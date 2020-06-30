Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has had a jumpy few months. It tanked alongside the general market in early 2020 but curiously started recovering a lot faster.

Data by YCharts

This was aided to a good degree by their general partner, Sprague Resources LLC's offer to buy all outstanding units.

Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Sprague Resources Holdings LLC (“Holdings”) dated March 25, 2020, pursuant to which Holdings would acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague that Holdings and certain of its affiliates do not already own in exchange for $13.00 in cash per common unit. Holdings and certain of its affiliates hold approximately 53.3% of the outstanding common units of Sprague as of March 26, 2020. The $13.00 per common unit price of the proposal represents a premium of approximately 14% to its 10-day volume weighted average price prior to March 26, 2020, and a premium of approximately 7% to its 30-day volume weighted average price prior to March 26, 2020.

Source: SRLP

SRLP not only rallied but moved over and above that level. On June 4, 2020 Sprague Resources Holdings LLC withdrew its generous offer.

Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC (“Holdings”) has withdrawn its previously announced non-binding proposal, dated March 25, 2020, to acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague that Holdings and certain of its affiliates do not already own.

Source: SRLP

This unique runup in stock price alongside withdrawal of the proposed buyout, has set up a very low risk short. Let us make our case below.

The Company

SRLP is a downstream MLP that operates via three reporting departments:

Source: SRLP Presentation

Refined Products is the largest of them due to SRLP's acquisition choices, but also the most seasonally based. On an annual basis, this segment forms the biggest part of the adjusted gross margin the company generates.

Source: SRLP 2019 10-K

Current Situation

As Q1-2020 results came in, we saw a precipitous decline in adjusted gross margins in the refined products segment. This was driven mainly by top line drops.

Source: SRLP Q1-2020 10-Q

SRLP explained this in its Q1-2020 report and the decline was mainly from the COVID-19 impact.

Refined products net sales decreased $278.2 million, or 25%, compared to the same period last year, due to both lower prices and volumes. There was a 14% reduction in average sales price as a result of the weaker price environment, in particular during the latter part of the quarter as a result of significant drops in oil prices following the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Volumes decreased by 13%, primarily from a decline in distillates. In particular, lower heating oil sales due to the extremely mild weather negatively impacted demand and contributed to higher competitive intensity. Heavy oil volumes were also lower, again due to the milder weather as well as the low natural gas price environment. Gasoline volumes increased, with most of the gains occurring prior to mid-March when the impact of the slowdown due to the COVD-19 pandemic intensified. The disruptions due to COVID-19 also led to lower diesel demand, in particular with bus companies and transit agencies.

Source: SRLP Q1-2020 10-Q

We saw impact on volumes and per unit level margins as well, with refined products declining by 9%.

Source: SRLP Q1-2020 10-Q

The Bear Thesis

The key to the bear case is that Q1-2020 shows just a brief glimmer of the tornado hurtling towards this company. The impact was relegated to three to four weeks out of the thirteen and the numbers took a big hit. The second and third quarters are going to be unmitigated disasters for the company. The company generally produces very, very little adjusted EBITDA during the second and third quarters of the year.

Source: SRLP Q1-2020 supplemental

But, in the current environment, we expect both the second and third quarters to likely produce negative adjusted EBITDAs. For example in Q3-2020, a 30% drop in volumes, even without adjusting for lower margin per unit, would result in adjusted gross margins dropping by over $15 million. The total adjusted EBITDA last year was $13.9 million.

Source: SRLP Q1-2019 10-Q

Distributions And Covenant Breaches

SRLP's trailing 12 month distribution coverage ratio has been one of the worst in the industry. While most companies would have cut a long time back, SRLP has insisted on paying out princely sums, that frankly it cannot afford.

Source: SRLP Q1-2020 supplemental

Over the last few years, SRLP's interest expense has been rising while its cash flow has deteriorated.

Source: SRLP Q1-2020 supplemental

When we combine this with expected negative EBITDA over Q2-2020 and Q3-2020, we get to a point where its rolling 12 month adjusted EBITDA will fall to close to $60 million. This is how we see the numbers shaping up.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

We have assumed no cash taxes due to the significantly lower revenues. Despite that, the rolling four quarter distribution coverage ratio falls to under 15%. If we assume that by some miracle SRLP keeps its EBITDA flat in Q2-2020 and in Q3-2020, distribution coverage ratio is still under 35%.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

One additional point we would note that even in our sanguine scenario, interest coverage ratio is under 2.0X. SRLP recently signed a new amended credit facility and we are certain secured credit facilities will not allow such ludicrous cash distributions when rolling four quarter coverage of interest is under 2.0X. Based on all the information, SRLP thus enjoys the lowest distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale, and is in danger of falling a very large amount from here.

Conclusion

Can SRLP continue paying distributions when they can barely cover them? It would normally be possible for some time, but the coverage ratios are so bad and the macro environment so disastrous that we don't think they can be sustained beyond 1 or 2 quarters. We have not even gotten to what would happen in Q4-2020 or in Q1-2021 if this weak environment persists. In all likelihood, SRLP may have to eliminate distributions and start paying down its debt. Could its suitor come to its rescue? Possibly. But we must remember that it first suggested buying SRLP in March and we doubt it had the visibility it does now. There is a reason it backed out from the offer and any buyout will likely be in the low single digits. We would short this stock or at least trim any long holdings as the risk is extremely high.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

TipRanks: Sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SRLP.