After bottoming due to COVID-19 panic selling, First Solar (FSLR) has come roaring back like most US stocks. At one point, FSLR's rebound was 80% above its mid-March lows, but the stock has since settled back to around $50, which has been the midpoint of its trading range during the past three years. As the term 'midpoint' suggests, FSLR's next move could be in either direction. Although short term traders may want to book profits since short term economic uncertainty still exists, there are a number of factors that could help further advance First Solar shares to benefit its long term investors.

Earnings Review

Despite a seemingly large headline beat, First Solar's first-quarter 2020 results were sub-par. While earnings per share of $0.85 beat Wall Street expectations by $0.61, nearly all of the company's net income came from a tax benefit. First Solar's pre-tax net income of $1.6 million compares to analysts' after-tax net income estimates of $25.5 million. The inline revenue number was a clear tell EPS figures were not directly comparable.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, I doubt anyone cared about First Solar's first-quarter results as long as it wasn't disastrous. As I've mentioned in previous articles, the company has had a very spotty record with its earnings. The intentional lack of transparency into its operating metrics has resulted in a very wide range among analysts' estimates. Large earnings discrepancies both in EPS and revenues have been common place for First Solar.

Despite quarterly hiccups, annual results have more or less fallen in line with the company's guidance. Less predictable revenue recognition for the company's systems segment has historically shifted revenues between quarters but normally averages out throughout the course of a year. The more important metrics investors should keep track of are margins, particularly for the company's module manufacturing segment. As long as First Solar's manufacturing gross margin continues to expand, the company is on track to reduce costs to levels that make it competitive in a cutthroat industry.

Manufacturing Gross Margin

According to metrics provided by First Solar in its Q1 2020 earnings conference call, adjusted module segment gross margin was 23.6%. This was down slightly from the 24% adjusted level posted in the previous quarter. Adjusted gross margin excludes non-recurring expenses and the impact of under-utilization due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Since the figures provided were rounded numbers, the difference was likely a rounding error and segment margins were effectively flat on a sequential basis. Although non-improving gross margin may appear disappointing, several factors explain why margins did not improve.

First, the first-quarter is typically the weakest quarter of the year for the solar industry. Due to weather, solar installation normally slows during the quarter. As a result of weaker demand, average selling prices[ASP] historically trend lower in the first-quarter. Unless cost reductions match ASP declines, gross margin would contract.

On the flip side, the fourth-quarter is typically the strongest quarter for the solar industry. Module ASPs have historically trended lower every year but in cyclical up-cycles, ASPs have ticked higher in the second-half and, more specifically, in the fourth-quarter. This seasonal factor typically results in sequential contraction in gross margin in the first-quarter compared to the fourth-quarter of the prior year. The sequential stabilization of First Solar's module segment gross margin in the first-quarter suggest improvements in manufacturing costs.

Additionally, First Solar noted in its conference call that fourth-quarter margins also benefited from Safe Harbor sales. In order to avoid the 2020 tax credit reduction, customers were willing to pay slightly higher prices at the end of 2019 to be used in projects completed in 2020. As a result, Safe Harbor sales incrementally enhanced module segment gross margin in the fourth-quarter of 2019.

Lastly, First Solar's shipments in the fourth-quarter were much higher. As the table below shows, Q4 2019 module segment revenues were 67% higher than in Q1 2020. With legacy Series 4 capacity limited and being phased out, Q4 2019 shipments included a much higher ratio of newer Series 6 modules. I estimate Series 6 per watt gross margin is approximately double that of Series 4 even though depreciation costs have already been completely factored out of Series 4 costs. A lower blend of higher margin products sold in the first-quarter should have resulted in sequential margin contraction.

Module Segment Metrics:

FY 2018 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenues $502.00 $371.83 $657.71 $393.68 COGS $552.47 $304.90 $499.86 $318.88 Adjusted Gross Margin -10.05% 18.00% 24.00% 23.57%

(Data compiled from First Solar's Q4 2019 and Q1 2019 earnings, Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 earnings conference call. Adjusted gross margin exclude non-recurring expenses and under-utilization impact. Dollar figures in millions.)

The fact that First Solar was able to keep adjusted module segment gross margin relatively flat in the first-quarter despite these factors implies that cost improvements were realized. Although it is too early to draw specific conclusions on operating metrics during a seasonally weak and COVID-19 impacted quarter, First Solar appears to be on track directionally to meet its annual 10% manufacturing cost reduction target. The ability to reach a competitive cost target has been my primary thesis for bulls to remain positive on First Solar despite its horrid quarterly earnings track record.

Unchanged Guidance

(Previous 2020 annual guidance issued in First Solar's Q4 2019 earnings presentation.)

Although First Solar officially withdraw its previous annual guidance for 2020 originally issued in late February, the company did provide targets for three metrics that are essentially unchanged from its previous guidance. Compared to the original guidance seen above, updated operating costs[$340-360 million] and capital expenditures[$450-550 million] were left unchanged. Instead of a shipment guidance, the company provided a 5.9 GW production guidance instead.

Similar to its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference call, First Solar listed numerous risk factors connected with to COVID-19. While these risk factors are certainly valid with the pandemic still spreading globally, they appear excessive akin to worse case scenarios laid out in corporate annual reports. Of course, if the pandemic paralyzes the labor force, business could be impacted. Of course, if global economies collapse, project financing could be a problem.

While COVID-19 has severely impacted many consumer sectors, utility-scale solar installation should not be impacted. Project planning could be in the form of online video conferencing and installations often involve work in remote areas by designated teams with no public interaction. In addition, with the Federal Reserve injecting trillions into the economy to keep the system liquid, investment-grade utility-scale solar projects should quality for Federal backstops considering its predictable income stream. Even after management detailed these risk factors, they admitted that the majority have been mitigated by their proactive handling of the crisis.

Technical Brief

From a technical analysis standpoint, FSLR's outlook is more mixed. As the daily chart below shows, the stock has been on either side of $50 by about 35%. Its recent three month recovery rally has also stalled near its 200-day moving average and the stock has been straddling this level for the past two weeks. FSLR is literally a coin flip on the direction of its next move with positives and negatives for each direction.

(Daily chart for FSLR with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. MACD is shown directly below the chart with the RSI as the bottom indicator.)

On the positive side, FSLR is still currently in an uptrend channel and above its 50-day moving average, which is currently mirroring the bottom channel line. The MACD has been trending higher and making higher highs along with the stock movement. The RSI correction from an overbought level without a major stock price pullback could fuel the next leg higher.

On the negative side, FSLR has not been able to convincingly break and stay above its 200-day moving average. Its MACD histogram is contracting, which indicates the second leg of its three-month rally has lost momentum. Lastly the MACD has been in a bearish crossover for over a week.

Final Thoughts

With a mixed technical outlook after a significant rally, short term traders are certainly justified in taking profits, especially considering COVID-19 is active and spreading throughout the world including in the US. Profit-taking may have caused FSLR's rally to stall near its 200-day moving average. However, as noted above, FSLR's technicals are equally bullish and the stock could remain in its current uptrend channel if the overall market indexes continue to remain strong. If enough fundamental factors resolve in First Solar's favor, old highs could even be reached in the market's highly liquid state.

As I detailed in my previous First Solar article, the midpoint of its February 2020 guidance range is still reasonably achievable, barring a crippling second wave of COVID-19. With a $3.50 EPS potential for 2020, First Solar is trading at approximately 15x current year's earnings. While not cheap historically for a commodity manufacturer, First Solar's valuation is certainly cheaper than the overall market. Adjusted, for the company's net cash position, enterprise valuation is even lower. For a company whose industry has often decoupled from global economic cycles, an argument could be made First Solar deserves a multiple premium over the general market's average during cyclical downturns.

In fact, the solar industry could stand to benefit in the longer term due to COVID-19. Shutdowns of economies around the world has caused an unemployment spike and prompted governments to find ways of stimulating their economies. There have already been indications that the EU is preparing a renewable package as part of a pandemic recovery plan. In the US, solar ITC extension has been included in a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. A number of Chinese manufacturers have also indicated China may upscale its solar installations this year.

While increasing installations would obviously help manufacturers, there is actually a disproportionate benefit to downstream segments such as development, installation, and management of solar projects. In a report covering the US solar industry, just 13.8% of solar jobs in 2019 were linked to manufacturing. Downstream installation is one segment of the solar industry that cannot be outsourced to other countries and would directly benefit US workers.

Even if renewable stimulus plans do not directly impact First Solar, its implementation will absorb global capacity and help stabilize pricing. Higher tier manufacturers such as First Solar in the markets it dominates often are the first to benefit from any pickup in global demand. Specific to First Solar, utility- scale demand in the US has not materially changed as of the SEIA's June 11, 2020 report. Utility-scale solar installations are expected to grow 50% over 2019 to 14.4 GW. A record 2.3 GW has already been installed in the first-quarter. As I've mentioned in my previous article, large utility-scale projects are planned months to years in advance. For these reasons, First Solar has been able to state that their capacity is sold out for almost the next two years.

From a trader's perspective, taking profits after a 50% rally is never a bad move. While First Solar shares could certainly take a hit due to technical or COVID-19 related issues, its intermediate term prospects are still positive. Given the solar industry's recession resilient nature, solar companies could even be viewed as a haven. Potential investors who missed FSLR's rally may still get a second chance due to the company's spotty earnings reporting record. Any quarterly miss and share hit due to revenue recognition issues would be an excellent buying opportunity provided its manufacturing gross margin continues to trend in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.