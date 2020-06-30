Mycapssa's peak US annual revenues, should it become the new standard of care (suggested possible by CHMA's CEO), >$200MM (just US), which is just under CHMA's market cap at $6/share.

Mycapssa fills a clear unmet need, especially during a COVID-19 type pandemic, in an $800MM/year/global/market ($400MM/US) as the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy to treat acromegaly.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, the FDA approved CHMA's Mycapssa. Shares fell on the news to reflect a market cap of ~$250MM and an enterprise valuation of less than ~$200MM.

NOTE: MM = million

Our analysis concludes Chiasma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHMA) share price is materially undervalued primarily because, at $6/share or ~$300MM market cap, CHMA trades at only slightly more than estimated peak annual revenues (just in the United States, completely excluding the rest of the world) especially now that there is no longer any uncertainty around FDA approval. CHMA also trades at less than 50% of the market cap of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). CRNX's flagship product in development is an oral treatment for acromegaly, just like CHMA, yet it appears CRNX's therapy won't be approved/launched until Q42024. A CHMA/CRNX comparison is provided below. Last, CHMA closed a royalty-based loan with HealthCare Royalty Partners ("HRP") in April 2020 (incidentally before FDA approval). Our analysis of the terms of the subject loan concluded that HRP must have been confident that CHMA could generate, on average, $125MM in annual revenues over the next 5 years (obviously, the first year would be lower than the $125MM/year average and ending higher than the $125MM average in year 5).

Investors are encouraged to read our first review of CHMA dated May 17, 2020, here. By way of background, Chiasma Inc. is still technically a pre-commercial ~50 employee biotechnology company headquartered in Needham, MA, that is focused on rare and serious conditions. At the moment, CHMA is a one-product company that uses a proprietary oral delivery platform (which can be used to deliver other medicines) that expects to launch its sole product in Q4 2020. CHMA's sole product, at the moment, is called Mycapssa, which was just approved by the FDA on Friday, June 26, 2020, as the first and only oral therapy (aka pill) in the world to treat acromegaly. Acromegaly is a rare and debilitating hormonal disorder that affects males and females equally. Per rarediseases.org, acromegaly affects between 50 and 70 people per 1MM population but is generally not recognized until a patient reaches 40 years old. Hence, our analysis more or less concurs with CHMA's assertion that ~8,000 patients per year are, for now, treated for acromegaly in the United States via 1 of 4 injectable therapies. Mycapssa's primary ingredient is called octreotide that is released via CHMA's proprietary delivery mechanism, which in layman's terms is a capsule that slowly releases medicine. As noted, there are 4 other FDA approved therapies to treat acromegaly that all are delivered via injection. Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandostatin is an injectable going at $1.6 billion/year in revenues that also delivers octreotide (but is also approved as a cancer therapy). Simply put, CHMA's Mycapssa is the first and only oral therapy (aka pill) in a space dominated by injectable therapies. Mycapssa has an orphan drug designation, and CHMA is now seeking orphan drug exclusivity. Mycapssa patents protect the formulation through 2029 and dosing through 2036.

Shortly after announcing the FDA had approved Mycapssa, CHMA held a conference call at which time CHMA outlined Mycapssa pricing (and other commercial strategies beginning at 20 minutes at 9 seconds into the call). Mycapssa's list price (before discounts) will be $5,152 for a 28-day supply of 40 mgs Mycapssa. At thirteen (13) 28-day cycles in a year, that is a $66,976 list price for a year's supply. Acromegaly is a permanent condition, and hence, acromegaly patients are unfortunately permanently on therapy. Mycapssa is also available in 60 & 80 mgs and priced "linearly." Hence, a year's supply of 60 mg Mycapssa would total $100,464 and 80 mgs of Mycapssa would be $133,952 (via simple linear extrapolation). While CHMA's CEO cautioned investors that CHMA does not yet have actual historic experience to map out real world patient dose distribution, the CEO suggested Mycapssa's 01 clinical trial may be a surrogate in which 46% of patients were on 40 mgs, 23% on 60 mgs, and 31% on 80 mgs (Source: CHMA's June 26, 2020, conference call when asked beginning 42 minutes and 6 seconds into the call, exactly at 43 minutes 0 seconds for the dose distribution from that trial). The following is a table of how to extrapolate average list price using the subject dose distribution from CHMA's 01 clinical trial as a best case distribution and a more conservative dose distribution model that heavily weights the least cost dose:

Again, to reiterate, our analysis concludes Mycapssa's average list price per patient per year (as acromegaly patients take Mycapssa, or whatever their therapy) year round will be between $70,000 and $85,000 before traditional gross to net adjustments. Just to reiterate, once a patient starts with Mycapssa, they must continue indefinitely (of course, the patient could switch back to an injectable).

To determine the annual Mycapssa revenue opportunity in the United States, and hence very rough CHMA valuation opportunity just from the US market, it simply becomes an assumption around Mycapssa's share of the estimated 8,000 patients a year treated for acromegaly in the United States. As CHMA's CEO noted on the June 26, 2020, conference call, CHMA believes Mycapssa could become the "standard of care" which we in turn assume to mean CHMA can obtain at least a 50% patient share (between our base and best case below). Hence, the following appear reasonable ranges of the annual CHMA Mycapssa revenue opportunity (just in the US):

Investors are reminded the assumptions around the "Weighted Average List Price" noted in line E was based on the preceding analysis that concluded the weighted average list price (pre-traditional gross to net adjustment) would be $70,000 to $85,000/patient (and potentially as high as $95,441/patient).

There are 42MM CHMA common shares outstanding and up to 50MM fully diluted shares outstanding using the Treasury Stock Method (that assumes proceeds from the exercise of convertible securities are used to buy shares in the open market). With 50MM shares outstanding at $6/share, CHMA's market cap is approximately $300MM. This is a small percentage of the base and best case United States revenue model noted above and certainly well below CHMA's potential valuation in a M&A scenario. Below, we will discuss why we believe it is more likely CHMA will sell the company versus launch themselves. Per Ernst & Youngs's FY2019 Firepower report (page 23), most biotech companies are acquired for between 3 and 5 times peak estimated revenues (for companies/products just getting FDA approval). We would add the revenue opportunity noted above completely excludes non-US revenues. CHMA expects completion of their EU trial later in 2020 and an EU approval in FY2021/2022. With or without EU approval, our analysis concludes CHMA trades well below their fair value should they sell the company.

CHMA Liquidity

At 3/31/2020, CHMA had $78MM cash and, in April 2020, secured a royalty-based loan for up to $75MM from HealthCare Royalty Partners ("HRP"). Hence, investors should not be concerned about CHMA's liquidity for now as, with $128MM cash available ($25MM of the $75MM has not been borrowed), CHMA is able to fund a $15MM quarterly loss for some time. Simply put, our analysis concludes CHMA will not need to raise money for some time. Investors are encouraged to review our CHMA analysis dated May 16, 2020, that outlined the revenues needed to adequately service the subject facility. Simply put, our analysis concluded HRP priced the subject facility, assuming CHMA could comfortably generate, on average, $125MM per year in revenues over the 5-year term (obviously, starting lower and ending higher than the $125MM/year average). Again, using a revenue multiple of only 3X yields a market cap of $375MM just using the HRP facility as a surrogate (excluding stretch revenue potential).

We should also note we assumed a 25% royalty to HRP. The terms of the actual HRP agreement calls for royalties (to repay the loan) at:

1. 12.25% on the first $125MM in annual Mycapssa revenues

2. 4% on revenues from $125MM to $250MM/year

3. 1% on revenues greater than $250MM/year

This is perhaps the most compelling data point that suggests CHMA will easily do between $125MM and $250MM/year in revenues. Use a revenue multiple of 3 and CHMA's valuation is somewhere between $375MM and $750MM. Again, our objective is to demonstrate why our analysis concludes CHMA is a great value at $6/share.

The following is a copy of our market capitalization to enterprise valuation calculation that again uses the Treasury Stock Method to determine net dilutive shares (by assuming proceeds from, say, stock option exercises are used to buy CHMA shares in the open market):

It should be noted we made one clarification from our previous analysis. Per the CHMA/HRP royalty-based loan agreement, $25MM was loaned in April 2020, and a second $25MM will be loaned upon FDA approval (which has now happened). In non-royalty based loan agreements, the net cash proceeds from a new loan are usually offset by the corresponding loan (for $0 consequence to enterprise valuation from market cap). However, CHMA is obligated to repay the HRP 1.95X the loan provided. Hence, if CHMA is acquired, CHMA will be required to repay 1.95X, or $97.5MM, of/from the $50MM loaned to date. Hence, the net adjustment for CHMA's market cap to enterprise valuation is to reflect the $47.5MM in net incremental debt (or we could have added $50MM cash and reflected the $97.5MM debt but $47.5MM net gets to the same adjustment). Investors should note at $9/share, CHMA's enterprise valuation is approximately $400MM. We believe this is an appropriate valuation now that Mycapssa is approved (1.3X peak CHMA US revenues) as EU launch in FY2021/2022 is approved.

In our prior analysis dated May 16, 2020, we noted CHMA was burning approximately $15MM in operating expenses per quarter and assumed CHMA would hire approximately 50 new FTEs as a commercial team (CHMA noted 45 FTEs will be hired). Our analysis concluded this was enough to service the approximate 1,000 potential prescribers. Our analysis concluded with an additional staff of 50 FTEs operating expenses would increase to roughly $20MM per quarter increasing by inflation thereafter. Hence, the following notes a reasonable forecast that notes if Mycapssa is able to obtain a 40% share of the US market, then CHMA is more than able to operate as a profitable company, considering CHMA starts with $153MM in cash at 3/31/2020 and incurs $20MM per quarter in operating expenses beginning Q42020:

Our analysis above reflects incremental royalty payments to HRPT based on the terms noted above (these will likely be reflected as interest expense and reduction of principal). The point is CHMA will disburse cash under the terms of the royalty loan.

Hence, our net analysis concludes that the risk of material CHMA dilution appears very low. We are using an annual cost that is lower than our base case estimate above.

It is important to reiterate that, once a patient starts with Mycapssa as an oral therapy, it is likely they will continue as evidenced by the 90% of Mycapssa clinical trial patients who voluntarily opted to continue with Mycapssa at the conclusion of their trial period (in another Mycapssa trial). This was noted in a prior presentation that is no longer available. Hence, it is likely expenses will decrease as the market becomes aware of Mycapssa as is traditional in any commercial launch.

We will note in a previous study a Seeking Alpha user commented that 1 in 4 acromegaly patients (or 25%) needed "rescue" therapy via their previous injectable therapy (aka the Mycapssa oral therapy did not work). This is why we noted above the next case patient share was 65%. We still find it difficult to reconcile the 90% of patients voluntarily opting to continue with Mycapssa with the 25% who needed "rescue" therapy. Hence, we opted to use the most conservative assumption.

We should finally note that because payors (commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid) already have approved budgets for acromegaly, CHMA does not see obtaining coverage a material challenge. Because Mycapssa fits such an unmet need, especially during COVID-19, our analysis concurs with CHMA.

Valuation

The following is a comparison of various data market capitalization related data points between CHMA and CRNX:

Source: Seeking Alpha (CHMA and CRNX) that do not consider convertibles.

To be crystal clear, we did not do a comprehensive review of CRNX but can confirm CRNX's flagship product in development is to treat acromegaly. CRNX just issued a press release noting they've enrolled half the target number of patients in their Phase 2 trial. CRNX has one other product in pre-clinical development. Incidentally, CRNX estimates that 7,000 to 12,000 would be indicated for their therapy (whereas CHMA estimates 8,000). It is also perhaps most important to note that CHMA has a 4-year head start versus CRNX.

Hence, based on our revenue analysis above and comparison to CRNX, our net analysis concludes that CHMA appears materially undervalued. We would also expect institutional CHMA shareholders to demand action should CHMA's share price linger at or around Mycapssa's annual revenue potential or well below the value of CRNX.

Between CRNX and the HRP loan terms, it appears reasonable to conclude that there is considerable upside to CHMA investors.

Why We Believe a CHMA Sale is Likely

1. As we noted, CHMA's Mycapssa is the first and only oral therapy for acromegaly. Today, CHMA has approximately 50 full time employees and plans to add 45 customer facing personnel. While this appears more than adequate to service approximately 1,000 accounts, it does not appear adequate to be recognized as the dominant thought leader in acromegaly. Incidentally, our analysis concludes one of the reasons CHMA's share price may be struggling versus CRNX is because the "market" believes CHMA will struggle by itself.

2. There is more competition coming in oral acromegaly therapy. While we noted CRNX is dedicated to developing a competing oral therapy, there are others we are aware of, including Strongbridge Biopharma's Veldoreotide that is in Phase 2 (that our analysis concludes is more of a threat to CRNX). The author was recently researching another biotechnology company that had an acromegaly therapy in Phase 1, but the author does not recall the name. In any event, while CHMA clearly has a comfortable head start, obtaining a share of voice longer term will become a challenge. Our simple point is that CHMA likely cannot thrive in a market with multiple oral therapy alternatives.

3. CHMA literally has nothing in its pipeline. On CHMA's Q1 2020 conference call, CHMA's CEO was asked to outline CHMA's pipeline. CHMA's CEO said he would not be ready to answer that question until Q42020 or Q1 2021 (after CHMA launched Mycapssa). Such an answer suggests that CHMA has no intention of building a pipeline because its plan is to ultimately sell the company.

4. Mycapssa's orphan drug designation expires in 2029 (CHMA has applied for orphan drug exclusivity). This limits a terminal value for CHMA as a going concern since CHMA has no pipeline.

5. For Mycapssa to grow globally, Mycapssa needs a large company with thousands of reps and a global reach. Of course, CHMA could find a commercial partner if Mycapssa is approved in the AU as anticipated.

6. As we noted in our first article, there is a large shareholder group that may not be interested in risking a commercialization.

7. CHMA's share price has continued lower suggesting following Mycapssa's approval. While our analysis is focused on Mycapssa's valuation (we are not expert traders), it appears there is not considerable interest in buying CHMA stock by the public at large. Without buyers, CHMA's share price may struggle to move higher on its own.

The author should note CHMA was not consulted in this article nor any of its related analysis. It is just as possible CHMA has every intent on chancing successful commercialization by themselves. CHMA noted the US market for acromegaly therapies is approximately $400MM. If CHMA truly believes Mycapssa can become standard of care, it is more than reasonable to conclude CHMA can build a profitable enterprise that trades on a multiple of earnings if CHMA can keep annual non-COGS operating expenses to $100MM per year. This is why our analysis also concludes CHMA was prudent to obtain the HRP royalty based loan.

