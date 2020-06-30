The Mainstream Wakes Up To The Prospect Of A Banking Collapse

In an expose in the July issue of The Atlantic, he describes how CLOs, a close cousin to CDOs have collapsed in value and are stuffed on bank balance sheets.

How do you make a balance sheet look pristine in a fractional reserve system that is inherently unstable? That’s easy. Just put everything you don’t want to show in something called a “variable interest entity,” stuff it with a bunch of credit card and mortgage debt and call it all “off-balance sheet.”

About a month ago, I wrote a piece on the fragility of the European banking system and how the situation among the biggest banks across the pond has never been this dire. In that piece, I conceded that banks in the United States were much healthier, at least relatively, though a collapse in Europe would surely spread to the US anyway.

US Bank Health A Sham?

I may have been wrong about the "relatively healthier" part. The US banking system may indeed be almost as weak as in Europe. What led me to consider this was a story published for the July edition of The Atlantic, written by Berkeley law professor Frank Partnoy. Partnoy was an architect of collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) for Morgan Stanley (MS) back in the 1990s. He is acutely worried about a possible banking crisis in the US. The title of his piece: “The Looming Bank Collapse. The U.S. financial system could be on the cusp of calamity. This time, we might not be able to save it.”

Partnoy’s argument is twofold. First, you may recall that only a few days ago on June 18th, German payment processor Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) essentially collapsed to zero after having “lost” about $2 billion worth of payments. Well, Partnoy brings attention to a much bigger elephant in the room about 50x that size, consisting of about $100 billion in CLOs that are “unaccounted for” according to the Financial Stability Board. US banks have high exposure to CLOs in general, which are dangerous in that they are loans made specifically to troubled businesses. What if a systemic issue causes troubled businesses to default on these loans in waves, something like the current pandemic and associated shutdowns?

Collapsing CLOs Stuffed In Bank Balance Sheets

Popular CLO funds among dividend investors have already collapsed and stopped paying out distributions, as I warned almost a year ago. If it’s happening to securitized CLO funds, then what’s happening on bank balance sheets where these CLOs are hiding? Here’s Partnoy:

“I have a checking account and a home mortgage with Wells Fargo (WFC); I decided to see how heavily invested my bank is in CLOs. I had to dig deep into the footnotes of the bank’s most recent annual report, all the way to page 144. Listed there are its “available for sale” accounts. These are investments a bank plans to sell at some point, though not necessarily right away. The list contains the categories of safe assets you might expect: U.S. Treasury bonds, municipal bonds, and so on. Nestled among them is an item called “collateralized loan and other obligations”—CLOs. I ran my finger across the page to see the total for these investments, investments that Powell and Mnuchin have asserted are “outside the banking system.” The total is $29.7 billion. It is a massive number. And it is inside the bank.

This “massive number” in Partnoy’s words is really just a drop in the bucket though because I would argue that the so-called “safe assets you might expect” on bank balance sheets like Treasury bonds et. al., are actually not safe at all. But let’s put that aside for a moment and assume that Treasuries really are safe, Congress can keep borrowing trillions every month now with no limits or consequences, and everything is fine in Treasury land. Still, Partnoy himself admits that there is other serious trouble lurking in something that is an order of magnitude larger than the $100 billion in CLOs that remain unaccounted for by admission of the Financial Stability Board.

The Motherload - Trillions In Exposure On Variable Interest Entities

The culprit is something called “variable interest entities.” He describes these things this way:

Remember all those subsidiaries Enron created (many of them infamously named after Star Wars characters) to keep risky bets off the energy firm’s financial statements? The big banks use similar structures, called “variable interest entities”—companies established largely to hold off-the-books positions. Wells Fargo has more than $1 trillion of VIE assets, about which we currently know very little, because reporting requirements are opaque. But one popular investment held in VIEs is securities backed by commercial mortgages, such as loans to shopping malls and office parks—two categories of borrowers experiencing severe strain as a result of the pandemic.

The $1 trillion plus can be found on page 177 here. The total is $1,120,966,000 and it’s all in mortgages, and you can’t see any of it on the balance sheet because it’s all in VIEs. But that’s just Wells Fargo. I looked at a few other banks and found similarly astronomical figures, but in very different kinds of debt. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), one of the strongest banks in the US, also has over $1 trillion worth of securitized loans tucked away off-balance sheet in VIEs. With JPMorgan though, it’s not mortgages. It’s mostly credit card debt, $651 billion worth of it (page 173).

As you can see, this is all debt that expires in less than a year, and this is from the 2019 annual report. It’s coming due now, precisely as consumer loans have fallen off the proverbial cliff at an all-time record pace. See below from the St. Louis Fed.

Credit card loans plummeted at a 73.7% annualized rate in April, and by another 43.6% in May. We also know that the delinquency rate on credit card loans for smaller banks below the top 100 is at an all-time high.

Not yet for the bigger banks, but we are now at the highest delinquency rate since 2013 (see previous link), and Q2 data should be out over the next few days as the quarter comes to a close.

Hinting that something is wrong, the Federal Reserve has already capped all bank dividends and suspended share buybacks by a vote of 4-1. Not that the dissenting vote, Lael Brainard, had any more faith in the stability of the US banking system. She argued for an even more extreme blanket suspension of all dividends by any bank.

Conclusion

It would be one thing if murmurings of a second wave of COVID-19 weren’t gathering force. But it is looking more likely now that the US economy will go into hibernation again, whether by lockdown or just plain fear. Even if not, the worst of the damage has probably already been done. The dominoes are all lined up for another financial collapse. A collapse by any systemically important bank in Europe could trigger it, as I said last month. Or, an exodus from Hong Kong could bring down HSBC (HSBC), heavily invested in Hong Kong, which is now being choked by China. Mortgage defaults could trigger it, as would be the case with Wells Fargo. Or, defaults on credit card debt could do it, as these are the main component of off-balance sheet arrangements at JPMorgan.

The regional banking ETF (KRE) is suggesting that there is trouble in the US financial system.

Weakness tends to first become evident on the fringes of an industry, and this looks to be the case in banking as well. Regional banking stocks remain well off their highs, despite trillions in quantitative easing since the outbreak began. The bigger banks have done marginally better, but are still underperforming the S&P 500. Earnings are coming up for the biggest US banks in about two weeks. Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan, Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley all report Q2 earnings in mid July.

Earnings headlines are one thing. What will be more interesting to see is what has happened to those many billions of dollars in CLOs, and those trillions of dollars in off-balance sheet arrangements hidden in variable interest entities. These issues probably won’t be in the headlines of bank earnings for algorithms to scan and react to immediately. Those interested in seeing what’s really going on are going to have to go into the dark recesses of quarterly reports. I seriously doubt that investors are going to like what they see if they do a bit of snooping.

