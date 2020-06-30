CAD/USD: Likely To Trade Stationary Going Forward

I take the view that the CAD/USD will trade in a stationary manner for the time being.

While the greenback is likely to come under pressure going forward, lower oil prices and potential US tariffs on aluminium exports may also hurt demand for the loonie.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that while the CAD/USD has seen some upside heading into June, this was unlikely to last. My reason for making this argument was that cuts to oil production will not last indefinitely, thus placing downward pressure on price. Moreover, high household debt also threatens to reduce consumer spending in Canada going forward, which would also be expected to place further downward pressure on the loonie.

With that being said, while we have seen some downward pressure on the currency this month - the loonie is proving to be resistant against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

More specifically, there is concern that COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the United States at a faster pace than that of Europe. In this regard, there has even been speculation that Europe will continue to restrict entry to travelers from the United States - even if restrictions are lifted for other countries not deemed to be a health risk.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones has been taking a significant hit on reports that coronavirus cases in Florida have seen their largest ever jump. There is a growing consensus that COVID-19 is affecting the United States to a worse degree than other countries, and that the US is easing restrictions too early. Should we see the trend of rising infections continue in the United States while it begins to taper off in other countries, then markets will likely see this as a signal that economic activity in the US will remain stagnant for longer - and this is expected to place further downward pressure on the US dollar.

Moreover, speculation is mounting that this may ultimately prove to be the case. With unemployment in the United States having spiked due to the pandemic, as well as an expansion of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet to $7.2 trillion from a prior $4 trillion, there is little justification for the US dollar remaining strong under these circumstances.

However, this is not necessarily to say that the loonie is going to significantly strengthen as a result of a weakening US dollar. The currency has still come under pressure due to fears of a second wave, and it is forecasted that house prices will rise at a much slower pace this year compared to last year, before an anticipated decline in 2021.

When comparing the performance of the loonie to the euro and Japanese yen, we see that growth in the CAD/USD has outpaced these other two currencies:

Source: investing.com

However, in addition to potential downward pressure on oil, there could also be a situation whereby the loonie comes under further pressure due to a potential reintroduction of tariffs on Canadian aluminium by the United States. This would likely further dampen demand for the loonie.

From a broader macroeconomic perspective, the Bank of Canada lowered the policy rate to 0.25 percent in March in an effort to boost consumer spending and inflation.

However, as of May, total CPI inflation stands at -0.4%, which is well below the median of 1.9%.

Source: Bank of Canada

The central bank is currently buying a minimum of $5 billion of Canadian government bonds per week in order to boost borrowing for households and businesses, and in turn increase consumer spending and boost inflation.

However, the fact that inflation remains slightly negative is concerning - and a further rate cut cannot be ruled out if this is ultimately what it takes to boost inflation once again. Under such a scenario, I envisage that the loonie will come under further pressure. Under a scenario where the USD also continues to weaken, weakness in both currencies will ultimately result in a stationary pattern looking forward.

The CAD/USD has had a good run to the upside in comparison to other currencies up until now. However, there is a possibility that the CAD/USD is overvalued given downward pressure on oil prices and the possibility of tariffs on aluminium exports. Taking the downward pressure on the greenback into account, I take the view that the CAD/USD is likely to trade in a stationary manner in the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.