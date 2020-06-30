It is fairly upbeat under the circumstances, which I doubt will turn out to be an accurate appraisal of the 2020-21 property market.

Savills is a high end property agency headquartered in the U.K. but active globally. Although it’s a well enough run business and durable, its price is still a bit high in my view and does not reflect the severe downturn in the property market which we can expect in coming quarters. I don’t get into the details of the downturn in this article, but take it as read based on the vacancy rates, default rates and lower transaction volumes we are seeing globally.

Savills: A Progressive Property Advisor

Savills is at heart an estate agent and that remains an important strand of its business. However, it has been progressive in branching into more value added advisory services as well as recurrent revenue streams less reliant on transactional volume. Its business now consists of four units: transaction advisory, property and facilities management, consultancy and investment management. It operates across U.K., Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America.

Source: company annual report 2019

Property and facilities management may be rather protected from the economic cycle, while a bad property market could actually benefit the investment management arm as some investors seek to take advantage of weak market conditions to adjust their portfolio.

However, I am not sure I would describe consultancy as a “defensive, scale business” – spending on consultants is often one of the first things to be cut in a recession. Transactional business are roughly 43% of the business and I would expect them to be severely negatively impacted this year.

COVID-19 Response: Upbeat But At Risk of Sounding Blase

Savills issued a company update (aka "Trading Update") on 25 June. Volumes have been severely affected by lockdown.

It sounded an upbeat tone, stating that “thus far every region has comfortably outperformed its Covid-19 liquidity model projections”, although without knowing what those liquidity model projections were it is hard to know just how positive that statement is in practice. Encouragingly, the company said that its net debt position at the end of its first half is on course to be markedly better than last year, which will be good in preparation for the coming storm.

The company has taken mitigating actions, but noted that most staff have now returned from furlough. It sounded a strikingly confident note. For example, it stated, “We are confident in the Group's capability to withstand all modelled scenarios for the year and to continue to execute our growth strategies and deliver a profitable performance in 2020.” I am surprised by that given the high level of uncertainty for the remainder of this year and the disruption to date. It is positive, but I wonder whether management is being overly confident at this stage when caution may be more the order of the day. In October 2008, it issued a profit warning after the financial crisis led to a “sharp reduction” in transactions, and after profits fell in 2018 it already warned of global uncertainties in 2019-20 even before anyone had heard of COVID-19 and the economy remained in decent shape.

Recent Trading Sounds Strong

In its recent update the company provided insight on recent trading and it was largely positive:

In Asia, the company saw “clear signs of recovery in activity, particularly in Korea, Mainland China and Hong Kong, albeit off a low base” and said its Property and Facilities Management business in the region has performed well.

In the UK, its performance was described as “very resilient”

In Continental Europe and the Middle East, the picture was more mixed but it still pointed to a strong pipeline in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium, which collectively partially mitigated the effect of reduced transaction volumes across the region.

In North America, business performance has been significantly affected by lock downs, although the government advisory and logistics businesses were bright spots.

The Investment Management division has performed largely in line with the same period last year.

That sounds fairly upbeat overall – not a message of “business as usual”, but at least “business with some interruptions, but lots of green shoots”.

However, the U.K. and Asia Pac are the two key markets, and both of them must have had some slowdown due to COVID-19. The company notes that the U.K. residential market all but ground to a halt for three months, while the improvement in Asia Pac in Q2 is off a bad Q1 in much of Asia, I would expect.

Source: company annual report 2019

So while the positive note in the trading statement is a good sign, I do question how sustainable it is. There is clear evidence of pressure in the economy and the property markets in which Savills operates. Even with long-term management deals I would expect some impact. It seems unlikely to me that at the end of 2020, the company will ultimately describe the year’s trading as very resilient.

The Last Property Downturns Significantly Reduced Earnings

Looking back to the financial crisis and before that the post-2000 downturn, Savills’ EPS dropped sharply. Indeed, taken in isolation, the past decade makes it look like a growth business, but in fact its cyclical nature shines through and today’s EPS is only a sliver higher than the 2004 number, for example.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The business has evolved in the intervening period. Nonetheless, the cyclical nature of the sector and the company’s own historical data suggest that there will be a drop off in earnings, which should negatively affect sentiment around the shares. Today’s share price suggests a p/e of around 14 based on 2019 earnings, which isn’t outrageous (although the statutory basic EPS figure is less flattering than the underlying basic EPS number, by around a quarter in recent years, give or take). But 2020’s earnings – and 2021’s – will almost surely be lower than 2019’s, in my estimation.

Directors Were Selling Above Today’s Price Even Before the Downturn

Savills’ shares are at 852p currently. But directors exercised their opinion on the share value by getting out of the company at a higher price. For example, between October and November, one director made multiple sales involving a large number of shares at prices between 925p and 1009p (plus one purchase transaction a few days later).

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown (graphic adapted by author)

No executive directors made any purchases in the past year, while a number sold for tax reasons.

Now, the heavy selling director may have had his own personal reasons to sell, but if he was willing to sell shares at 927p in October, before COVID-19 had appeared in China, are they now still worth 852p after all of the negative impact threatened by that pandemic, the lockdown and the economic headwinds? To me that seems too narrow a gap by some distance: the shares should have been marked down further by now than they have been.

Conclusion: Savills is Overpriced and a Sell

I expect the dislocated property market to catch up with Savills this year despite its upbeat tone. The shares will be rerated, and I expect them to test the low 600s (LSE listing) in the next twelve months. Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.