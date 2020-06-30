Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 21, 2020
4 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.
MLPs lead while commodities lag.
Preferreds have the highest sector premium/discount.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday June 19th, 2020.
Weekly performance roundup
19 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 4 last week) and the average price return was +1.64% (up from -2.95% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+12.42%), followed by Sector Equity (+10.31%) and Preferreds (+1.89%), the weakest sector by Price was Real Estate (-1.19%), followed by Senior Loans (-0.33%) and Single-state Munis (-0.07%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
22 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 6 last week), while the average NAV return was +2.31% (up from -2.02% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+17.04%), Sector Equity (+11.64%) and Senior Loans (+7.55%). The weakest sector by NAV was Commodities (-1.01%) , New York Munis (+0.06%) and National Munis (+0.15%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+3.43%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-18.42%). The average sector discount is -7.66% (down from -7.63% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only three negative sectors this week and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.22%), Senior Loans (-4.56%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.27% (up from -1.07% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+1.05), followed by Taxable Munis (+0.70). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.65), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.32). The average z-score is -0.55 (up from -0.59 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (18.93%), Global Allocation (11.82%), Senior Loans (11.62%), Real Estate (9.77%) and Limited Duration (9.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.98% (down from +8.16%last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|Z-Score
|Price change
|NAV change
|OFS Credit Company Inc
|(OCCI)
|-23.18%
|65.55%
|-8.08%
|-1.1
|-10.10%
|62.83%
|CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return
|(SRV)
|-14.86%
|46.73%
|-21.88%
|-1.8
|245.18%
|310.91%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|(OXLC)
|-14.38%
|44.02%
|26.03%
|-1.7
|-10.24%
|127.05%
|CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income
|(SZC)
|-5.02%
|8.40%
|-27.71%
|-2.5
|287.77%
|314.88%
|Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund
|(EDF)
|-4.81%
|13.45%
|7.85%
|-2.2
|-2.06%
|2.32%
|Eagle Point Credit Company LLC
|(ECC)
|-4.77%
|14.04%
|5.56%
|-1.4
|-4.34%
|52.01%
|Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp
|(MIE)
|-4.69%
|7.53%
|-16.43%
|-1.8
|-3.63%
|1.78%
|Gabelli Equity
|(GAB)
|-4.47%
|11.95%
|8.42%
|0.6
|-5.99%
|-2.11%
|PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income
|(PGP)
|-3.98%
|10.12%
|9.07%
|-2.4
|-1.56%
|2.04%
|Gabelli Multimedia
|(GGT)
|-3.84%
|12.98%
|7.96%
|0.5
|-4.51%
|-1.10%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Barings Participation Invs
|
(MPV)
|
7.90%
|
6.16%
|
-0.39%
|
-0.8
|
8.25%
|
0.00%
|
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income
|
(PFD)
|
7.68%
|
6.00%
|
5.94%
|
2.2
|
8.33%
|
1.30%
|
Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term
|
(IHTA)
|
7.09%
|
7.55%
|
0.41%
|
0.7
|
10.42%
|
2.64%
|
Eagle Capital Growth
|
(GRF)
|
5.75%
|
8.00%
|
-15.89%
|
0.1
|
4.63%
|
-4.55%
|
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr
|
(STK)
|
5.61%
|
7.98%
|
1.13%
|
2.9
|
8.61%
|
3.19%
|
Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income
|
(NXC)
|
4.72%
|
3.26%
|
2.03%
|
1.1
|
5.02%
|
0.19%
|
Gabelli Global Utility & Income
|
(GLU)
|
4.55%
|
7.26%
|
2.61%
|
2.4
|
4.55%
|
-0.06%
|
Cornerstone Total Return Fund
|
(CRF)
|
4.30%
|
21.42%
|
11.65%
|
1.2
|
2.03%
|
-3.94%
|
PIMCO NY Municipal Income III
|
(PYN)
|
4.19%
|
4.70%
|
2.49%
|
2.8
|
4.14%
|
-0.11%
|
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
|
(ACP)
|
4.09%
|
15.81%
|
-7.70%
|
-0.4
|
4.83%
|
0.20%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|Name
|Ticker
|Change
|Previous
|Current
|Yield
|Discount
|z-score
|Coverage
|Announced
|Ex-date
|CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income
|(SZC)
|-61.0%
|0.5468
|0.2132
|8.40%
|-27.71%
|-2.5
|43%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund
|(KMF)
|-60.0%
|0.225
|0.09
|7.36%
|-22.93%
|-2.0
|75%
|6/9/2020
|6/17/2020
|Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream
|(KYN)
|-58.3%
|0.36
|0.15
|10.20%
|-15.76%
|-1.2
|77%
|6/9/2020
|6/17/2020
|Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|(GPM)
|-50.0%
|0.24
|0.12
|9.04%
|-10.00%
|-2.5
|1%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return
|(SRV)
|-46.9%
|1.4448
|0.7676
|46.73%
|-21.88%
|-1.8
|102%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|MQ Global Infrastructure Ttl Ret
|(MGU)
|-46.4%
|0.14
|0.075
|1.63%
|-14.79%
|-1.1
|97%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Herzfeld Caribbean Basin
|(CUBA)
|-45.5%
|0.284625
|0.15525
|15.95%
|-20.30%
|-1.6
|-4%
|6/9/2020
|6/18/2020
|Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc
|(DEX)
|-32.1%
|0.0714
|0.0485
|7.15%
|-14.85%
|-1.3
|56%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Delaware Investments Dividend & Income
|(DDF)
|-31.5%
|0.0743
|0.0509
|7.14%
|-1.38%
|-1.8
|36%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income
|(PGP)
|-26.5%
|0.09394
|0.069
|10.12%
|9.07%
|-2.4
|153%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|The India Fund Inc
|(IFN)
|-26.3%
|0.57
|0.42
|11.17%
|-12.46%
|-0.6
|2%
|6/9/2020
|6/18/2020
|Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd
|(CEN)
|-25.0%
|0.03
|0.0225
|25.71%
|-17.32%
|-2.8
|0%
|6/5/2020
|6/16/2020
|PIMCO High Income
|(PHK)
|-21.7%
|0.061331
|0.048
|10.73%
|8.92%
|-1.3
|94%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc
|(AEF)
|-20.9%
|0.054
|0.0427
|2.81%
|-14.75%
|-1.4
|33%
|6/9/2020
|6/18/2020
|PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|(RCS)
|-16.7%
|0.0612
|0.051
|9.18%
|11.91%
|-1.6
|136%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
|(AFT)
|-14.3%
|0.077
|0.066
|6.39%
|-16.73%
|-1.6
|149%
|6/4/2020
|6/16/2020
|Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II
|(VMM)
|-13.3%
|0.0375
|0.0325
|3.11%
|-13.75%
|-1.2
|118%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|(AIF)
|-11.1%
|0.081
|0.072
|6.97%
|-15.55%
|-1.3
|142%
|6/4/2020
|6/16/2020
|Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income
|(VCF)
|-11.1%
|0.045
|0.04
|3.53%
|-7.98%
|-2.7
|115%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Voya Prime Rate Trust
|(PPR)
|-10.3%
|0.0165
|0.0148
|4.36%
|-13.59%
|-1.0
|149%
|6/1/2020
|6/9/2020
|Royce Value Trust
|(RVT)
|-7.1%
|0.28
|0.26
|8.43%
|-12.43%
|-0.5
|5%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Royce Micro-Cap Trust
|(RMT)
|-6.3%
|0.16
|0.15
|8.49%
|-15.53%
|-1.6
|0%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income
|(EFT)
|-3.4%
|0.058
|0.056
|5.81%
|-14.18%
|-1.0
|139%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|(EFF)
|-3.4%
|0.059
|0.057
|4.88%
|-9.31%
|0.1
|143%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|(EFL)
|-2.7%
|0.037
|0.036
|5.32%
|-7.20%
|-1.2
|116%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate
|(EFR)
|-1.5%
|0.065
|0.064
|6.71%
|-13.65%
|-0.8
|123%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc
|
(MGF)
|
0.1%
|
0.0292
|
0.02923
|
7.47%
|
-3.00%
|
0.9
|
33%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
0.5%
|
0.02807
|
0.02822
|
8.86%
|
-5.21%
|
0.5
|
31%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
2.0%
|
0.05474
|
0.05581
|
8.22%
|
-5.89%
|
0.6
|
53%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFS Special Value
|
(MFV)
|
2.2%
|
0.04061
|
0.0415
|
9.43%
|
2.52%
|
-0.7
|
31%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
2.4%
|
0.01745
|
0.01787
|
9.88%
|
-8.04%
|
-1.4
|
63%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFS Multimarket Income
|
(MMT)
|
2.6%
|
0.03793
|
0.03892
|
8.18%
|
-6.70%
|
0.0
|
61%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal
|
(CXH)
|
2.7%
|
0.037
|
0.038
|
4.82%
|
-9.46%
|
0.0
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal
|
(CMU)
|
2.8%
|
0.018
|
0.0185
|
5.29%
|
-7.08%
|
-0.6
|
103%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
3.1%
|
0.0129
|
0.0133
|
3.06%
|
-16.77%
|
-1.8
|
216%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Income II
|
(BLE)
|
3.4%
|
0.058
|
0.06
|
4.95%
|
0.62%
|
0.3
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muniholdings II
|
(MUH)
|
3.5%
|
0.0565
|
0.0585
|
4.90%
|
-6.53%
|
-0.5
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Templeton Emerg Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
3.7%
|
0.0454
|
0.0471
|
7.28%
|
-14.16%
|
-1.2
|
101%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
MFS Municipal Income
|
(MFM)
|
3.8%
|
0.026
|
0.027
|
5.18%
|
-10.46%
|
-1.2
|
104%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality
|
(MIY)
|
4.1%
|
0.049
|
0.051
|
4.55%
|
-12.99%
|
-0.9
|
104%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|
(BNY)
|
4.2%
|
0.048
|
0.05
|
4.42%
|
-7.99%
|
0.1
|
99%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
MFSÂ® High Income Municipal
|
(CXE)
|
5.0%
|
0.02
|
0.021
|
5.35%
|
-5.99%
|
-0.6
|
103%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc
|
(CEV)
|
5.6%
|
0.0446
|
0.0471
|
4.33%
|
-9.00%
|
-0.1
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Income
|
(BFK)
|
5.6%
|
0.0535
|
0.0565
|
5.13%
|
-5.30%
|
-0.6
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc
|
(EVY)
|
5.8%
|
0.0433
|
0.0458
|
4.28%
|
-12.48%
|
-0.5
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
BlackRock Invest Qual Muni
|
(BKN)
|
6.8%
|
0.059
|
0.063
|
4.93%
|
-4.19%
|
0.4
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty
|
(MUJ)
|
7.4%
|
0.054
|
0.058
|
5.28%
|
-14.15%
|
-1.2
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|
(MHE)
|
7.5%
|
0.04
|
0.043
|
4.00%
|
-3.78%
|
0.4
|
102%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MD Municipal Bond
|
(BZM)
|
7.6%
|
0.0395
|
0.0425
|
3.74%
|
-7.90%
|
-0.7
|
99%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Bond
|
(BBK)
|
8.9%
|
0.056
|
0.061
|
4.85%
|
-6.15%
|
0.5
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality
|
(MYN)
|
9.4%
|
0.0425
|
0.0465
|
4.44%
|
-11.41%
|
-0.5
|
98%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Munienhanced
|
(MEN)
|
10.3%
|
0.039
|
0.043
|
4.72%
|
-8.22%
|
-0.2
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Bond
|
(BQH)
|
10.4%
|
0.048
|
0.053
|
4.10%
|
-2.49%
|
2.0
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty
|
(MUC)
|
10.9%
|
0.046
|
0.051
|
4.34%
|
-9.21%
|
1.3
|
92%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield AZ
|
(MZA)
|
10.9%
|
0.046
|
0.051
|
4.50%
|
-5.76%
|
0.4
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr
|
(BAF)
|
11.7%
|
0.0515
|
0.0575
|
4.98%
|
-7.54%
|
-0.1
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance Municipal Income
|
(EVN)
|
11.7%
|
0.0427
|
0.0477
|
4.63%
|
-9.58%
|
-0.6
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income II
|
(BFY)
|
11.9%
|
0.0505
|
0.0565
|
5.03%
|
-11.56%
|
-0.5
|
84%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond
|
(ENX)
|
12.8%
|
0.039
|
0.044
|
4.53%
|
-12.27%
|
-1.0
|
87%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
BlackRock Muniyield Quality
|
(MQY)
|
13.2%
|
0.053
|
0.06
|
4.78%
|
-5.34%
|
1.1
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality
|
(MUS)
|
13.5%
|
0.0445
|
0.0505
|
4.89%
|
-8.63%
|
0.6
|
88%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muniyield Quality II
|
(MQT)
|
13.6%
|
0.044
|
0.05
|
4.72%
|
-8.95%
|
0.3
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty
|
(MFT)
|
14.0%
|
0.05
|
0.057
|
5.15%
|
-4.12%
|
0.5
|
89%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II
|
(MUE)
|
14.8%
|
0.044
|
0.0505
|
4.89%
|
-9.57%
|
0.0
|
92%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality
|
(MCA)
|
15.2%
|
0.046
|
0.053
|
4.58%
|
-10.84%
|
-0.1
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty
|
(MHN)
|
15.7%
|
0.0445
|
0.0515
|
4.65%
|
-10.27%
|
0.2
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration
|
(MUI)
|
18.0%
|
0.0445
|
0.0525
|
4.61%
|
-11.57%
|
-0.8
|
87%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond
|
(EVM)
|
19.0%
|
0.0352
|
0.0419
|
4.51%
|
-11.80%
|
-0.4
|
87%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality
|
(MPA)
|
19.6%
|
0.046
|
0.055
|
4.86%
|
-13.00%
|
-0.5
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty
|
(BSE)
|
19.8%
|
0.0405
|
0.0485
|
4.48%
|
-12.23%
|
-0.6
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund
|
(KMF)
|
20.0%
|
0.075
|
0.09
|
22.45%
|
-22.67%
|
-1.8
|
75%
|
6/9/2020
|
6/17/2020
|
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream
|
(KYN)
|
25.0%
|
0.12
|
0.15
|
10.45%
|
-16.69%
|
-1.4
|
77%
|
6/9/2020
|
6/17/2020
|
JHancock Investors
|
(JHI)
|
27.8%
|
0.2956
|
0.3778
|
9.72%
|
-6.04%
|
0.5
|
26%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
JHancock Income Secs
|
(JHS)
|
46.3%
|
0.1401
|
0.205
|
5.70%
|
-8.14%
|
-1.2
|
23%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
ADS presents Why PIMCO Muni CEF Leverage Costs Matter (Jun. 17), PIMCO CEF Coverage Update (Jun. 18), Evaluating Open-End Fund Alternatives To CEFs (Jun. 19)
Bridger Research presents GPM: Equal-Weight Strategy Might Not Perform Well Because Of Coronavirus Crisis (Jun. 16)
Closed-End Fund Association presents CEF Insights Market Update: June Review (Jun. 18)
Dividend Seeker presents PFN: I Have A Cautious Outlook Going Forward (Jun. 14), PCM: Bit Of A Mixed Bag (Jun. 18)
Double Dividend Stocks presents BlackRock Health Sciences: 5.85% Yield, Monthly Payer, Strong Vs. Healthcare Peers (Jun. 19)
Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Oh Hear Me All Robinhood Investors! (Jun. 15)
*Nick Ackerman presents Closed-End Funds: 2 Global Covered Call Funds Worth Considering (Jun. 15)
Rida Morwa presents UTF: A Powerful Income CEF Yields 7.8%, Pays Monthly (Jun. 13)
*Stanford Chemist presents Big Distribution Cuts From GPM And MGU (Jun. 15), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 7, 2020 (Jun. 15), 4 Takeaways From The Eagle Point Income Fund Earnings Check-In (Jun. 16)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The 'Feast' Or 'Famine' Market Rolls On (Jun. 19)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Understanding A Mixed Message (Jun. 21)
Lance Roberts presents MacroView: Retail Sales Bounce, But Consumers Are Tapped Out (Jun. 16)
