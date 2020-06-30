Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 21, 2020

4 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday June 19th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

19 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 4 last week) and the average price return was +1.64% (up from -2.95% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+12.42%), followed by Sector Equity (+10.31%) and Preferreds (+1.89%), the weakest sector by Price was Real Estate (-1.19%), followed by Senior Loans (-0.33%) and Single-state Munis (-0.07%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

22 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 6 last week), while the average NAV return was +2.31% (up from -2.02% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+17.04%), Sector Equity (+11.64%) and Senior Loans (+7.55%). The weakest sector by NAV was Commodities (-1.01%) , New York Munis (+0.06%) and National Munis (+0.15%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+3.43%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-18.42%). The average sector discount is -7.66% (down from -7.63% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three negative sectors this week and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.22%), Senior Loans (-4.56%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.27% (up from -1.07% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+1.05), followed by Taxable Munis (+0.70). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.65), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.32). The average z-score is -0.55 (up from -0.59 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (18.93%), Global Allocation (11.82%), Senior Loans (11.62%), Real Estate (9.77%) and Limited Duration (9.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.98% (down from +8.16%last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -23.18% 65.55% -8.08% -1.1 -10.10% 62.83% CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) -14.86% 46.73% -21.88% -1.8 245.18% 310.91% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -14.38% 44.02% 26.03% -1.7 -10.24% 127.05% CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) -5.02% 8.40% -27.71% -2.5 287.77% 314.88% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) -4.81% 13.45% 7.85% -2.2 -2.06% 2.32% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -4.77% 14.04% 5.56% -1.4 -4.34% 52.01% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) -4.69% 7.53% -16.43% -1.8 -3.63% 1.78% Gabelli Equity (GAB) -4.47% 11.95% 8.42% 0.6 -5.99% -2.11% PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) -3.98% 10.12% 9.07% -2.4 -1.56% 2.04% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) -3.84% 12.98% 7.96% 0.5 -4.51% -1.10%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 7.90% 6.16% -0.39% -0.8 8.25% 0.00% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) 7.68% 6.00% 5.94% 2.2 8.33% 1.30% Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) 7.09% 7.55% 0.41% 0.7 10.42% 2.64% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.75% 8.00% -15.89% 0.1 4.63% -4.55% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr (STK) 5.61% 7.98% 1.13% 2.9 8.61% 3.19% Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income (NXC) 4.72% 3.26% 2.03% 1.1 5.02% 0.19% Gabelli Global Utility & Income (GLU) 4.55% 7.26% 2.61% 2.4 4.55% -0.06% Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) 4.30% 21.42% 11.65% 1.2 2.03% -3.94% PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) 4.19% 4.70% 2.49% 2.8 4.14% -0.11% Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) 4.09% 15.81% -7.70% -0.4 4.83% 0.20%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) -61.0% 0.5468 0.2132 8.40% -27.71% -2.5 43% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) -60.0% 0.225 0.09 7.36% -22.93% -2.0 75% 6/9/2020 6/17/2020 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) -58.3% 0.36 0.15 10.20% -15.76% -1.2 77% 6/9/2020 6/17/2020 Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) -50.0% 0.24 0.12 9.04% -10.00% -2.5 1% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) -46.9% 1.4448 0.7676 46.73% -21.88% -1.8 102% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 MQ Global Infrastructure Ttl Ret (MGU) -46.4% 0.14 0.075 1.63% -14.79% -1.1 97% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -45.5% 0.284625 0.15525 15.95% -20.30% -1.6 -4% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -32.1% 0.0714 0.0485 7.15% -14.85% -1.3 56% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -31.5% 0.0743 0.0509 7.14% -1.38% -1.8 36% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) -26.5% 0.09394 0.069 10.12% 9.07% -2.4 153% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 The India Fund Inc (IFN) -26.3% 0.57 0.42 11.17% -12.46% -0.6 2% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) -25.0% 0.03 0.0225 25.71% -17.32% -2.8 0% 6/5/2020 6/16/2020 PIMCO High Income (PHK) -21.7% 0.061331 0.048 10.73% 8.92% -1.3 94% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc (AEF) -20.9% 0.054 0.0427 2.81% -14.75% -1.4 33% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -16.7% 0.0612 0.051 9.18% 11.91% -1.6 136% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -14.3% 0.077 0.066 6.39% -16.73% -1.6 149% 6/4/2020 6/16/2020 Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II (VMM) -13.3% 0.0375 0.0325 3.11% -13.75% -1.2 118% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -11.1% 0.081 0.072 6.97% -15.55% -1.3 142% 6/4/2020 6/16/2020 Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income (VCF) -11.1% 0.045 0.04 3.53% -7.98% -2.7 115% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -10.3% 0.0165 0.0148 4.36% -13.59% -1.0 149% 6/1/2020 6/9/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -7.1% 0.28 0.26 8.43% -12.43% -0.5 5% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) -6.3% 0.16 0.15 8.49% -15.53% -1.6 0% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.4% 0.058 0.056 5.81% -14.18% -1.0 139% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -3.4% 0.059 0.057 4.88% -9.31% 0.1 143% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -2.7% 0.037 0.036 5.32% -7.20% -1.2 116% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.5% 0.065 0.064 6.71% -13.65% -0.8 123% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.1% 0.0292 0.02923 7.47% -3.00% 0.9 33% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02807 0.02822 8.86% -5.21% 0.5 31% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 2.0% 0.05474 0.05581 8.22% -5.89% 0.6 53% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.2% 0.04061 0.0415 9.43% 2.52% -0.7 31% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.4% 0.01745 0.01787 9.88% -8.04% -1.4 63% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 2.6% 0.03793 0.03892 8.18% -6.70% 0.0 61% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 2.7% 0.037 0.038 4.82% -9.46% 0.0 97% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) 2.8% 0.018 0.0185 5.29% -7.08% -0.6 103% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 3.1% 0.0129 0.0133 3.06% -16.77% -1.8 216% 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 3.4% 0.058 0.06 4.95% 0.62% 0.3 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniholdings II (MUH) 3.5% 0.0565 0.0585 4.90% -6.53% -0.5 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 3.7% 0.0454 0.0471 7.28% -14.16% -1.2 101% 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 5.18% -10.46% -1.2 104% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) 4.1% 0.049 0.051 4.55% -12.99% -0.9 104% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 4.2% 0.048 0.05 4.42% -7.99% 0.1 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) 5.0% 0.02 0.021 5.35% -5.99% -0.6 103% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) 5.6% 0.0446 0.0471 4.33% -9.00% -0.1 91% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) 5.6% 0.0535 0.0565 5.13% -5.30% -0.6 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) 5.8% 0.0433 0.0458 4.28% -12.48% -0.5 91% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 6.8% 0.059 0.063 4.93% -4.19% 0.4 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ) 7.4% 0.054 0.058 5.28% -14.15% -1.2 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) 7.5% 0.04 0.043 4.00% -3.78% 0.4 102% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 7.6% 0.0395 0.0425 3.74% -7.90% -0.7 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 8.9% 0.056 0.061 4.85% -6.15% 0.5 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN) 9.4% 0.0425 0.0465 4.44% -11.41% -0.5 98% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Munienhanced (MEN) 10.3% 0.039 0.043 4.72% -8.22% -0.2 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) 10.4% 0.048 0.053 4.10% -2.49% 2.0 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 10.9% 0.046 0.051 4.34% -9.21% 1.3 92% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 10.9% 0.046 0.051 4.50% -5.76% 0.4 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) 11.7% 0.0515 0.0575 4.98% -7.54% -0.1 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) 11.7% 0.0427 0.0477 4.63% -9.58% -0.6 93% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 11.9% 0.0505 0.0565 5.03% -11.56% -0.5 84% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) 12.8% 0.039 0.044 4.53% -12.27% -1.0 87% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Quality (MQY) 13.2% 0.053 0.06 4.78% -5.34% 1.1 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) 13.5% 0.0445 0.0505 4.89% -8.63% 0.6 88% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Quality II (MQT) 13.6% 0.044 0.05 4.72% -8.95% 0.3 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) 14.0% 0.05 0.057 5.15% -4.12% 0.5 89% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) 14.8% 0.044 0.0505 4.89% -9.57% 0.0 92% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) 15.2% 0.046 0.053 4.58% -10.84% -0.1 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty (MHN) 15.7% 0.0445 0.0515 4.65% -10.27% 0.2 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration (MUI) 18.0% 0.0445 0.0525 4.61% -11.57% -0.8 87% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) 19.0% 0.0352 0.0419 4.51% -11.80% -0.4 87% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) 19.6% 0.046 0.055 4.86% -13.00% -0.5 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty (BSE) 19.8% 0.0405 0.0485 4.48% -12.23% -0.6 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) 20.0% 0.075 0.09 22.45% -22.67% -1.8 75% 6/9/2020 6/17/2020 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) 25.0% 0.12 0.15 10.45% -16.69% -1.4 77% 6/9/2020 6/17/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) 27.8% 0.2956 0.3778 9.72% -6.04% 0.5 26% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) 46.3% 0.1401 0.205 5.70% -8.14% -1.2 23% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020

