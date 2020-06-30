Revenues in the core Premier Agent business accelerated in Q1 (despite the introduction of Flex pricing) and is making a solid post-pandemic recovery.

Zillow (Z) is a stock that many investors love to hate. Ever since Zillow started rolling out its principal home-buying program, Zillow Offers (a move that was soon copied by Redfin Now (RDFN)) investors, the market has bashed Zillow as a low-growth stock that is straying away from its core internet advertising business to participate in speculative house-flipping.

Yet what I see in Zillow is am integrated technology company that wants to own as many pieces of the real-estate buying process as possible - from coordinating agents to securing mortgages and buying homes directly. Zillow's access to real estate data - and the reliance of consumers upon Zillow for real estate research across its portfolio of brands, including Trulia and StreetEasy - is second to none. Investors have seemingly begun to buy into the bullish thesis for this stock this year (shares are up ~25% year-to-date).

Since I last wrote on Zillow in late April, the stock has been on a tear. Fundamentals are appearing much stronger than feared - originally investors sold off Zillow on the dual premise that 1) a slowdown in real estate transactions would hurt Zillow's Premier Agent business, which derives advertising revenues from real estate agents, and 2) cratering house prices would cause steeper losses in the Homes division.

And while the coronavirus certainly did introduce uncertainties in the U.S. real estate market, the outcome has been far more benign than feared. With the Fed supporting a reduction in interest rates to near all-time lows, plus the easing of restrictions in various markets across the U.S., real estate demand has rebounded - and as we'll discuss shortly, Zillow itself has also provided a linearity of its projected rebound.

The bottom line on Zillow: there's more upside here. Zillow is the most prominent company leading the charge to disrupt real estate via technology, and despite the more speculative nature of its Homes division (which is still unprofitable, but relatively new and packed with potential), Zillow has a stable and cash-flowing internet advertising business to finance its expansion. Stay long here.

The surprise rebound in Premier Agent

Let's start first with how Zillow's flagship Premier Agent business, the primary revenue driver in its overall IMT (Internet, Media, and Technology) segment, fared in Q1 before moving on to post-pandemic recovery trends.

The IMT segment as a whole had a great first quarter, despite the onset of coronavirus headwinds hitting in March. We note primarily that Zillow managed to grow adjusted EBITDA by 40% y/y in the segment to $85.7 million, representing a huge 540bps margin expansion.

Figure 1. Zillow IMT segment results Source: Zillow Q1 shareholder letter

Driving this surge was an 11% y/y increase in core Premier Agent revenues. That's impressive on three counts:

Premier Agent revenues accelerated five points sequentially versus just 6% y/y growth in Q4, despite the onset of the coronavirus. That's also the second straight quarter of acceleration; in Q3, Premier Agent revenues were virtually flat at +3% y/y.

sequentially versus just 6% y/y growth in Q4, despite the onset of the coronavirus. That's also the second straight quarter of acceleration; in Q3, Premier Agent revenues were virtually flat at +3% y/y. Prior to the coronavirus, Zillow was guiding to only 7% y/y revenue growth for Premier Agent

Headwinds from Flex did not stop the acceleration in growth. As Zillow investors are aware, the company recently introduced "Flex" pricing for its agent partners, which essentially pays Zillow a success fee only if a transaction is closed. Especially in a coronavirus-dominated environment where transactions are far from certain, many strapped agents may opt for this fee model instead of a flat advertising charge. But the impact of Flex on Zillow's financials is that it defers revenue into future quarters when transactions close, instead of receiving a steady stream throughout the quarter. Zillow notes that in the absence of Flex pricing, Premier Agent revenue would have grown five points stronger, or +16% y/y.

The last point is especially meaningful. Though last year many investors regarded Zillow's core Premier Agent business as stagnant and oversaturated, it seems now that Zillow's "baseline" revenue growth has trended back to the mid-teens. The introduction of Flex may also make Zillow even more popular as a flexible advertising choice amid a difficult environment for many real estate agents.

Let's now move onto how Zillow fared post-March. The yellow line in the chart below shows that consumer interest in Zillow has rebounded sharply since the March downturn, with site visits across Zillow's portfolio of brands back up to nearly 10% y/y through April:

Figure 2. Zillow post-Q1 trends Source: Zillow Q1 shareholder letter

The blue line, meanwhile, shows Zillow's revenue performance as an index against a December baseline. As expected, a slowdown in real estate activity in Q2 led to a sharp decline in April - but we can also see that Zillow is projecting, through May and June, for revenues to climb back to near-normal levels. What's also not considered here when Zillow offered up this view in early May is the fact that the Fed offered substantial interest rate support throughout May, leading to a surge in summer real estate activity through the present.

Homes revving back up again

We'll now turn the discussion to Homes, the more controversial of Zillow's two main lines of business. Again let's look at Q1 performance first before discussing the post-pandemic environment. The key thing to note is that in Q1, Zillow finally achieved gross margin breakeven on homes sold, with pre-interest return hitting 4bps in the quarter - up a full 50bps from -46bps in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Zillow Homes Q1 results Source: Zillow Q1 shareholder letter

This improvement validates Zillow's thesis that as Zillow Offers gains in scale, the company will be able to capture economies of scale. We note as well that because of Zillow's decision to pause home buying in late Q1, the company managed to reduce inventory of homes for sale quarter-over-quarter.

Of course, when factoring in interest expense, the Homes division is still producing a 139bps loss. But interest rates have been on a consistent downtrend, as the chart from Freddie Mac below can attest:

Figure 4. Mortgage rate trends Source: freddiemac.com

Over the past twelve months, the standard 30-year mortgage rate has fallen 60bps from 3.73% to a present average of just 3.13%. Of course, Zillow's financing for its homes isn't on standard mortgages, but this still represents a good proxy of how interest costs have fallen - which should help Zillow reach profitability in its Homes segment faster.

As of early June, Zillow has restarted its home buying efforts in fifteen of its twenty-four Zillow Homes markets. We're hoping Zillow can take advantage of current market dislocations to buy homes at a bargain. We also like the fact that Zillow has built up its cash balances to a record high of $2.6 billion as of the end of Q1, giving the company plenty of liquidity to continue expanding:

Figure 5. Zillow cash trends Source: Zillow Q1 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Zillow at the moment. On the Premier Agent side, revenue trends accelerated into Q1 despite revenue deferrals coming from the introduction of the Flex pricing model - and post-Q1, Zillow has pointed to a rebound alongside the recovery of real estate activity across the U.S. In Zillow Homes, the company is restarting home-buying in a majority of its markets, and Zillow's larger scale plus lower interest rates should help it close the gap to profitability. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.