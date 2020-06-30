At mid-year 2020, after a historically volatile first half, this article puts the current index level in historical context by examining three different earnings multiples.

After a first half characterized by an historic sell-off and equally historic subsequent rally, this article looks at where the S&P 500 (SPY) equity multiples sit at mid-year.

This article looks at the current price level of the index via three different measures: 1) an historical examination of the index relative to trailing one-year earnings; 2) an historical examination of the index relative to forward one-year earnings; and, 3) an historical examination of the cyclically adjusted price earnings multiple.

(Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg)

The graph above shows the most commonly cited earnings multiple, the Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio, which shows the index level relative to trailing one-year earnings before extraordinary items. The graph depicts a time series of that same P/E ratio dating back to 1957, when the S&P 500 first went to its current 500-constituent form. The S&P 500 is currently trading at a 26.6% premium to its long-run average.

The second graph shows the current index level relative to a best estimate of forward earnings from Bloomberg. This forward earnings figure is available back to 1990. Given the expectation of declining second quarter earnings from the economic shut-down, the current index level is valued at 24.5x is 44.1% higher than its trailing 30-year average, which is the extent of the ratio history available on Bloomberg.

Source: Robert Shiller

While we often talk about valuation relative to trailing or forward one-year earnings, as we did in the previous two sections, examining the index level relative to earnings over a length of time more consistent with an entire business cycle can be viewed as more appropriate. Above is a version of Yale economics professor and Nobel laureate Robert Shiller's cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE or Shiller P/E), a valuation measure applied to the equity market that divides the price level of the index by the average of ten years of earnings, adjusted for inflation.

With the index multiple (28.2x) slightly above the peak in 2007 (27.6x), and trailing only the historic bubbles in 1929 and 2000, the CAPE is the most oft-cited reason for lowered forward return expectations in the domestic equity market. The current multiple is 67% above its trailing 149-year average if 17.05x. (An evolution towards mark-to-market accounting, which could be depressing earnings could also be putting upward pressure on the ratio. A movement away from dividends towards share buybacks could also increase earnings growth rates that should command a higher multiple).

Three takeaways:

Given that we are in the middle of a shock to earnings from the economic slowdown, elevated earnings multiples today might be looked at as an historical outlier. Elevated forward P/E ratios are the market looking through a recovery in earnings that extends past a forward one-year period. The trailing one-year period and forward one-year period may not be sufficient. Low interest rates have contributed to higher market multiples. In the CAPE graph above, notice that the market multiple moves inversely to the long-term interest rate level. With interest rates in the U.S. again near historic lows, one could argue that equity multiples should be on the high end of their long-run history. Common stock valuation techniques include discounting future earnings back to the present, which demonstrates why lower (higher) interest rates would be consistent with a higher (lower) equity multiples. Low interest rates and near-zero short-term interest rates have pushed investors from cash and fixed income into more risky asset classes, which has also driven equity multiples higher. The number 17 looks to be a magic number. In all three of these valuation measures, which feature different perspectives and time horizons, the average market multiple has been around 17x (17.02x forward earnings multiple; 17.05x CAPE; 16.96x trailing earnings multiple). Over extended time horizons, elevated earnings multiples above 17x, like we are experiencing now, could be consistent with below-average forward returns.

Conclusion

All three earnings multiples suggest that the current market index level is quite rich. Given the size of the earnings shock related to the economic shutdown, trailing and forward one-year earnings may be giving a false signal relative to history. Low interest rates and higher expected earnings growth (albeit off stressed levels) should also command higher multiples. Given my base case view of markets in the second half of 2020, I view the market here as fair to slightly rich and not historically expensive. Readers may interpret this seemingly bearish data differently. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.