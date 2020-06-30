Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) at one point in June almost tripled from their March 2020 lows of just over $6 a share. Since those June highs of $18+ per share, the price has come all the way back down to sub $14 levels. Although the dividend has been under all intensive purposes suspended, this trust definitely has potential which we can see from the following valuation metrics.

Shares, for example, at present are trading with funds from operations trailing multiple of 6.1. This is more than half what the industry is trading at despite it being a trailing number. Many analysts will point to the fact that due to massively increased unemployment numbers, high-end hotel REITs will suffer more than traditional residential REITs. This may be true, but the market will eventually discount what the coming vaccine will do for the sector. When customers are fully vaccinated, we still maintain that high-end REITs will do well over time.

Another valuation metric that looks compelling at present is the book multiple of 0.51. Again, this key metric is trading at a significant discount to the industry and shows how cheap this trust really is. For investors who believe that PEB will have difficulty riding out this downturn, one should note that the trust's net long-term debt compared to its total assets comes in at 0.29. This metric demonstrates to us that the risk of bankruptcy is small at present. In fact, management was very proactive when the pandemic hit when it quickly began closing locations as well as cutting costs aggressively. Despite these proactive measures, the trust, in our opinion, was in a pretty good financial condition coming into Q1 of this year. Again, this should keep the firm in good stead over the next few quarters.

Since we are wary of a pending move down in the S&P 500 down into a daily cycle if not intermediate cycle low, going long by buying stock may not be the right play here. What, in fact, might be the play would be something like an option spread if there is sufficient liquidity in the options. We state this because implied volatility in Pebblebrook is sky-high at present (143% in the August cycle). This means implied volatility is well above its long-term average which means there may be an opportunity here for option sellers.

By selling something like an out of the money put spread, our objective would be to keep as much premium (which we get from the spread buyer) as we could on the trade. The cool thing about trading spreads is that we can risk very little capital on the trade. We acknowledge that the maximum profit available is the initial amount of premium we receive, but the risk (spread width minus the premium received) is capped which obviously protects the portfolio. We encourage all new option traders to start off with spreads and we have the ideal environment at present as we have high volatility right across the board.

When we go to the technical chart, we can see that the 50-day moving average actually stopped the recent decline in the share price. Furthermore, due to the rangebound manner of the share price from March to mid-May this year, shares now have solid support at around the $12 level. The volume trend remains encouraging, and the daily stochastics due to the recent crossover have just given a buy signal.

From a technical standpoint, what was encouraging was that we didn't witness an apparent divergence in the RSI momentum indicator when the share price peaked on the 8th of June last. This usually means that higher prices are on the way especially considering selling volume did not come to the fore in this recent downturn.

Therefore, to sum up, we would be looking to sell premium somewhere below that $12 level in order to stack the odds in our favor. Furthermore, selling an option spread caps our risk which is exactly what we want on this trade due to its high implied volatility. Let's see if the present rally can once more move that 10-day moving average upward so we can put some long deltas to work.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.