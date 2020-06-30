I continue to expect small- and mid-cap stocks to outperform, especially those priced for "non success", as we enter the second leg of the bull market later this year. Hepion represents an excellent example, and Phase 2a data will be available in Q4. Several, more advanced NASH drugs have recently failed or have experienced significant delays, pointing to the challenges in this disease.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals' (HEPA) drug, CRV431, has previously been studied in humans in Phase 1 single ascending dose clinical trial for Hepatitis B, an indication that management has deemphasized in favor of the larger NASH opportunity. In that study, the drug was found to be safe and well tolerated. CRV431 is now being investigated in a multiple ascending dose Phase 1b trial, and it was announced today that this trial will be advanced to the final dosing level of 375 mg daily for 28 days. It was also noted that steady-state concentrations achieved at the 75 mg dose are in the range that demonstrates efficacy in animal models and human liver tissue. The AMBITION trial, a Phase 2a for NASH fibrosis, is just beginning with results expected by year end. This is designed as multi-center, single-blind, and placebo controlled. It will enroll F2 and F3 patients, and the primary objective involves safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. The secondary objective is to evaluate the drug's antifibrotic activity. A 200-patient Phase 2b trial is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

Cyclophilins have been studied for decades and are believed to contribute to hepatic fibrosis and carcinoma. CRV431 has been shown in animal models to act as an anti-fibrotic and non-immunosuppressive agent. As I maintain that a NASH treatment regimen will likely involve combination therapy, CRV431 could potentially be an ideal agent to be used with a GLP-1 agonist, the latter representing my choice as the cornerstone.

There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for NASH, and several of the leading compounds have recently experienced delays or trial failures. The market for NASH pharmacotherapy is large, probably in excess of $10 billion annually, driven by the prevalence of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Although CRV431 is early in clinical trials, it has demonstrated impressive anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties, and it is the first cyclophilin inhibitor to enter a Phase 2 NASH trial.

Hepion's market capitalization is $25 million, and the company should exit the second quarter with about $20 million in cash. While early, its compound CRV431 has shown anti-fibrotic activity in mouse NASH models (both STAM and Friedman) and in human liver explant tissue.

Furthermore, CRV431's benefit may be conferred to other organs, including lung and kidney. In Phase 1 human clinical studies, it has proved to be safe and well tolerated at doses significantly higher than those that will be advanced in later trials. Finally, it is worth noting that in June 2019, contract research organization FibroFind concluded that in a study with human precision-cut liver slice cultures, CRV431 was more successful than other compounds, including elafibranor and obetacholic acid, at preventing fibrosis.

I have discussed over the past two years that many small- and micro-cap medical stocks were priced for "non success". The small dollar float renders these stocks unattractive to most institutional investors, and there is the knowledge that additional funds will have to be raised in most cases. Hepion will need greater funding, either through the equity markets or partnership, to complete its clinical trials. However, CRV431 looks very promising as an anti-fibrotic agent, which puts it in a favorable position to be combined with one of the metabolic drugs now in a clinical study. The market is large, given that in the US alone there are an estimated 5.2 million people with advanced fibrosis due to NASH. In fact, GlobalData estimates the worldwide market at $18.3 billion in 2026, while iHealthcareAnalyst puts it at $37.3 billion by 2027. My expectations are more modest, given my assumptions on timing of approval and the sweet spot for reimbursement likely centering around, but not limited to, the F3 patient population. I continue to recommend Hepion stock, and I mention its high risk nature.

