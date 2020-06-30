The odds strongly suggest that we will see further downside in the VIX over the next month.

At the time of writing, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is up a strong 5% for the day as continued volatility from the coronavirus is felt by the markets.

While the times certainly are concerning and market volatility is understandable, I am actually using this rally in VXX as an opportunity to scale into additional puts. Specifically, I believe that the recent surge in volatility makes a statistically-strong selling opportunity to capture long-term downside in VXX.

Volatility Markets

Let's start this piece off with an updated look at the VIX itself. Specifically, I want to zero in on a statistical examination of the recent movements in the VIX to garner a directional probably as per where the VIX is likely headed in the coming trading sessions.

As you can see in the chart above, the VIX has increased somewhat over the past three weeks as market volatility has up-ticked. Numerically, the VIX has risen by 10.1 points over the past three trading weeks (at the time of writing). Over the past 27 years, what has historically happened to the VIX following moves of comparable sizes?

The chart above shows the percentage of occasions in which the VIX was higher a certain number of days into the future following a 3-week rally of 10.1 points or more. As you can see, the odds aren't in favor of continued upside.

The statistics are interesting in that they seem to indicate that there's more certainty around the 1-month timeframe than the 1-week timeframe. In other words, we may actually see more volatility over the next few trading days, but the odds dwindle out through a month with only 28% of all prior historic periods showing continued upside in the VIX over the next month. Said another way, there's about a 72% chance that the VIX will be lower 1 month from now based on a historic analysis of current VIX levels.

And yet another study that I've relied on frequently for gauging the future probabilities of the VIX is the outright VIX level.

Given that the VIX is currently a little over 34, the last 27 years of data suggests that there's only a 23% chance that the VIX will rally over the next month. Said another way, this historic analysis suggests there's a 77% chance that the VIX will fall over the next month based on where it is currently sitting.

And another interesting study which is suggestive of lower VIX levels is the correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX. Currently, the VIX is sitting around 34 and the past 27 years of data shows that on average, the market rallies about 7% over the next three months following a VIX reading in this territory.

And given that there's a direct inverse correlation between changes in the market and changes in the VIX, this is also suggestive of lower VIX levels going forward.

I believe the odds overwhelmingly suggest that the VIX is headed lower over the next 1-3 months from these levels based on the prior studies. However, I'm fine with being wrong in this analysis because I am actually using this rally in the VIX to position myself into additional short VXX trades based on the very powerful force known as roll yield.

Understanding VXX's Roll Yield Problem

Here is a 10-year chart of the performance of the index which VXX directly tracks.

I have shared this chart many times in discussions regarding VXX, but after talking with dozens of VIX traders at this point, I'm not convinced the implications of this data are fully grasped by some (or even most) holders of VXX.

This chart above shows one clear thing: the longer you hold VXX, the greater the odds that you will lose your entire investment. And when you compare this chart to the actual long-run performance of the VIX, another thing becomes very clear: VXX is not actually tracking the VIX over lengthy periods of time.

If you would have invested directly in the VIX 10 years ago and held to today, you'd be up about 70% or so. If you had invested in VXX 10 years ago, you'd be down about 99.9% on your initial investment. In other words, a long-term hold in VXX is not the same thing as holding the VIX. In fact, the difference in performance is dramatic with the VIX itself outperforming VXX several hundred times over.

This is the reason why I am a long-term bear on VXX: it simply doesn't track the VIX and there is something going on beneath the surface which is shredding shareholder value. This destruction in shareholder value is due to roll yield - and roll yield remains one of the least understood concepts in mainstream finance and by far the most important factor driving long-term returns in VXX.

Roll yield is remarkably simple - and yet remarkably complex. Here is the entire story of roll yield contained in a single chart, as it relates to VIX futures.

This chart is constructed by taking the past 10 years of price differentials between VIX futures and the VIX itself and dividing the data by day in a trading month. A trading month is a month which follows a futures expiry calendar which basically means that it starts after a monthly futures contract expires and ends at the expiry of the front-month future. This probably sounds very complicated if you've not done work with futures data before, but if you think through the futures cycle of expiries, it'll probably click.

The chart above contains a very simple message. On average VIX futures prices are higher than the VIX. A normal month starts with the front month VIX futures contract about 8-10% above the spot level of the VIX. A normal month ends with the front-month VIX futures contract ~1-2% or so above the spot level of the VIX.

If that makes sense so far, then you've grasped the key concept of roll yield: futures are generally priced above the spot level of the VIX and through time this differential narrows. VXX starts a month holding 100% of its exposure in the front month contract and ends the month holding 100% of its exposure in the second month contract. Since VXX is tracking these futures contracts, it is getting crushed by this convergence towards the spot price.

The problem is compounded by the fact that the VIX really doesn't go anywhere through time. The VIX normally sits in the 15-20 range and excursions beyond this region tend to be rapidly reverted.

This means that since the VIX generally doesn't go anywhere through time and since roll yield is pulling down the value of futures versus the spot VIX, near-constant losses are seen when observed over lengthy periods of time. Put simply, the current math suggests that if you hold VXX for longer than 1 year or so, the odds are vanishingly small that you will ever see a positive return on your investment. As a case in point, this year's historic rally in VXX only erased losses seen since 2017.

And this brings me to my current trade recommendation. The odds are strongly favoring immediate downside in the VIX, but of course there's always a possibility that we see a fresh down-leg in the market leading to a surge in volatility. However, the real juicy trade is a long-term play capturing roll yield.

How I am playing the rally in the VIX is put spreads. I buy a put which is at or somewhat out of the money and sell another put that is further out of the money. I am avoiding naming any specific strikes because I believe the concept is more important / flexible than my exact position and I encourage investors to research this strategy further.

As per duration, I target puts 1+ years into the future. For the most favorable trades, I tend to use half of my trading capital for the idea in a first execution and then add another half when the VIX spikes further. For example, here's when I added a second VXX short leg in late March.

And that's how I suggest trading the recent volatility upswing: use it to scale into a long-term VIX bear spread. Roll yield continues to erode shares and remains a premier factor around which we can structure trades.

Conclusion

The odds strongly suggest that we will see further downside in the VIX over the next month. Roll yield remains a strong factor dragging down returns in VXX. Put spreads are an excellent way to fade pops in volatility.

