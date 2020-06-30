Dividend Dirty Dogs: Buyer Beware

Companies unable to cover their dividend should be avoided by cautious or conservative dividend investors.

These companies must increase debt, dilute shareholders or draw down liquidity to meet their dividend.

The Dividend Dirty Dogs

Risk Research Inc. publishes a list of one hundred dividend-paying stocks that don’t cover their payout with free cash flow, and must thus borrow or dilute shareholders, or draw down liquidity, to cover the shortfall. We report weekly on these companies. Almost all have deteriorating financial statement trends – declining margins and return on assets, increasing debt. Some also have declining liquidity, although this is rarer.

This report focuses on the companies of the group that yield 3% or more. There are 73 of those. They are companies best avoided by cautious or conservative dividend investors.

You might notice that the analysis in this report is concisely stated. There is no, “Company XYZ isn’t doing very well right now, but wait ‘till next quarter (or next year).” A company either covers its dividend or it doesn’t. The rest is all supposition, conjecture. Predictions of the future may be right, may be wrong. That’s not our business. The conjecture market is well-supplied. Risk Research focuses on the territory where fact and probability intersect.

Overall statistics:

Average Dividend Dirty Dog Yield: 9.1%

Average Of All Dividend-Paying Companies: 4.3%

Average Dirty Dog Dividend Coverage By Free Cash Flow: minus 2.8 times.

Average dividend coverage of all public companies: positive 2.21 times. Positive one is barely adequate – it leaves no money to fund growth, stock buybacks or as a cushion against adversity. Less than positive one and a company must add debt, dilute stock or consume cash reserves.

Average Interest Dividend Dirty Dog Coverage By Free Cash Flow: minus 0.8 times

Average of all public companies: positive 3.4 times

Largest Dividend Dirty Dogs

Boeing (BA): No introduction necessary.

British Petroleum (BP). Yields 10.7%. Only 38% of its dividend is covered by free cash flow.

Banco Santander SA (SAN). Yields 4.5%. It covers 6% of its dividend out of free cash flow.

Ford (F): Yields just under 10%. Company is free cash flow negative, and coverage is therefore negative (-2.5 times).

Corning Inc. (GLW). Yields 3.4%. Slightly negative free cash flow. Covers dividend negative 2%.

MPLX LP (MPLX): Yields 16.2%. Coverage by free cash flow negative 0.97 times, or just under 1 negative.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Yields 4%. Negative free cash flow; coverage negative 1.65 times.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Yields 11.76%. Negative free cash flow. Coverage negative 1.8 times.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC): Yields 4.8%. Coverage by free cash flow 48%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE): Yields 5%. Negative free cash flow. Dividend coverage negative 24%.

Methodology

Each quarter, Risk Research Inc. prepares a free cash flow analysis on every non-utility public company with a market cap of over $5 million. While the software uses hundreds of credit analysis ratios applied to a variety of time frames – latest quarter versus same quarter a year ago, latest four quarters versus four quarters a year ago and versus five years ago – the primary focus is a rolling analysis of the last four quarters versus the four quarters ended three months prior, versus four quarters immediately prior to that and so on for thirteen years. This approach reveals financial statement trends.

With this data, we produce three reports:

The Quality Compounders: The most consistently profitable, low debt one percent of all public companies.

The most consistently profitable, low debt one percent of all public companies. The Dirty Dogs: Companies with market caps of over $1 billion, declining margins and increasing debt.

Companies with market caps of over $1 billion, declining margins and increasing debt. The Dividend Dirty Dogs: As described.

Each report consists of a one-page summary and a ten-page detailed report. In total, over a thousand pages of data, mostly graphs, are published weekly. Graphs help readers grasp the essence in a glance.

Dividend Dirty Dog With The Weakest Overall Financial Statement Trends: Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY):

Current yield: 15.8%

Yield coverage by free cash flow: negative 4.35 times

TTM interest coverage by free cash flow: -2.15 times.

The company blames its misfortunes on Covid-19. The pandemic doesn’t help – the company’s portfolio includes hotels and senior housing - but as the graphs show, the company has been deteriorating since mid-2017.

The following graphs depict the deterioration of the company’s financial condition.

According to our analysis, the company’s equity has no value, and hasn’t for almost two years. This analysis is based largely on free cash flow. Admittedly, in a liquidation, the company’s real estate assets might generate substantial proceeds. However, if they do, it is because they have a value not related to their current ability to generate cash earnings.

While, as indicated in the lower graph above, the company’s cash position relative to all liabilities has improved slightly, absent significant improvement in its business, this is unlikely to last. The trends, depicted below, are not good.

Weakest Four-Quarter Return On Assets By Free Cash Flow: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Current yield: 13.85%

Yield coverage by free cash flow: -7.62 times

TTM interest coverage by free cash flow: -9.4 times.

Annaly’s decline has been even more precipitous than Colony’s.

The company experiences dramatic cycles in its profitability, which are then reflected in its financial condition. It is axiomatic of a lousy business to give back, during the bad times, all the money it makes in good times. This REIT has an average three-year return on assets of negative 5.5%. Over the last four quarters, its free cash flow return on assets has declined 922%.

Free cash flow translates directly to the balance sheet, affecting both asset and liabilities trends. In the case of NLY, free cash flow is more negative than GAAP earnings, which also are not good.

I note that Annaly has been the subject of some positive or bullish articles lately on Seeking Alpha. I doubt that it is viable as a company, long term. It will be interesting to see who is right.

Worst Deterioration In The Most Recent Quarter: Apache Corp. (APA)

Current yield: 7.55%

Yield coverage by free cash flow: -19.6 times

TTM interest coverage by free cash flow: -7.2 times.

This company brings back memories. I knew the founder and his son who also worked at the company. It was a conservatively-run and financed company thirty years ago, run by solid people who were a pleasure to know. I don’t know the current management at all. They may be great people but the company is definitely not conservatively run. It hasn’t made any real money since 2009. These are the seventeen-year free cash flow and return on assets trends.

Not good.

The following graphs indicate that the company has been borrowing money just to survive. While free cash flow has fallen, and capital expenditures have declined, the company has still had to increase debt to meet liquidity requirements.

Again, I question Apache Corp.’s ability to remain viable, long term. It certainly won’t if present trends continue.

Worst Dividend Coverage: Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Current yield: 5.3%

Yield coverage by free cash flow: -24.95 times

TTM interest coverage by free cash flow: -7.2 times.

Noble has not made any money since 2008:

Over the last five years, as free cash flow has deteriorated, the company cut back on capital expenditures. When that wasn’t enough to maintain adequate liquidity, the company increased debt.

Aside from liquidity trends, which often improve as companies concerned about their ability to maintain operations draw down their lines of credit, Noble’s financial strength trends are all adverse:

Worst Interest Coverage Of All Dividend-Paying Companies: Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

Current yield: 11.5%

Yield coverage by free cash flow: -5.4 times

TTM interest coverage by free cash flow: -12.9 times.

This company is a class act. While engaged in an industry experiencing devastating changes, it is maintaining its financial strength, more or less, and gaining market share. However, these summary graphs are indicating the severity of its struggle:

These graphs indicate that the company has been cutting prices, and likely, in the process, gaining market share. In particular, note the sharply declining margins.

The following table outlines the company’s major financial statement trends over the last couple of years.

Given the adversity the company has and is experiencing, these trends are pretty impressive.

The company’s debt level, in absolute terms, is stable. Based on free cash flow however, its equity has no intrinsic value.

The company’s cash position is stable.

Total assets have declined from $70 billion to $48 billion through write-offs, losses and asset sales.

Gross profit margin has declined by 20% due to the price cuts mentioned earlier in this report.

Schlumberger is, I would think, likely to outlast its competitors however that may be in a much-diminished size, and without a dividend.

Risk Research Inc. Methodology

Dividend Dirty Dogs are just some of the companies that we follow. We also study the top one percent of US public companies in terms of ability to compound free cash flow, generate a high and consistent return on assets and operate with little or no debt. Currently, thirty-nine companies qualify. We call them the Quality Compounders.

A central premise of our methodology is that over time quarterly free cash flow growth closely resembles the three-quarter simple moving average of the stock price. The variations from that moving average represent buy and sell opportunities (buy at historically low relationships to the moving average, sell at high prices relative to the moving average).

To capitalize on these fluctuations, we’ve created software that compares the hourly high lows to the moving averages over the last eight months, and identifies prices that have, on average, generated returns in excess of twenty percent a year, in some cases significantly in excess of twenty percent a year. The software is programmed to search for the optimum combination of price and probability – the likelihood that a particular price will be reached. In other words, the software is constantly trying to find the balance between return per transaction and return annualized. The probabilities weigh more transactions, lower return per transaction versus fewer transactions, higher return per transaction.

There are currently thirty-nine companies on the Quality Compounders list. Each is exceptionally profitable and able to grow without adding debt. When investing in companies of exceptional quality, the most difficult question is how much to pay. Each night, Risk Research software tests thousands of calculations in search of the price to moving average relationship that has, over the last thirteen years for that particular stock, yielded the highest return. Risk Research conducts detailed analysis of financial statement and stock price trends for hedge fund managers and full-time, professional investors. Join us.



