If SPX breaks below the 3,000-2,990 there will likely be another significant leg lower in stock markets.

Some of the recent better than expected economic news may prove to be a transitory phenomenon.

Despite the recent 10% correction, the S&P 500/SPX is still up by around 40% from its mid-March bottom.

Despite its recent 10% correction the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) is still up by roughly 40% since its mid-March bottom was reached. This is impressive given the number of uncertain factors surrounding markets, yet the Fed has been able to provide enormous "support" to keep a true melt-down from materializing.

Image Source - We can see that SPX may have topped around the 3,250-3,150 for now. SPX is also extremely close to a critically important support level at 3,000-2,990.

The technical image appears to be breaking down along with the hopes for a "V-Shaped" bottom in the economy. The S&P 500 is at a crucial inflection point here, and if certain technical levels don't hold up or more negative news-flow penetrates markets, the S&P 500 as well as stocks in general could have another substantial down leg from here.

The Coronavirus Wave Continues

On June 4 I wrote about a second wave of this virus hitting markets harder than expected. Premature openings of restaurants, hair salons, other non essential businesses, and an overly relaxed attitude (by many) toward the virus in general has enabled the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to intensify in many places.

Now, we are not talking solely about America here. Worldwide, confirmed cases have topped 10 million, and the "official death toll" is now more than 500,000. Beijing is now seeing a rise in cases, many other areas of the world are struggling to contain the spread of the virus, and the U.S. just recorded one of its worst days since the pandemic started, a staggering 44,000 new confirmed cases in just one day.

The virus is essentially infecting the whole world. Look at China, India, Brazil, Russia, Europe, the U.S., and many other developed or developing markets around the world. The continuous spread of this virus may not lead to further lock-downs again, but it's very likely going to lead to slower than anticipated global recovery in my view. This phenomenon should influence corporate profits negatively going forward, and stocks are likely to decline as a result.

Please notice that I wrote "the current phase of COVID-19." This is because we are still experiencing a continuation of wave one in my view. However, the second wave of the virus that will likely arrive in the Fall may be even worse in some respects, as it will likely coincide with the cold and flu season.

This brings up a lot of uncertainty concerning the S&P 500 and stocks in general going forward. Thus, it's unlikely that the current stock market rally can be sustained without a meaningful correction, followed by a consolidation phase in the near-term.

And you expect the stock market to continue going higher considering all this? What about the economic news, it's getting better, right?

Economic News

Well, to be fair, much of the economic news was better than expected in early and mid June. Surprisingly, May employment numbers were much better than expected. The economy "only" lost 2.5 million jobs, vs. an anticipated 8 million. The official unemployment rate came in at roughly 13% vs. the expected 20%. Additionally, consumer-related numbers like retail sales and sentiment came in higher than markets were expecting.

Now, these numbers were in the beginning and in the middle of the month. Toward the second half of June the numbers began to worsen a bit. However, what about the possibility that the "strong" numbers we saw in parts of May and parts of June are a transitory phenomenon?

It's quite plausible that after months of lock-downs and continuing fear brought on by the virus, consumers as well as employers began to spend and hire a bit. This does not mean that everything is fine with the economy, or that we are in the midst of a V-shaped recovery process. This could simply be a temporary bounce back due to premature renewed confidence, a phenomenon likely to prove transitory in the short to intermediate time frame.

Market Overview

Let Us Look at What the Market is Telling Us

S&P 500 Futures

Roughly two weeks ago, we hit a 10% correction bottom. After the correction, we had a swift move higher by about 8%. Unfortunately, it has all been down hill from there. Post the 8% move, we see a failed attempt at retaining support at around the 3,030-3,050 level. Moreover, we see this a second time, followed by a series of lower highs and lower lows (a bearish technical indicator).

The good news is that SPX bounced off 3,000-2,990 support, twice, recently. However, the S&P 500 and stocks in general remain in a very fragile stage here. The S&P 500 is about 4.5% above its recent correction low, and is trading in this crucial channel of 3,030-3,050.

Moreover, to get bullish on SPX and stocks in general in the short term, SPX needs to get above 3,080 to attempt to escape from its current downtrend. Then SPX needs to break through 3,150, then 3,200, and only then we can start talking about new ATHs.

For now, SPX must not fall through 3,000-2,990 support, or we are likely to see a retest of the 2,800-2,750 level, roughly 8%-10% lower from here. This is our base case scenario if SPX breaks down at around 3,000. Our worse-case scenario is that SPX could fall through to around the 2,550 if 2,750 fails, a 16% correction from here.

Yes, there is also a worst-case scenario, but I think it is a bit early to start talking about that quite yet.

