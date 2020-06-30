The Surge In Consumer Spending Is Ending

Personal income dropped 4.2% in May 2020, and it would have dropped some more if it wasn’t masked by unemployment insurance benefits.

Consumer spending surged 8.2% in May 2020, but it was because of the stimulus checks.

As we peer into society's future, we -- you and I, and our government -- must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering for our own ease and convenience the precious resources of tomorrow. We cannot mortgage the material assets of our grandchildren without risking the loss also of their political and spiritual heritage. We want democracy to survive for all generations to come, not to become the insolvent phantom of tomorrow. - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Consumer spending and personal income data are important but are lagging indicators, whereas the consumer sentiment index is a leading indicator. I have reconciled the data sets from these indicators and correlated them with the current situation. The conclusion is that the economy is about to pass through a bearish phase.

If you were connected with me on Twitter or had subscribed to The Lead-Lag Report, this diagnosis will come as no surprise. Way back in May 2020, I had reported that credit card spending had dropped by 25% year on year, and the US savings rate had increased to a 39-year high.

Image Source: Twitter

Though savvy investors are aware of which way we are headed, they still need to understand how the situation will unfold. Will it play out in "cold turkey" style, will it unspool in slow motion, or will it be paced steadily? To understand the scenarios, let us do a post-mortem of the data:

Consumer Spending

Image Source: Bloomberg

Consumer spending in May 2020 grew by 8.2% as compared to a fall of 12.6% in April 2020. That looks great on paper, but still remains below pre-COVID-19 levels. It is below even a median forecast of 9.9%.

The spike in consumer spending was due to two reasons: (A) Government stimulus checks and the extra cash in hand of the consumers because of the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefits top-ups, and (B) the pent-up demand exploding when the states reopened. Health care, food, utilities, autos, restaurants, clothing, fuel, televisions, and computers received most of the dollars.

This surge in consumer spending is a mirage. The weekly unemployment benefits top-up will expire at the end of July 2020, and consumers are still very scared of the economic environment. Virus cases have been spiking since the states reopened, and the situation may get grimmer from here on. It also isn't clear whether Congress will announce another stimulus.

Personal Income

Personal income decreased by 4.2%, and disposable personal income decreased by 4.9% in May 2020 - and this drop comes after a spectacular rise of 10.8% in April 2020. The reason for the decrease was because the government social benefits were lower than what was paid out in April 2020.

Image Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

The increase in unemployment insurance benefits cushioned the fall to some extent - without it, the fall would have been much higher.

Consumer Sentiment

Image Source: University of Michigan

Consumer sentiment rose to 78.1 in June 2020 as compared to 72.3 in May 2020, but it is still below the median forecast of 79.3. The recovery in sentiment was led by the northeastern states where consumers turned very optimistic, expecting a minor increase in infections, gradual reopening of the economy, and restoration of jobs.

That the overall number closed at 78.1, down from an initial reading of 78.9, implies that the sentiment slipped in late-June. According to the Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin, confidence in economic policies has dropped to its lowest level since Trump became the President. He also stressed that another round of relief measures was needed.

Summing Up

So, let's see what we have here:

1. Consumer spending picked up because of government stimulus checks and unemployment benefits top-ups.

2. Personal income dropped because government stimulus was lower in May 2020 as compared to April 2020. The fall would have been sharper if it was not offset by unemployment insurance benefits.

3. Consumer sentiment has started dropping from late-June 2020, and the fall is likely to intensify because unemployment claims are rising and the virus has started ravaging us again.

Until a vaccine or cure is developed, or until we develop herd immunity, whichever comes first, the COVID-19 pain will continue. It will be gradual, but stock markets may violently discount it both ways. From all indications, the virus will impact our way of life, spending, saving habits, psychology, relationships, etc. It is uncertain how the situation will evolve and hence the near-term reading of the economy is bearish. All the nice upticks in consumer spending may soon be ending.

