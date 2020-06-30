Dividend Growth 50: Big Income Growth, Minimal Pandemic Peril

Even in this frothy market, some DG50 companies appear attractively valued now.

There could be some trouble on the horizon with Wells Fargo and Exxon Mobil in dividend danger.

The DG50 experienced no coronavirus-related dividend cuts during the first half of 2020.

While celebrating New Year's Eve with my friends and family, I turned to the group and said: "Let's have fun tonight, because I have a feeling that we're only months away from a global pandemic, an economic collapse, and a worldwide reckoning over racial inequality."

Yep, I said that. Right before I ran a 2-hour marathon, cashed in the winning Powerball ticket, dunked over LeBron James, and received my fifth Pulitzer Prize.

OK, maybe I didn't say and do all of those things. That doesn't change the fact that 2020 certainly has been "interesting" for pretty much everybody everywhere - including right here in our Dividend Growth Investing neighborhood, where the confluence of events has stoked fears (some deservedly so) of massive dividend cuts.

For all that talk, however, the Dividend Growth 50 has experienced only one reduction so far, and even that was because of a corporate merger, not COVID-19.

Given all the consternation, I was pleasantly surprised when I tallied up the "score" to see that the portfolio's income grew about 9.5% in the first half of the year compared to the same span of 2019.

That actually is better than 4 out of the 5 full-year income-growth percentages since the DG50 was launched in 2014.

One big reason for that stellar showing: There were not any of the kind of major dividend cuts experienced in previous years from the likes of Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Electric (GE) and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

I'm thankful about that, because there certainly have been plenty of reductions, suspensions and eliminations elsewhere in the great marketplace of stocks so far this year. Among the notables: Disney (DIS), Boeing (BA), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), TJX (TJX), Ventas (VTR), Carnival (CCL), Schlumberger (SLB), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Marriott (MAR), Ford (F), Delta Airlines (DAL), Macy's (M), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Halliburton (HAL), Western Digital (WDC), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) and Harley-Davidson (HOG).

None of those companies was selected by the panel of Seeking Alpha contributors that I assembled back in 2014, however.

It already appears that things will go a little less smoothly for the DG50 in the second half of 2020.

Wells Fargo (WFC) said Monday that a dividend cut is likely in the third quarter. And Exxon Mobil's (XOM) 37-year increase streak (and Dividend Aristocrat status) is in jeopardy. Unless the price of oil rises markedly, the company might have to slash its dividend because it lacks the necessary free cash flow to make the distribution without having to borrow heavily.

Source: McLean Capital Research (via Fidelity.com)

Although several Dividend Growth 50 holdings have frozen their payouts so far this year - including Exxon Mobil, General Mills (GIS), Deere (DE), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), Kraft Heinz and GE - the only cut came about when Raytheon Technologies (RTX) was formed by the "merger of equals" between Raytheon and United Technologies.

United Tech had been in the portfolio, and under terms of the merger, the DG50 received shares of RTX, small stakes in spin-offs Carrier Global (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS), and a little cash.

Because RTX's dividend is smaller than United Tech's was, even with the dividends of Otis and Carrier factored in, it counts as a cut. The DG50 received about 10% less income from that position year-over-year.

That decrease, as well as the income increases enjoyed by the rest of the portfolio in the first half of 2020, can be seen in the following table:

Important: Income Growth vs. Dividend Growth

The most recent dividend raise for AT&T (T) was tiny. So how could the final column on the above table - showing more than 8% year-over-year income growth - be correct?

Well, in accordance with portfolio rules, dividends of all holdings were reinvested into the same companies - a process informally known as "dripping." This makes income growth for the DG50 different from the general concept of dividend growth.

Using the AT&T example, the DG50 held 19.242 shares on June 30, 2019. A year later, thanks to dividend reinvestment, the share total grew to 20.396. So, even though the company raised its payment to shareholders by only 1.96%, the combination of that hike and the dripping of four quarterly dividends increased the actual cash that T delivered into the portfolio's income stream during the first half of 2020 by 8.25% year over year. Sweet!

Notes and Observations

++ This report focuses almost exclusively on income. I do an annual review of the Dividend Growth 50's total return each December. The most recent one is HERE.

++ ConocoPhillips (COP), which slashed its dividend 66% in 2016, raised it 38% effective with the December 2019 payment. That helped give the oil giant the DG50 income-growing "championship" for the first half of 2020, at more than 41%.

Even though other companies in the oil patch have been cutting or even eliminating dividends during the COVID-19 crisis, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance has said in every recent earnings report that maintaining and increasing the dividend is a "priority." The company even suspended its buyback program so it could maintain the dividend through the pandemic.

Source: COP 2020 Annual Meeting

++ The DG50 actually includes 53 companies. In addition to getting a bit of Carrier and Otis in the Raytheon deal, as discussed earlier, the portfolio in 2019 received about 5 shares of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) as part of corporate action involving Baxter (BAX).

The DG50 also received some cash in the latter deal and used that money to buy two additional shares of Baxter, which contributed to the 39% income jolt BAX experienced.

Although the DG50 is a passive, buy-and-hold exercise, portfolio rules state that merger-and-acquisition activity "will be handled on a case-by-case basis." I thought it was logical to use the cash generated by Baxter to buy more of it.

++ The DG50's Kinder Morgan position experienced 19% year-over-year income growth during the first half of 2020 even as its interesting roller-coaster ride continued.

KMI was a popular holding of the DGI community ... until it hacked its payout by 75% at the end of 2015 despite having promised double-digit hikes for the rest of the decade.

After a couple of static years, KMI again started raising its dividend in 2018. And again leadership promised a future filled with huge annual raises, this time by 25%. But then the company lifted the payout by only 5% this spring, leaving the dividend well short of where it had been just a few years earlier.

Data by YCharts

Although that disappointed many shareholders who felt they had been "kindered" one more time, others were impressed with even that smallish hike, given the coronavirus and other circumstances.

I finally got tired of dealing with KMI in my personal portfolio and liquidated my position on May 1. I took some grief for that decision, especially after KMI's price shot up more than 20% during the ensuing weeks. But it since has given back all those gains, and it is being outperformed by the company I replaced it with - Raytheon Technologies.

KMI remains in the Dividend Growth 50, though; selling stocks is against DG50 rules.

++ Utilities usually are boring, slow-growing companies that offer consistent-but-blah dividend raises. Not NextEra Energy (NEE), which has been kicking out serious divvies for years and is projecting double-digit growth for years to come.

Source: NextEra Energy June 2020 Investor Presentation

Despite its impressive dividend growth - and its top-10 spot on the DG50 table with its almost 15% rise - NextEra continues to be one of the lower-yielding utilities (2.37%) because its stock price just keeps going up and up. Talk about a pleasant "problem" for shareholders.

++ On the exact opposite end of the spectrum ... GE, which has all but eliminated its dividend as it struggles mightily to remain a relevant company, seemingly has cemented its spot in the DG50 Laggard Hall of Shame with not just one but two massive reductions since the end of 2017.

Data by YCharts

++ Other DG50 companies that haven't prioritized dividend growth in recent years include Healthpeak, General Mills, Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Walmart (WMT). Of that group, at least Walmart has rewarded shareholders with nice total return thanks to price appreciation.

++ Apple (AAPL) followed its disappointing 5.5% dividend increase of 2019 with another mediocre hike of 6.5% this year. Such raises would be considered A-OK for some companies, but Apple - the world's most valuable corporation with a market cap exceeding $1.5 trillion - is not just "some company."

Apple has an enormous cash stash, its earnings are expected to keep growing, its payout ratio is very low, and it has plenty of free cash flow to support a substantially larger dividend.

Source: McLean Capital Research (via Fidelity.com)

Time To Go Shopping?

I agree with many market-watchers that stock prices generally are too frothy given the state of the economy. Earnings mostly have plunged; several U.S. states, particularly in the south and southwest, have had to backtrack after re-opening too early; and there doesn't seem to be much logic to the major recovery from the market's March 23 low.

So personally, I have been treading very carefully these last couple of months.

That being said, there are always opportunities in individual companies. Simply Safe Dividends believes the following DG50 holdings might be undervalued based on current dividend yields compared to average 5-year yields.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

I actually think several of those are overvalued, but pretty strong cases can be made that a few are priced attractively now, including Altria (MO), Walgreens Boots (WBA), 3M (MMM), Philip Morris (PM), Aflac (AFL), IBM (IBM), J.M. Smucker (SJM) and AT&T.

Now, whether one actually wants to own some of those names, that's up to what each investor might be looking for in a company.

When I factor in quality, the likelihood of future growth and value, I'd probably go for Lockheed Martin (LMT) before any in that group.

Source: FAST Graphs

Conclusion

So what am I predicting for the second half of 2020?

Well, obviously, COVID-19 will move on from Earth and head to Mars. That's just science!

Racism and discrimination of all kinds will vanish, wars will end, cancer will be cured, and poverty will cease to exist as the world begins centuries of peace, harmony and prosperity. The economy, not just in the United States but all around the globe, will reach new heights.

Oh, and while things are going so swell, I might as well pick up Pulitzer No. 6.

The truth, of course, is that I don't know what will take place, and neither does anybody else (though I'm pretty sure none of what I said the previous two paragraphs will be happening).

Given that, I still like the idea of owning high-quality, dividend-growing companies.

Sure, a few might need to cut their payouts. But overall, income streams of portfolios such as the Dividend Growth 50 should do just fine - and, most likely, far better than "just fine."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE DG50. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.