely to be affected as Rusal, one of the key shareholders of Nornickel, heavily depends on them.

The incident may also result in a slight increase in capital expenditures. During the conference call on June 9, Senior Vice President of Nornickel Sergei Malyshev clarified that the company doesn't expect changes in the dividend policy due to the incident.

“The impact on the total volume of all capital investments will be limited, perhaps they will grow by 5-10%. As for dividends, I hope our policy will not change,” - he said.

Nornickel's capex for this year is planned in the amount of $2.5 billion, so the additional expenditures may amount to $125-250 million.

As for the second incident, Rosprirodnadzor took samples at the site of the spill, their results are not yet ready, so it's hard to talk about the scale or amount of damage, said a representative of the agency to Vedomosti. ACRA rating agency analyst Maxim Khudalov noted that spillage of recycled water from the tailings pond is a typical accident for mining companies. The damage and the cost of its liquidation are uncomparable to the oil spillage: the sum is unlikely to exceed 30 million rubles ($420 thousand), according to Khudalov's estimates.

The risk of new technological disasters like the major spill of diesel fuel in Norilsk is quite high. According to the president of the National Association of Oil and Gas Service Viktor Khaikov, there are hundreds of oil storage facilities in the country with a volume of 10–20 thousand tons, many of them are 20–30 years old.

Due to the deterioration of Soviet-era infrastructure, which is still the backbone of many Russian companies' asset base, such incidents may become more frequent this decade amid climate change. Investors should imply potential capex that can occur in case of major incidents.

Sooner or later, the Russian authorities may initiate a massive overhaul of environmental protection legislation. This may also lead to an introduction of a noticeable environmental tax that will affect the profitability of Nornickel.

The Bottom Line

Ecological concerns are becoming increasingly more important to consider when picking Russian stocks. The ecological situation in Russia has never been good, it doesn’t seem to get better, and eventually, it will start having a physical effect on the assets of companies like Nornickel. The best thing an investor can do in this situation is to stay informed about the risks and never underestimate them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.