The Domino's Pizza business is well known and was covered recently in an article by Poonam A. Arora, Domino's Pizza: Set To Capture An Additional Fraction Of The High Growth Global Pizza Market. The U.K. arm of the business, which also holds interests in several of the pizza brand's Scandinavian franchisees, is separately listed in the U.K. as Domino's Pizza Group (DOM) and that company is the focus of this article.

Domino's Pizza: The U.K.'s Biggest Pizza Brand

The setup in the U.K. will be familiar to anyone who knows about Domino's Pizza elsewhere, as it is very similar.

They have exclusive master franchise rights in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland, where they are the clear market number one for franchised pizza shops, as well as exclusive master franchise rights in four other markets (Iceland with 24 stores, Sweden with 13, Switzerland with 21 and Norway with 56). There are some company operated stores, but most are franchised. Having cleared the decks of the financially burdensome Norwegian operation lately, there may be better results even with the existing estate.

Source: company 2019 annual report

There is a clear economy of scale in this industry at least for the U.K. operations, as the company operates distribution centers on a national basis, reducing the space required in the store itself and also making it more likely that there is consistent quality. The company also has a simple but it seems effective strategy to set it apart from other pizza shops.

Source: company 2019 annual report

Earnings Growth Has Stalled

In recent years, earnings growth has slowed. On a statutory basis it has fallen sharply. The statutory EPS fall reflects corporate divestments and impairment charges which don't affect cash flow. Nonetheless, even using the underlying EPS to calculate, today's share price yields a p/e of around 17, which I do not regard as good value. The dividend has been growing but even at today's share price yields only around 3.2%, which is not bad but not especially exciting. Additionally, the dividends shown in the chart are declared not actual and on 27 March it suspended its final dividend of 5.56p, so although the forward looking yield is 3.2% the current actual annual payout stands at just 4.2p, a 1.3% yield.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The Company Has Powered on Amidst Lockdown

COVID-19 and lockdown may actually have played to some of the company's strengths, with people at home ordering more takeout food and the shops allowed to remain open, unlike sit-down only pizza restaurants. In a trading update on 17 June, the company shared recent sales results which show a positive sales trend during lockdown.

Source: company AGM trading update

Directors Seem to Feel Upbeat about the Company Prospects

Although the company's first few years on the stock market saw strong share price growth, its price today is where it was in 2015 and it has moved around in the intervening five years without strong upwards momentum.

Source: Google Finance

Despite that, there has been a raft of director buying of company shares in recent months. Interestingly, this has been for fairly large sums in some cases. Browning West is a hedge fund which holds a seat, but the chart below also shows that the CEO and two other directors have backed the company with their own money in recent months.

The director buying here is all in the range 302p - 325p. The current share price is 305p so in fact the current price offers the chance to get into the shares near the bottom of the range of prices at which directors have been buying in recent months.

Conclusion: Not Great Value at the Moment

The director dealing looks enticing. However, the business although growing isn't a strong growth story, p/e is fairly high, and the dividend yield even if fully restored next year is not especially tasty. I think at its current price, Domino's is already fully priced for the coming six months.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.