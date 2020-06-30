Last week, the Federal Reserve published its results for the 2020 bank stress tests. Formally called the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST), the test is a key part of the supervisory power of the Fed over banks and helps it evaluate the overall capacity of the regulated entities to withstand recessions. Based on the outcome of the test, the Fed evaluates each bank's plans for dividends and buybacks or issuance of other securities and approves or recommends changes to such plans (the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review – CCAR). This year, given we are at the beginning of a recession, it becomes more relevant to look at the stress tests closely.

The way the process works is the Fed publishes the parameters it will use for macroeconomic conditions of the stress test. That is, how quickly, how severely and how long macroeconomic variables deteriorate. This path of variables is then used to model or project forward the impact on each bank's operating results and resulting erosion of capital. The key question to answer, from a regulatory perspective, is whether or not the system as a whole has enough capital to cushion the blow of the hypothetical stress case without needing to access additional capital. That is to say, how likely are banks to avoid a repeat of the bank rescues of the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-2009 under an assumed server recession? Because the ultimate goal of the Fed is to assess individual bank capital plans going forward, the individual bank results are required (and published) for the Fed to use as reference to either authorize or request revisions to each proposed capital plan under the CCAR review.

In order to evaluate the usefulness from an equity investor perspective of stress tests, the analyst needs to gauge the severity of the hypothetical stress case. The Fed calls it the “Severely Adverse Scenario,” but how severe is it really? We need a reference point to compare it to, and one reasonable place to look is to the GFC of a decade ago. One question we can ask is the following: Is the assumed scenario at least as severe as that dramatic GFC period? Let’s take a look.

Comparing DFAST's severely adverse scenario with the Great Financial Crisis:

Severely adverse scenario:

Actual GFC variables:

Both of these tables are taken straight from the DFAST report, the highlighted items point to the high/low point or evolution of key variables that should help us measure the hypothetical scenario with the historical one. Because the hypothetical scenario includes thirteen quarters looking forward from the first quarter of 2020, I have included thirteen quarters from Q4 2007 which is about the time things were getting ugly back then.

The first place to start is with economic output as a whole. The severely adverse scenario has seven straight quarters of real GDP contraction vs. five out of seven (and four consecutive) quarters of contraction during the GFC. In aggregate (a simple average), the total contraction during the GFC amounted to -2.0% per quarter (annualized) while the contraction of the severely adverse scenario is -4.9% per quarter. Technically, percentage changes should not be averaged but accumulated. However, all we are trying to answer is the relative severity of one scenario vs. the other. For real GDP contraction, the answer is already clear with this shortcut.

The next key item is the health of credit markets. We don´t have high-yield variables here, the Fed uses and index of investment grade corporate debt. This is likely due to the much larger size of this market relative to high yield. The wider the spread between the yield on BBB index and the risk-free rate (yield on ten-year treasury), the more stress in funding markets. During the GFC, the point of maximum stress, as expected, coincides with the lows of the equity index; on Q4 2008, the spreads were increased to 600 bps. Lehman Brothers happened in the middle of September 2008, so this is the quarter of the aftermath. For the severely adverse scenario, the Fed assumes a widening of 550 bps, again coinciding with a low point in the equity market assumed to happen during the second half of 2020.

Looking at equities, as represented by the Dow Jones total stock market index, the low point of 8,044 during the GFC is compared to the then-recent high (achieved in Q3 2007 – not shown in tables above) of 15,318 representing a 47.5% drop from the top. For the severely adverse DFAST scenario, the recent high occurs on Q4 2019 (also not shown above) at 33,035 and the low point is assumed at 16,518 a year later on Q4 2020. This is a drop of almost exactly 50%.

Finally, let’s compare real estate which underpins so much of bank lending portfolios. With regard to housing, the drop in the home prices index during GFC was from a high of 193 achieved in Q2 of 2006 to a low of 135 on Q4 of 2010, or 30%. On the severely adverse case, the drop in home prices is assumed to be from the high point of 212 in Q4 2019 to 153 on Q1 2022, or 28%. Again, the high points of 2006 and 2019 are not shown in the tables above but are part of Annex A – Table A.1.)

For commercial real estate, the drop in value during the GFC was equivalent to 38% (a high of 247 on Q4 2007 and a low of 154 Q1 2010) and 35% for the severely adverse case (a high of 316 on Q4 2019 and a low of 205 on Q1 2022).

The table below summarizes these results:

As a testament to the strengthened balance sheets of banks in the U.S., all 33 institutions measured by the stress test make it through the severely adverse scenario. This means capital levels do not breach minimum regulatory requirements, and no new capital needs to be raised.

It is worthwhile to note, however, an important assumption that the Fed makes for this analysis and should be considered from an equity investor's perspective. The underlying assumption about capital management is that all dividends and share buybacks are suspended at all banks to conserve capital during the severely stressed projections. This is an assumption that the Fed can make comfortably because it has the authority to approve capital plans under CCAR, and therefore can ensure that capital is retained when it sees a need to conserve capital.

We may conclude then, that the Fed's severely adverse scenario is at least as severe as the GFC. Its scenario is slightly less extreme with regard to stress in credit markets and drop in real estate values. This seems to make sense given the GFC crisis has “financial” in its name and was driven by over-leverage in the real estate, and particularly, housing markets. Even so, though less extreme, all three of these variables are very close in absolute terms to the GFC-observed levels. They are less stressful but not by much.

However, the assumed real GDP drop is more than twice of what was observed during GFC, implying a wider scope of contraction and potential loan defaults. This extreme level of real GDP drop does not seem to square with a 10% peak level of unemployment, which is similar to the observed rate during the aftermath of GFC.

The main point for equity investors is that the likelihood of bank rescues, forced mergers, and dilutive capital raises like we saw in the latest recession is much lower now. In other words, the risk of equity value being diluted or even completely destroyed from a severe recession is low. This is not to say it is safer to invest in banks than in other sectors. Banks can always find ways to get in trouble, in good times and bad, it simply means that today's capital accounts hold enough reserves to absorb the very high level of losses that would arise from a recession that is severe than the one that resulted from the GFC.

The table below displays the common equity tier 1 capital minimums for each bank during the severely stressed scenario. The Fed orders its tables alphabetically but I have sorted the data for easier analysis of relative positions.

Clusters analysis:

Using this ranking we can see how different types of banks are roughly, with some exceptions, bunched together according to their main type of activity. The top third of firms, say from Credit Suisse to (and including) State Street Corporation (STT) are the asset managers and custodial banks. In this group we have Bank of New York Mellon (BK), the largest custodian bank, Credit Suisse (CS), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and UBS (UBS) which are the US entities of European banks primarily focused on private wealth management. These banks have low exposure to mortgages and consumer lending. Their main focus, generally, is lending to wealthy clients against their securities holdings. You would expect these institutions to be insulated from recessions, and they are. In fact, in some cases, they end up (counterintuitively) with stronger capital ratios at the end than at the beginning of the stress case. This happens because they stay profitable and are not allowed to distribute earnings.

The “middle of the pack” in this ranking starts from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) down to US Bancorp (USB) and includes the mega-banks, JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC). These are the largest institutions, most of the system assets are within this group. These firms have diversified business models that include private wealth management but also, investment banking, trading desks, credit cards, real estate loans, mortgages and consumer loans. This group predictably suffers more of an impact to capital than the first group under a severe recession.

The third group, starting but excluding US Bancorp and down, is comprised mainly of super-regional banks. These banks typically have the greatest credit exposure, with no trading desks, M&A advisory fees, or asset management divisions. They are therefore the most exposed to lower real estate prices and consumer loan losses from a faltering economy. There is one surprising member in this third group, which looks like it does not belong, and it is Goldman Sachs (GS).

What happened to Goldman Sachs?

At first glance this result may look like another black eye for Goldman. It is solidly in the bottom tier, only 4th position from the bottom out of the 33 institutions. Certainly, the market did not react positively with the stock dropping almost 9% the day after release of these results.

The DFAST publication includes firm-specific results (Annex B). We can look at which items cause the largest impact to each of the entities participating in the stress test (Goldman's specific results are on page 58). It is worth noting that, out of the 33 firms, 11 of them have been determined to have “material” trading and private equity exposures. These 11 firms are subject to an additional stress component in the form of markdowns to private equity holdings and trading positions. Because these are accounted for under mark-to-market, they are assumed by the Fed to have an immediate impact – the loss is recorded in the first quarter of the analysis. This is called the “Global market shock” component of the stress test and is on top loan loss modelling. Goldman is one of these 11 firms.

In addition, there is another group of 13 entities that are deemed to be subject to an additional component called the “Largest Counter party Default” (LCPD). I call this the “AIG component,” because it forces the entities to assume that its largest hedging counter-party (that is, the entity used to control the risk from the trading portfolio) goes into default and is unable to meet its obligations. AIG used to be the main hedge counter-party to a great many banks during GFC, and therefore ended up effectively nationalized for a time in order for it to be able to meet its obligations. Goldman Sachs is also part of this group.

Goldman Sachs gets assigned by the Fed a risk-weighted asset amount of $563 Bln (using last nine quarters average). This is the measure of size, $100 Bln of assets is the cutoff amount to be included in the stress test. Expected loan losses for Goldman Sachs are $9.8 Bln for the Q1 2020 to Q1 2022 period. This represents less than 2% of assets, which is not a worrying number for such a severe scenario. The large loss for Goldman comes from the additional items just mentioned, the Global market shock and the LCPD components. These impacts are presented together and they amount to an $18.4 Bln loss for Goldman. This is about twice the loan losses and drives the hit to equity that puts Goldman at the bottom of the group. As way of comparison, JPMorgan (page 61 on Annex B) also has this additional market shock and counter-party default components which cause a similar impact of $21.8 Bln. This is slightly larger than Goldman, but much smaller considering JPMorgan has an $1,516 Bln asset base (3x the size of Goldman Sachs). To put it in percentage terms, this particular loss represents 1.4% of assets for JPM but 3.3% for Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs got punished under the severely stressed scenario for holding trading and private equity positions in a greater proportion to its peers. Sure enough, when looking at Goldman's Q1 release, the biggest drag on the bank's results was within the division that holds these positions. The “private equity fund” within the bank that has been grouped within the “asset management” division. As predicted by the market shock components for the stress test, these markdowns happened fast. For the first quarter, GS marked down its equity positions (private and public) by $1 Bln offsetting all earnings from management fees and incentive fees. Given the recovery in equity prices, some of this might get reversed during Q2. However, this result seems to validate the sensitivity the stress tests captured at GS from these investments (which just the quarter before had contributed +$2 Bln).

GS Q1 earnings presentation:

The size of the equity and trading positions is material. As of Q1 2020, Goldman Sachs has $21 Bln in equity (private and public) and $29 Bln in what it calls “lending and debt investments” which are primarily real estate loans and products. This is a total of $50 Bln, out of which the Fed expects a loss (including counter-party default) of $18.4 Bln in the severely adverse scenario, a markdown of 37%.

Concluding remarks:

The stress test looks meaningful this year given we are at the beginning of a recession of unknown intensity.

The modeling parameters are at least as severe as the Great Financial Crisis (a relevant and recent point of comparison).

Banks are, as expected, much more resilient now than 12 years ago and all of them are expected to survive such a severe scenario without the aid of capital injections.

As expected, similar bank “types” cluster close together when ranking the minimum capital ratios that result from the severely adverse scenario. One notable exception being Goldman Sachs, which ranked much lower than peers.

A closer examination of Goldman Sachs reveals that its losses are expected to come from its trading and equity positions, which at $50Bln equal about 65% of capital and 9% of assets. Goldman’s exposure to consumer and other credit risks remains negligible.

Therefore, if the path of the current recession is expected to be similar to the GFC, then GS will likely suffer more than others. If, on the other hand, the current recession turns out to be milder and in particular with respect to real estate values and equity prices - as I think will be the case - then GS should do well and continue to benefit from these holdings.

