Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is one of those businesses that will perform well no matter how the economy is doing. However, the stock is not necessarily one that should be bought at any price, and not the one it currently trades at.

Why do I say that Waste Management will perform well regardless of the economy's performance? No matter what happens, people will throw stuff out. Trash removal, therefore, is a requirement no matter what the economy is doing, and so trash removal is a defensive sector. That explains why an investment in the trash removal sector makes sense, but why Waste Management specifically and not, say, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL), or Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) instead?

The trash removal industry is a capital-intensive one that is subject to significant regulatory barriers, such as the requirement of certification for landfills. The competitive barrier that this erects permits established players like Waste Management to consolidate their positions. And of these established players in the U.S., Waste Management is the largest trash processor. A comparison in 2019 revenue tells the tale.

Company 2019 Revenue ($) Waste Management 15.46 billion Republic Services 10.3 billion Stericycle 3.31 billion Waste Connections 7.15 billion

Figures collated from annual reports for each respective company.

Its entrenched position as the top company in a concentrated industry accounts for the healthy revenue and net income figures that Waste Management has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 12.96 billion 753 million 2016 13.61 billion 1.18 billion 2017 14.49 billion 1.95 billion 2018 14.91 billion 1.93 billion 2019 15.46 billion 1.67 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Waste Management's investor relations page.

The Q1 2020 results testify to this ongoing profitability, with $3.73 billion in revenue and $361 million in net income, as does the 17.46% operating margin. That said, while Waste Management will continue to be profitable even in a coronavirus-afflicted economy, it would be wrong to say that COVID-19 has not had an impact. With gas stations, offices, restaurants and shops generating either no business or next-to-no business, the volume of trash that needs to be removed has declined. Consequently, Waste Management has suspended its guidance going forward.

That being said, the necessity of Waste Management's services has not diminished in general. The dividend, which has been consecutively raised for seventeen years, should be at least maintained, given the 52.50% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $306 million.

The firm's long-term finances may look weak at first glance, with long-term debt of $13.07 billion outpacing the firm's net worth of $6.75 billion, but the capital-intensive nature of the trash removal sector must be taken into account, and Waste Management's profitability is such that it can comfortably meet its obligations. Short-term finances are in better shape, as total current liabilities of $3.07 billion are offset by total current assets of $5.64 billion, cash-on-hand worth $3.17 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.17 billion. In short, Waste Management is in decent shape to weather COVID-19's impact on the economy.

So, Waste Management the business is a decent enough operation to put it mildly. What of Waste Management the stock?

Waste Management traded at $103.56 per share at close of market on 06/24/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/29/2020, Waste Management traded at a share price of $103.56 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 based on earnings-per-share of $3.94, and a forward P/E of 24.63 based on projected earnings-per-share of $4.16. Both metrics are not far from the five-year average P/E of 24.65, and the current dividend yield of 2.11% is not far from the five-year average dividend yield of 2.22%. Furthermore, both P/E metrics are lower than the waste management and remediation services sub-sector average of 30.56 and higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.11. On balance, Waste Management seems to be trading at a discount to its sub-sector, but at a premium to the broader index.

Metric Waste Management Sub-Sector Index P/E 26.26 30.56 22.11 P/CF 11.57 15.65 12.93 P/B 6.41 5.98 2.92 P/S 2.79 3.40 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

This makes it necessary to establish what fair value for Waste Management is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.75 (26.26 / 15 = 1.75) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $59.18 (103.56 / 1.75 = 59.18). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.07 (26.26 / 24.65 = 1.07) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $96.79 (103.56 / 1.07 = 96.79).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.64 (24.63 / 15 = 1.64) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $63.15 (103.56 / 1.64 = 63.15). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.00 (24.63 / 24.65 = 1.00) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $103.56 (103.56 / 1.00 = 103.56).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (2.22 / 2.11 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $98.63 (103.56 / 1.05 = 98.63). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $84.26 (59.18 + 96.79 + 63.15 + 103.56 + 98.63 / 5 = 84.26). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 19% at this time.

One may look at the projected earnings-per-share growth of 15.15% over the next year and assume that such growth may justify a valuation of that kind. And in light of the unquestionable quality of the underlying business, such an assumption is understandable. However, the uncertainty of the current economic environment - uncertainty that has led Waste Management to withdraw its own guidance - makes such an assumption untenable.

In summary, Waste Management the business is excellent, and at the right price, the stock is worth purchasing. However, at this time, a 19% premium to fair value is not advised for any stock, even when the underlying business is as high-caliber as Waste Management. Hold it if you have it, and keep an eye on it for a pullback if you have not got it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.