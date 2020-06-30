The oversupply of natural gas is decreasing while the long term points to demand growth, which should ultimately be good for the price of natural gas.

Earlier this month, Appalachian-focused natural gas producer Range Resources Corporation (RRC) released a presentation to its investors. As is usual for presentations like this, the company devoted a great deal of effort towards discussing its operations and making an investment case in itself. The company also spent a great deal of time discussing the fundamentals in the industry as well as the future of natural gas. As I have discussed in various past articles, there are a number of reasons to believe that the demand for natural gas will increase over the coming years and Range Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth. Thus, the future of the company appears to be quite bright, although it will be challenging in the near term until energy prices recover.

Range Resources is one of the most significant players in the natural gas industry in the United States:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

This is by virtue of the company's dominant position in the natural gas-rich Marcellus basin in Appalachia. The company boasts approximately 470,000 acres in Southwestern Pennsylvania:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

The company has identified more than 3,300 potential drilling locations, 2,000 of which have an estimated ultimate recovery of more than 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per 1,000 foot lateral. Thus, the company's potential in this area is quite high due to the inherent density of resources in the region. The Marcellus is not the only area in which Range Resources has acreage. The company also has resources in the nearby Utica basin, which is also very rich in natural gas. The sheer quantity of resources in these regions gives the company significant potential to grow its production going forward even without expanding to other areas.

One of the problems with shale production is that wells tend to have a very steep decline rate. As I pointed out in an earlier article, in some cases a well production after two years is only 30% of what it was when it was first drilled. This has the effect of forcing an exploration & production company to keep drilling in order to maintain, let alone grow, its production. This is an expensive process, which is why shale producers have a difficult time remaining cash flow positive even when oil prices were much higher than they are today. Fortunately though, Range Resources does not have this problem due to the high quality of its acreage. As we can see here, Range Resources boasts one of the lowest decline rates in the industry:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

This has the effect of giving Range Resources lower maintenance costs than what its peers have. This means that it costs the company less money to maintain its production than its peers:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

This has a positive impact on the company's ability to generate cash compared to its peers. This is a powerful advantage for a company to have. This is because free cash flow is what allows a company to do things such as pay down debt or pay a dividend. It also allows a company to expand its operations without taking on debt, which is something that is always nice to see.

Range Resources expects to be able to continue to develop this advantage over the coming years. This would be the result of the company's ongoing efficiency program. As we can see here, it has steadily reduced its per unit cost of production over the past few years, a trend that is expected to continue:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

As we can see above, Range Resources expects to be able to hold its general & administrative expenses steady while increasing its production. This will have the effect of reducing the company's costs on a per unit basis. This is because the higher production level will allow the company to more fully exploit the infrastructure that is already in place. This will ultimately have the effect of improving the company's profits and free cash flow even if energy prices remain suppressed.

One of the most significant effects that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had on the energy markets is to significantly reduce the price of both crude oil and natural gas. As we can see here, the price of natural gas at Henry Hub fell from $2.19 per thousand cubic feet at the start of the year to $1.73 per thousand cubic feet today:

Source: Business Insider

One of the reasons for this is that the coronavirus-related economic shutdown resulted in industry consuming much less natural gas than previously. This combined with a warmer than average winter resulted in an oversupply of natural gas and the basic economic law of supply and demand would imply that the price of the compound should decline. There are some signs though that this problem has begun to rectify itself. As we can see here, the production of natural gas in the United States has begun to decline:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bloomberg, Baker Hughes, Range Resources Corporation

One of the biggest reasons for this is that upstream producers have begun to cut back on their capital spending in response to the low energy price environment. This naturally caused production to decline as companies have begun to hold their resources in place and reduce the number of active rigs working in their oil and natural gas fields. This should ultimately have a positive impact on natural gas prices for the same reason that the oversupply of natural gas caused prices to decline. It is admittedly difficult to predict how long it will take for this story to play out.

There are also some reasons to expect that the demand for natural gas will increase over the coming years. One of the reasons for this is fears of climate change. Natural gas produces fewer carbon emissions when it is burned than other fossil fuels do, which has prompted electrical utilities to replace their aging coal-fired power plants with natural gas-fired ones. As we can see here, there are a significant number of planned coal- and nuclear power plant replacements over the coming years:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources Corporation

It is logical to assume that at least some of these retired plants will be replaced with natural gas-fired ones. This would represent the continuation of a trend that has been going on for the past several years, which has seen the percentage of natural gas-produced electricity increase from 21% to 38% since 2008:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources Corporation

There may be some readers that point out that renewable energy sources can make up for some of the retired coal and nuclear generation capacity. While that is certainly correct, renewable energy is still not reliable enough to completely take the place of all of it. Thus, it is likely that at least some of this retired capacity will be replaced by natural gas. This will increase the forward demand for natural gas and likely have a positive impact on Range Resources' growth potential.

In conclusion, Range Resources is quite well-positioned to take advantage of the growth in natural gas demand. The company has massive resources due to its dominant position in the rich Appalachian basins and the high density of natural gas in these basins allows the company to have some of the lowest production costs in the industry. While it has been quite impacted by the low energy price environment, these advantages should help it prosper as natural gas demand grows into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.