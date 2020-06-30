Now, after almost two years, it’s fair to say that the purchase has not paid off.

One of Charlie Munger’s most famous quote states that one of the keys to great investing results is “sitting on your ass.” In the business world, this is probably also true when it comes to M&A operations.

It is certainly true for John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), who signed a check in the amount of roughly $1.5B in November 2018 to acquire Cylance, a California-based cybersecurity company which applies AI to the noble art of virus and cyber-threat detection.

The acquisition didn’t look bad at the time, as everyone was excited about the company’s product (basically, an innovative antivirus) and both rates and sales growth were terrific (BlackBerry needed to accelerate its top-line growth to attract more investors). Moreover, since the Canadian firm wanted to be recognized as a cybersecurity company, it needed to add an antivirus to its offer (what’s better than a new AV generation?).

However, the devil is in the details and, unfortunately, there is quite a long list of details that surely worked against BlackBerry.

Growth Has To Be Financed

It’s relatively easy to show a high percentage in growth when the numbers are low: BlackBerry itself showed an impressive growth in its software sales when John Chen took the helm of the company.

Yet, when the numbers are already high, in order to sustain growth, significant investments are needed.

Usually, at this point, tech companies set up an IPO, which, if successful, can provide a remarkable influx of capital in the balance sheet, which is ideal to boost sales. Subsequently, in a bull market, with a lot of liquidity available, the game can continue with the issuance of new shares to greedy investors who don’t want to miss out on the next big thing, especially in the tech sector.

Sometimes it works for both the companies and the shareholders (even though it often ends in a blood bath for the investors, but this is another story).

If the so-called unicorn doesn’t go IPO but is bought out, as was the case for Cylance, the story doesn’t change much. If the owners want growth, they will need to finance it. Now, that is not a big issue when the buyer is much fatter than what it bought out, of course. But in case of a merger or quasi-merger, things are more complicated. When BlackBerry bought Cylance, its sales were just about 5 times greater (~$900M vs ~$170M) and, after the purchase, the Canadian firm’s net cash position was about plus $300M. There was another ~$700M of credit line available, in the form of debentures with an expiration date of less than two years. Therefore, burning $4-500M in cash to try to boost Cylance’s top line was actually possible, although somehow risky.

At the same time, CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), which, in 2018, was somewhat of a clone of Cylance in terms of product offer and growth figures, managed to raise as much as $700M with its IPO.

Needless to say, the growth paths of the former twin companies started to diverge: in 2019, CRWD increased its top line by 93%, without worrying much about being profitable or burning cash. On the other hand, exactly a year ago, John Chen, understandably, tried to stop the cash hemorrhage at Cylance, which was very evident in Q1/2020.

Free cash flow plummeted to a negative $66M in that quarter, after a very promising performance during the previous year (without Cylance). In the end of 2019, the cash flow trend turned towards the positive side, but still considerably less than the year before (see the picture below), and, notably, at the expense of Cylance’s growth, which has stalled in the last two quarters. That is probably why Cylance’s father, Stuart McClure, decided to resign just a few months following the acquisition.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BlackBerry often stated that it acquired Cylance for its technology, in other words, for the possible synergies with its other software units (UEM and QNX). To be fair, this point is not that clear: it’s unknown if the technical integration has already been completed, but, for sure, the business ex-Cylance has not improved that much.

Source: Company’s reports (Author elaboration)

An alternative strategy

In my opinion, John Chen, who sat on a considerable cash cushion at the end of 2018 (about 50% of BB’s total market cap), made a mistake then and, I am quite sure, deep down, he is regretting it now. He was pressured by a huge community of consultants and financial experts to use its cash and he went against his own conservative style. He bought a company for its growth prospects and paid a big price for it. He got dragged into a game he had never played before. Now, after a year and a half, BB’s shareholders have realized they paid for a company more than seven times its revenue, with little or no growth. Moreover, BB spent a big part of its cash for it and now there is little room for other meaningful acquisitions.

Last quarter (Q1/21), BB wrote-off a huge sum from its goodwill assets (-$594M). It mentioned the impairment was related to the ‘Spark’ segment, which makes Cylance the main suspect: a considerable part of the enterprise’s value has been destroyed! John Chen would have been much better off if he had stubbornly kept on holding its cash (which also included at least $20M in annual yield) and waited for a market correction before deploying it. Meanwhile, he could focus on the company’s efforts on supporting the fundamental business in order to avoid, for example, a drop in ESS sales in fiscal 2020. Without the Cylance integration distraction, that result could probably have been achieved.

Finally, a correction materialized last March, and several buying opportunities arose: for example, MobileIron's (NASDAQ:MOBL) market cap plummeted to ~$350M three months ago. BB could have bought a company which has the same top-line figure as Cylance, already FCF positive and very easy to integrate with its existing UEM business. As I stated here, through this acquisition, BB could become one of the main players in a market which is becoming increasingly interesting (and fast-growing!). Then, it would automatically represent a prime buy-out option itself, especially after the debentures held by Prem Watsa are repaid at the end of this year. All this for roughly one third of what was paid for Cylance (a $500M check would have been more than enough to buy out MobileIron last March).

Bottom Line

After 18 months, it’s time to take stock of BB’s biggest acquisition: Cylance. Unfortunately, the operation didn’t turn out as expected and now it’s quite evident that BB overpaid for a company that didn’t change its course much. Instead, it somehow contributed to halt BB’s turnaround. BlackBerry shareholders can only look at the mistake as a lesson to avoid such miserable outcomes in the future. The company still has many aces up its sleeve (QNX and its large collection of tech patents, to cite a few). Also, Cylance could hopefully end up achieving a decent (and profitable) growth, but, surely, these missteps must be avoided in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.