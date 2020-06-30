EUR/USD: More Resilient Than Previously Thought

The EUR/USD could potentially see a strong climb to 1.20 by the end of this year.

The ECB stimulus program has boosted lending and appears to have softened the fall in consumer spending.

The greenback has been declining due to rising fears about COVID-19 in the United States.

Earlier in June, I made the argument that while the EUR/USD has seen some gains in the past month, the currency is likely to consolidate from here.

My reason for making this argument was that the potential for deflation in the euro area remained a concern, and that the EUR/USD could consolidate at around the 1.10 level going forward.

As it stands, the currency seems to be consolidating at a higher level of about 1.12.

Source: investing.com

With this being said, my assumption that the EUR/USD would consolidate was predicated on the assumption that the greenback itself will continue to remain strong. However, this has not necessarily been the case.

For instance, we have seen the greenback weaken against several major currencies recently:

Source: investing.com

The evidence is increasingly suggesting that COVID-19 cases in the United States are persisting to a greater extent than in Europe, which has largely started to see a “flattening of the curve”, whereas cases in the United States continue to rise.

For this reason, markets are increasingly looking at the greenback with askance and taking the view that the currency is not necessarily serving as the safe haven that it was perceived to be for the past couple of years.

From the European side, ECB President Christine Lagarde has indicated that in spite of a fall of 16% GDP for the euro area in the first two quarters of this year – the worst of the crisis has likely passed and a rebound of 5.2% is expected in 2021 – up from an overall contraction of 8.7% this year.

Moreover, the ECB stimulus programme is showing success at injecting fresh liquidity into the markets – with banks set to use approximately €760 billion of the overall €1.3 trillion being borrowed to repay previous ECB loans, while the remainder is being used by banks to buy bonds from their own national governments.

In essence, this has incentivised banks to continue lending to households and businesses – which is a condition of availing of an interest rate of minus 1 percent on new loans. In the absence of this, the interest rate on loans defaults to minus 0.5 percent.

From this standpoint, the ECB stimulus programme is taking the necessary measures to revitalise consumer spending once again. We can see that while consumer spending for the Euro area did see a significant drop as a result of COVID-19, spending still remains above pre-2015 levels, suggesting that the economic fallout from the pandemic may not necessarily be as severe as once thought:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, the current environment is increasingly looking conducive to a bullish run in the EUR/USD. The greenback is declining due to rising fears that COVID-19 will continue to disproportionately affect the United States, while the EU stimulus package does appear to be increasing lending to households and businesses and thus softening a weakening in consumer demand.

We have seen a persistent weakening of the EUR/USD since 2018.

Source: investing.com

However, if current conditions persist, then I take the view that we could well see the EUR/USD climb back up to the 1.20 level by the end of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.