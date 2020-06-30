Kiniksa Reports Positive Phase 3 Data for Heart Inflammation Drug

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) announced positive data from its pivotal Phase 3 trial of rilonacept. The drug candidate has been given Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for treating recurrent pericarditis in 2019. Kiniksa is looking to submit a Supplemental Biologics License Application for the drug later this year.

RHAPSODY trial met its predecided primary endpoints as well as major secondary efficacy endpoints. The drug candidate showed clinically meaningful results. Sanj K. Patel, CEO of Kiniksa said,

“We are pleased to announce that RHAPSODY, our pivotal Phase 3 trial of rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis, met its primary and all major secondary efficacy endpoints. Combined with a well-tolerated safety profile and a weekly dosing regimen, these data are an important step forward for patients.”

Rilonacept has the potential to become the first FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis.

RHAPSODY is a global, randomized withdrawal design, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial seeks to test the efficacy of the drug candidate in treating recurrent pericarditis. Its primary analysis population consisted of 61 actively symptomatic recurrent pericarditis patients who were failing standard of care treatment.

Rilonacept demonstrated statistically significant performance for its primary efficacy endpoint of time-to-first adjudicated pericarditis recurrence in the randomized withdrawal period. The median time-to-recurrence for placebo recipients was 8.6 weeks. However, the corresponding figure for the treatment arm could not be calculated due to low number of recurrences. Further, rilonacept recipients reported a 96% decrease in risk of recurrent pericarditis events.

The drug candidate also showed statistically significant performance for all major secondary efficacy endpoints during the randomized withdrawal period. 81% of rilonacept recipients maintained clinical response at Week 16 of the randomized withdrawal period, while only 20 percent of the patients in placebo arm hit the milestone. The results obtained at Week 8 and Week 24 were consistent and highly significant.

81 percent of the patients in the treatment arm had absent or minimal pericarditis symptoms at Week 16 of the randomized withdrawal period, in comparison to only 25 percent of the patients in placebo group achieving the same. The drug candidate was found to be well tolerated in the study. Its adverse events were in line with other FDA-approved treatments for Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome.

RHAPSODY trial consisted of 4 periods which were a screening period, a single-blind run-in period, a double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized withdrawal period and a long-term extension treatment period. During the single-blind run-in period, the patients were given a loading dose of rilonacept 320 mg injected subcutaneously (SC) followed by 160 mg SC weekly. During this period, background pericarditis medications were tapered and discontinued. The double-blind period involved randomizing clinical responders on 1:1 basis and were administered 160 mg SC weekly rilonacept or placebo. During the final extension period, the participants were given rilonacept 160 mg SC weekly. The primary efficacy endpoint was fixed to be the time to first pericarditis recurrence during the randomized withdrawal period.

Rilonacept was developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and was licensed by Kiniksa in 2017. The drug was approved under the brand name of ARCALYST for treating CAPS. Once the drug gets the FDA nod for treating recurrent pericarditis, Kiniksa would be responsible for managing sales and distribution of rilonacept for the approved indication in the United States. The company will be splitting its profits halfway with Regeneron.

Heron Suffers a Setback as the FDA Issues CRL for HTX-011

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) reported that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter for its HTX-011. The FDA has conveyed its inability to approve the NDA in its current form and has indicated that it requires additional non-clinical information. However, the regulatory authority did not identify any efficacy, CMC or clinical safety issue.

Heron said that it plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to reach an agreement. It will also look to resubmit the application at the earliest. Barry Quart, Pharm.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Heron said,

“We are committed to resolving the non-clinical issues outlined in the CRL with the FDA and resubmitting an NDA as soon as possible to bring this important non-opioid analgesic to patients.”

The CRL has mentioned four non-clinical issues. These of these issues are related to confirming exposure of excipients in preclinical reproductive toxicology studies. The fourth issue related to change in manufacturing release specification of the allowable level of an impurity. This remark is based on animal toxicology coverage. None of the issues related to any observed toxicity.

Heron stated that it does not expect any of these issues to cause any significant hurdle to approval. It further added that all of the excipients have broad usage histories in pharmaceuticals field. Also, the specifications may be conveniently altered. Heron is looking to get the drug candidate approved for treating postoperative pain.

Seattle Genetics Reports Positive Data for Tisotumab Vedotin Trial

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) reported positive topline results from Phase 2 single-arm clinical trial innovaTV 204. This multicenter study aimed to test tisotumab vedotin for treating patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who were formerly treated with doublet chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab. The trial’s primary endpoint was confirmed objective response rate per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors v1.1.

The trial results demonstrated 24 percent confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by independent central review and the median duration of response was pegged at 8.3 months. Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seattle Genetics.

“Tisotumab vedotin has demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable objective responses with a manageable safety profile, and we look forward to discussing with the FDA the potential submission of a Biologics License Application to support an accelerated approval.”

The company is developing the drug candidate in collaboration with Genmab. The innovaTV 204 trial is an ongoing single-arm, global, multicenter study involving 101 patients. The primary endpoint of the trial was assessed by independent central review. Its key secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, duration of response, overall survival, tolerability and safety. Seattle collaborated with European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial Groups and Gynecologic Oncology Group for conducting this study.

Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate and comprises Genmab’s fully human monoclonal antibody specific for tissue factor. It also uses Seattle Genetics’ ADC technology involving a protease-cleavable linker. The drug candidate is being assessed in multiple clinical trials for treating a wide range of solid tumors such as ovarian cancer and cervical cancer. These trials are assessing tisotumab vedotin for a weekly or every three weeks dosing schedule.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.