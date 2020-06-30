The exceptional growth has also come with an AUD ~10 million operating EBITDA, already almost surpassing the full-year figure of AUD 11.9 million in 2019.

We expect revenue growth to accelerate higher than 42% in 2020, driven by the pandemic that has fueled the demand for home products and face masks.

Overview

Redbubble (ASX: RBL, OTC:RDBBF, OTC:RDBBY) is a 14-year-old Australian-based online POD (print-on-demand) marketplace that presents an attractive investment opportunity. Redbubble enables artists to sell their artwork as design and illustration on products such as t-shirts, stickers, skirts, and more. The business generated over AUD 306 million of revenue last year and has been growing at +40% YoY. The work-from-home trend has further positively impacted the business, as the company saw accelerated growth as a result of strong demand for face masks and other home products. As per the business update on June 25, traction has continued to surpass expectations. We think that Redbubble should continue to benefit from the trend, and use the opportunity to drive better profitability and awareness, effectively maintaining its market-leading position in Australia and positioning it for stronger growth overseas.

Catalyst

Driven by the surging demand for face coverings and home decor products, Redbubble will expect a triple-digit growth in Q4. The business update in June indicates that Q4 quarter-to-date marketplace revenue growth was already at 107% YoY, which brought the YTD marketplace revenue growth to accelerate to 42%, also already higher than the full-year 40% revenue growth in 2019.

We think that the pandemic-related trend will continue driving the demand and supply growth for Redbubble in the near term, considering that:

Remote working can be a lasting trend: As many companies adapt to remote working, we believe that some may continue adopting a blended remote/on-site model going forward. Accordingly, design-related freelancing work, which can be done with both models equally well, should continue to benefit from the lasting trend, considering the increasing demand for home products in POD marketplace platforms such as Redbubble.

Heightened concern and government recommendations to wear a protective face covering will continue: Many regions where Redbubble is operating, such as the US, UK, and Australia, are entering new normal situations with new health protocols, which should sustain the demand for face masks.

(Surging search results for face masks. source: redbubble.com)

In the business update, we have seen strong early signs of continuation for demand in the home product categories, as sales for home decor and wall art saw a 200% growth YoY, indicating so much upside potential going forward. Furthermore, having just launched the category in April, Redbubble has already generated over $9.4 million of sales of face masks so far, with over 600,000 units sold to-date. Given the growth acceleration, Redbubble has also implemented an organization restructuring, which will generate around AUD 5.6 million of OPEX (operating expense) reduction, so it can invest further in more growth initiatives.

(Redbubble's financials. source: tikr.com)

Though the restructuring entails a one-time expense of AUD 2 million, Redbubble remains well-positioned to continue investing further, in our view, given its improving profitability. Last year before the pandemic alone, operating margin already grew by ~27%, reducing the deficit gap to 3.5%. Gross margin has also been trending up over the last few years. Redbubble has also already generated an Operating EBITDA of AUD ~10 million YTD, which will surpass the AUD 11.9 million Operating EBITDA generated over the last year alone, by the end of 2020.

Given the surge of organic growth that required more targeted investments, Redbubble also still had a strong cash position. As per June 25 quarterly update, Redbubble has had AUD 56 million of cash left, down only ~13% from AUD 65 million ending balance at the end of 2019, which is impressive considering the +100% growth. With that in mind, Redbubble should then also expect to have a good position to pursue its growth strategies to expand its presence overseas. Having taken a look at the global POD space for some time, we feel that Redbubble already has an edge over its competitors such as Zazzle, Teespring, or Threadless, given its market leadership in Australia.

Risk and Valuation

The recent outperformance has put Redbubble on the map for us, as we continue to monitor its progress towards profitable growth. Over the last few years, our concern on Redbubble has been its FCF (Free Cash Flow), which has been in red up until recently.

(Redbubble's price per share. source: yahoo finance)

Our thesis primarily hinges upon the continuing macro tailwind, which we think Redbubble can turn into a structural one, sustaining the highly efficient high-growth outperformance that should increase profitability longer-term. The 1-year high AUD 2 price per share at present most likely is pricing in some of the catalysts, though at the current ~1.7x P/S, we think that the valuation is attractive. Redbubble grew at +40% in 2019, and with the catalysts already driving accelerated 42% growth YTD with stronger operating EBITDA, we expect Redbubble to have a forward P/S of ~1.2x at year's end. We initiate our coverage with an overweight rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.