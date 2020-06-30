Since VIX futures have been in contango for many years, SVXY makes for a strong trade in that it is short futures converging towards spot.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has taken a dip over the past two weeks on an uptick in volatility.

Earlier this month, I argued that SVXY was likely to head lower in the short-term which would present a solid buying opportunity in the ETF. It is my belief that the move has largely happened and that now is a strong time to buy SVXY.

About SVXY

When I write about volatility products, I tend to start out with a prompt view of the VIX and gauge directional probabilities in light of recent market movements. I will do that in this piece, but I want to start this piece by an examination of the long-run returns of SVXY and its key drivers. The reason why I want to start here is that in this piece, my primary recommendation is a buy and hold trade in SVXY for a period of several months so I want to zero in on the major factor which is impacting SVXY over lengthy time periods.

If you’re familiar with volatility ETPs, then you are likely aware that the key appeal of SVXY is not necessarily the fact that it is short the VIX, but rather that it is short the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This is a very important distinction and delineation to make right off the bat because a return in the VIX is dramatically different than a return in the index which SVXY shorts over the long run.

The below chart shows the average difference in performance between the VIX itself and the Short-Term Futures Index (the index which SVXY shorts at half leverage).

There is a remarkably clear relationship seen in this chart. The longer the time window observed, the greater the amount by which the Short-Term Futures Index underperforms changes in the VIX. In other words, if you short this index, you will tend to outperform the VIX the longer the time window you hold. When you consider the fact that the VIX doesn’t really go anywhere through time (95% of all months end under 30 or so for the past 27 years), clear absolute returns can be earned through a perpetual short.

Let’s backtrack a little. SVXY is shorting the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index at half leverage. This index is fairly straightforward: it is holding and rolling exposure in the first and second-month VIX futures contract in perpetuity. In other words, SVXY starts a month with 100% of its capital in a short position in the front-month VIX futures contract and ends the month with 100% of its capital in the second-month VIX futures contract. At the end of the month, the front-month expires and the second-month contract becomes the front-month contract and the process repeats.

This process is relatively simple and straightforward and makes sense for maintaining exposure in a futures curve through time. Since futures expire, you’ve got to shift out of exposure before expiry and the index SVXY tracks has opted to do a daily roll of positions throughout the month.

What is not straightforward, however, is the subtle changes in futures contracts during a typical month. The following chart from Wikipedia captures a concept known as “roll yield” and explains our prior chart of underperformance through time.

This chart is very important to implicitly understand if you’re to understand why SVXY makes for a strong winning trade. What this chart shows is that in a typical market, over time the price of a futures contract and the spot price of a specific market converge.

This makes perfect sense if you think about it. Let’s say you’re trading wheat futures for a delivery period one year from now. There is likely going to be a difference between what you could buy wheat for today and that price one year from now due to all sorts of supply and demand economics. However, if you fast forward one year into the future, at expiry of the futures contract, this difference in price will have eroded to be around zero because within a few hours or days, the holders of the futures contracts will make or take delivery of physical / spot wheat. In other words, futures prices converged to spot prices through time (again, as seen in the prior chart).

In a typical market, this convergence between spot and futures is fairly difficult to notice unless you’re in the data and calculating daily movements of various contracts. Normally how it works is that during a typical month, you’ll see the spot price of the commodity go up say, 1% and, depending on if the market is in backwardation or contango, the futures price will go up by a smaller amount (contango) or a larger amount (backwardation). Through time, these slight differences in return add up to the futures contract converging to meet with the spot price at expiry.

In volatility, however, we have two powerful forces which are causing this convergence to be felt much more keenly. The first of these forces is the heavily mean-reverting nature of the VIX.

What this chart shows is that over the past 27 years, the VIX has been under 30 in about 95% of all time periods. Conversely, about 90% of all data points have been above 12. In other words, the vast majority of the time, the VIX is in the range of 12-30.

What this tangibly means is that when it comes to futures converging towards the spot price, the impact will more directly be felt upon futures in that since the VIX isn’t really moving anywhere through time, the convergence is directly felt through VIX futures moving towards the spot by declining in value (since VIX futures are in contango about 87% of all days for the past decade).

To see this relationship at work in the data, here is the average difference between VIX futures and the spot level of the VIX over the past decade divided by the trading day in a trading month.

What this shows is very clear:

VIX futures are almost always in contango (with the front-month on average starting about 8-10% above the spot level of the VIX)

And during a normal month, this difference erodes through settlement

Since VIX futures are mostly in contango, this erosion occurs through futures declining in value versus the spot level of the VIX

This is why SVXY represents a very strong buying opportunity: it is short the chart above. SVXY starts a month with 100% of its exposure held shorting the M1 line and ends a month with 100% of its exposure in a short M2 position.

To get an idea as per how much return can be expected through time, here’s the long-run return of the index which SVXY shorts at half leverage.

Over the past 10 years, this index has declined at the annualized rate of 48% per year. I know that compounding + leverage math can fuzzy things to an extent, but for a back-of-the-envelope calculation, SVXY roughly would have risen at a rate of 24% per year for the past decade. I’m aware that SVXY hasn’t been around this long and also that SVXY has revised its strategy in the past to cut its leverage, however, this serves as a good benchmark for how things stand under the current methodology of the ETF.

For this reason, I suggest a purchase of SVXY. To reduce risk, I recommend trading options spreads – I’ve had success with SVXY through the trading of bull call spreads and I view it as a viable strategy for reducing implied volatility on options positions. If you buy SVXY, understand that volatility is a very volatile investment, so while the returns are expected to continue to be positive due to persistent contango, the path of returns can fluctuate quite a bit, so manage risk accordingly.

Volatility Markets

Prior to closing out this article, let’s take a look at the volatility markets as they stand. Presently, the VIX is sitting at 33. Here are the historical odds of the VIX making an upward movement over the next month segregated by volatility levels.

As you can see, based on the past 27 years of the data, historical analysis would suggest there’s a very high probability that the VIX is headed lower over the next month. Specifically, in the past when we’ve seen the VIX around the levels we are currently trading, it fell in 76% of all 1-month periods following. In other words, the odds don’t favor long VIX exposure.

I believe that the clear mean-reverting nature of the VIX is highly indicative of lower levels of the VIX over the next month, which makes a short in the VIX (through purchasing SVXY) a strong trade at this time.

Conclusion

VIX futures are generally in contango which makes for strong roll-yield opportunities. Since VIX futures have been in contango for many years, SVXY makes for a strong trade in that it is short futures converging towards spot. Historical analysis suggests that there’s a 76% chance that the VIX will be lower 1 month from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.