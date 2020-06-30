Upcoming Rally For BDCs Currently Yielding 13%

This article discusses one of those BDCs which recently released preliminary results that has likely not been priced into the stock trading 18% below book value yielding 13.1%.

However, I believe that BDC pricing could rally as BDCs report stronger-than-expected Q2 results in four weeks.

Quick BDC Market Update

As mentioned in previous articles, I was expecting Business Development Company ("BDC") pricing to pull back from recent highs for various reasons including profit-taking and a partial return to "risk-off" mode. Clearly the potential for additional or renewed lockdowns related to COVID-19 is a concern driving markets lower, including BDCs that are now yielding around 13% including New Mountain Finance (NMFC) which is discussed in this article.

I'm expecting volatility through July until BDCs start to report Q2 2020 results (see dates at the end). Many BDCs will likely be reporting stronger-than-expected results including net asset value (“NAV”) per share increases, adequate dividend coverage, and reaffirming current dividends. This will likely drive some positive headlines and another rally in BDC pricing as investors are looking to improve portfolio yield/returns in this low-interest-rate environment. However, there will be some lower-quality BDCs reporting NAV declines, one of which I will cover in an article next week.

NMFC has recently released mostly positive preliminary estimates for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, but has not been announced through the website or other news sources. NMFC is trading 18% below its book value that will likely be increasing as discussed below.

The information and presentation discussed in this update are from the SEC 8-K filing here.

NMFC Preliminary June 30, 2020 Update

I recently updated the projections and pricing for NMFC to take into account the preliminary estimates provided by the company including:

Leverage decreasing from 1.56x to 1.35x as of June 30, 2020 = stronger balance sheet .

. Increased NAV per share including a likely 2% increase in portfolio values which would drive leverage lower.

No material migration on Risk Ratings = stable credit quality .

. No new non-accruals other than the one that was already discussed.

Q2 2020 earnings expected to be $0.30 per share covering the dividend.

Source: SEC Filing

Analyst Earnings Expectations:

It should be noted that analysts are currently expecting earnings of just under $0.29 per share:

Source: Fidelity

Previously Expected Dividend Reduction

In previous reports, I discussed the expected dividend reduction which was announced early last month as the company is working to improve liquidity and cash flow:

Source: Fidelity

Deleveraging and Cash Flow

As shown below, the company had around $255 million of sales and repayments as compared to only $34 million of new investments as well as over-earning the dividend from cash sources. These allowed the company to reduce its borrowings/debt by $232 million.

Source: SEC Filing

NMFC Risk Profile

This is where I spend most of my research efforts.

Public articles including “Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Part 4” have discussed NMFC’s previous “watch list” investments including Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, NHME Holdings, Permian Holdco, Ansira Holdings, AAC Holding, PPVA Black Elk, ADG LLC, York Risk Services and Sierra Hamilton.

However, given the various impacts from COVID-19, this list has obviously grown to include (among others) dental-related companies such as Affinity Dental, ADG, Affordable Care Holding, Benevis Holding, DCA Investment, Dentalcorp Health Services, Heartland Dental, and NM YI. There are plenty of other companies including CentralSquare Technologies that need to be watched, and management provided the following detail in May 2020:

Source: NMFC Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

Page 12 attempts to describe what we believe is to a significant degree a temporary decline in net asset value, driven largely by market spread movement and comparable company valuation, not underlying credit problems, $99 million or roughly half of the quarter’s net asset value decline is yield driven price movement in our green and yellow rated loans, which if our risk assessment is correct should recover over some period of time as the world normalizes. Even in our orange and red current securities representing another $30 million of potential NAV recovery. While risks are clearly elevated, we would expect the significant majority of those to continue to pay full interest in principle. Finally, of the remaining roughly $75 million value change in previously and prospectively restructured securities. The bulk of the value change is an Edmentum, UniTek and Company Q, while results remain – while risk remain for these businesses in this environment there's also ample opportunity for value recovery.”

Source: NMFC Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

It should be noted that some of the recent exits were below cost and will result in realized losses of around $0.05 per share. However, many of these exits were above the March 31, 2020, valuations which means that there will be an improvement to NMFC’s NAV per share related to these as well as the recent recovery of syndicated loans values as shown in an earlier slide above.

Source: SEC Filing

NMFC Insider Purchases:

NMFC's President/COO recently purchased $144k of shares.

Steve Klinsky, Founder, CEO and Chairman: “I and NMFCs management team continue to be the largest shareholder of the company with ownership of approximately 11%. I feel a very deep personal commitment to NMFC’s long-term success as a Founder, Manager, and Shareholder.

Source: NMFC Earnings Call

Source: Gurufocus

