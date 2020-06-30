Since writing my bullish piece on United Parcel Services Inc. (UPS), the shares are down about 4% against a gain of ~3% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check in on the name to see if my bullish thesis still makes sense. I’ll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the company. In particular, I want to try to answer the extent to which the dividend is sustainable. Also, I’ve been exercised earlier this year after recommending short puts, and that also deserves some comment. Finally, I’d like to make a short comment about insider buying activity. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll come directly to the point. The shares are reasonably priced at the moment, and I think the dividend is reasonably safe. For those who are nervous about the company at the moment, I think selling puts makes sense. The fact that an insider has just put an enormous amount of capital to work in the shares increases my confidence somewhat.

Financial Snapshot

I think it’s reasonable to suggest that UPS is a growth company in light of the fact that over the past several years, revenue and net income have grown at CAGRs of 3.8% and 6.5% respectively. In addition, I like the fact that management seems to have been very shareholder-friendly over the years, as demonstrated by the fact that they’ve returned just over $17.3 billion to owners since 2014 in the form of ever-growing dividend payments.

Turning our attention to the first quarter of this year relative to the same period a year ago suggests that growth is still intact in some ways. In particular, revenue in the period ending March 2020 was 5.1% higher than the same period a year ago. In spite of that, net income was 13% lower, driven by increases in repairs & maintenance expenses, depreciation, and “other expenses.” These were up 29.7%, 14%, and 18.7% respectively from last year to this.

In addition, the balance sheet has me somewhat concerned, given that long-term debt and lease obligations have grown at a CAGR of just over 14% since 2014, and interest expense has grown at a CAGR of about 10%. At some point, this becomes unsustainable, as ever-growing interest and debt repayments crowd out the dividend.

Dividend Sustainability

I think the dividend here is obviously of critical importance to investors, and for that reason I should spend some time writing about whether I think it’s sustainable or not. Whenever I try to answer this question, I compare the use and sources of cash. If the company has enormous financial obligations and limited access to cash, I naturally think that imperils the dividend. In the following chart I’ve compiled the size and timing of future financial obligations. Please note that the CAPEX figure is the least precise of these. In this case, CAPEX is typically about 8.5% of revenue, suggesting a figure of about $6.3 billion. Given that the company recently stated that they’ll be reducing CAPEX and reducing use of cash by nearly $1.8 billion. I’ve adjusted this figure downward to what I think is bare bones capital expenditures. My goal isn’t to be technically precise here. My goal is to try to determine what future year will be most onerous for the firm.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company currently has about $9.5 billion in cash. Additionally, they have generated about $7.6 billion cash from operations over the past three years. The fact that they’ve generated $2.6 billion in cash from operations so far this year alone is a very positive sign in my estimation. In spite of the fact that 2020 will be the most financially challenging year for the company, I think the firm has sufficient resources to maintain the dividend. They are circling the wagons and reducing cash expenditures. Additionally, they have a large cash hoard and sufficiently high cash from operations that I’m not worried. I think the dividend is safe here. For this reason, I think investors should be comfortable buying this stream of future dividends at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The words “at the right price” are of central importance here, and drive home the point that the market for stocks can be capricious, and that the same stock can be either a great investment or a terrible investment at different price points. I have a desire to reduce the risk of investing in stocks by trying to not overpay for them. In other words, when it comes to stocks, I like “cheap.” I judge whether or not shares are cheap in a couple of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex.

On the more simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In particular, I want to see the company trading for a discount relative to both the overall market and to its own history. On that basis, I’d say that UPS is neither excessively expensive nor inexpensive per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition,I like to try to understand what the market is assuming about the future for a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this work, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. This allows them to see what the market price demonstrates about what the market assumes about long-term growth. Applying this methodology to UPS at the moment suggests that the market is assuming a 4.5% growth rate. I consider this to be a reasonably conservative estimate in this case.

Options Update

In my previous article on UPS, I recommended selling the April 2020 put options with a strike of $100. At the time, these were bid-asked at $2.86-$3.15. I was exercised on these and so my entry point on those shares is about $97.15. This brings my weighted average cost for these shares down to just over $107 per share. In other words, the short put options reduced the overall risk here. In my view, this demonstrates the power of put options to reduce risk while enhancing returns.

I like to repeat success, and for that reason I recommend the same strategy again. This time, I think the January 2021 puts with a strike of $90 make the most sense here. These are currently bid-asked at $4-$4.50, which I consider to be a very generous premium. I consider this to be a win-win trade because no matter which direction the shares take, the investor has a positive outcome. If the shares remain above $90 over the next six months, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares fall, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price about 21% below the current level. Buying the same company at such a discount in the future is, by definition, less risky than simply taking the bid on the common today. I think my own recent experience with UPS highlights this point.

It's that time again, dear reader, when I pour cold water all over the excitement that may be associated with the idea of a “win-win” trade by talking about risk. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you’ve just recently joined us, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency to drive a point home to the point of tedium. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy UPS today at a price of ~$110. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 21% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Insider Activity

I’ve written it before, and no doubt I’ll write it again. Not all investors are created equal. In particular, there are a group of people that we call “insiders” who live and breathe a particular business and therefore know it better than any Wall Street analyst ever will. When such people put their own capital to work in a business, I think we’d be wise to take note. Also, I’ve sometimes “gone on” about it when insiders at a given company spend $20 or $30 thousand of their own capital to acquire shares. I consider this to be a powerful signal. With that in mind, I’d point out that the new CEO, Carol Tome, acquired 10,100 shares of the company for just over $1 million! In my view, when someone who knows this business as well as her (she was a board member for years) puts this much capital to work I think that’s a relatively positive sign. I think the rest of us would be wise to at least take note.

Conclusion

I think this business is doing reasonably well in the teeth of the current recession, and I think the dividend is well covered. This is especially the case in light of the fact that they've reduced the uses of cash fairly dramatically here. I also like the fact that someone who lives and breathes this business is willing to invest their own capital in the name. Finally, for those who remain nervous, I think it makes sense to sell the puts mentioned above, as these offer a "win-win" trade. For my part, I own enough shares that I won't be adding to my position, but I'll certainly be selling these puts. In case you haven't yet bought this company, dear reader, I would suggest that now is a fairly good time to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to hanging onto my shares, I'll be selling 5 of the puts described here.