Shares are off their lows but the additional catalysts from its 2020 drill program should help it to re-rate higher, depending on their success.

The company has cashed up and is looking to further define its Bonneford resource while exploring two other high value targets.

QMX Gold Inc. (OTCPK:QMXGF) is a Canadian-based gold explorer with a property in the Val D’Or area of Quebec. QMX has had an eventful history, being a producer into 2015 before its Lac Herbin mine was closed. After a restructuring in 2016, the company has refocused on its substantial land package in Val d’Or. The company has shown some initial success with a shallow low grade deposit, but I believe its next level drilling targets have shown some good potential.

The Past

QMX has been an operating producer in its past but has restructured its operations to harvest what it could from those operations. The company has continued to benefit some assets; the company recently sold its Aurbel Mill to O3 Mining, though the deal is a purchase option. It generates a bit of cash for QMX each year (roughly $0.1m CAD) while ensuring the company has access to 650T of daily processing.

Management & Ownership

CEO Brad Humphrey has a long history on the finance side of mining, having spent a large portion of his career on the sell side analyzing companies before taking the helm of QMX in 2016. He took over from David Rigg, who has stayed on as VP of Exploration after spending several years with the company and has substantial experience in the area. Retaining this experience in the area is helpful to understanding the geography, especially in the exploration area.

QMX has been able to attract several investors who have stakes in their neighbourhood. Eldorado Gold has an 18% stake after investing $4.1m CAD; in January 2020 the company made a discovery in Lamaque, Quebec which is just west of QMX’s property. The timing of Eldorado’s investment and its discovery seems to show that they want to have some exposure if their Lamaque property discovery turns out to spread East into QMX’s land package.

Probe Metals has a 4% stake; some of their properties were previously purchased from QMX in 2016 and sit just south of QMX’s Bonneford property. In March 2020, O3 Mining and Eric Sprott also took a stake in the company for $6.8m, combined for roughly 10% of the company. Lastly, Osisko Gold Royalties has a 6% stake in the company.

The Story So Far

QMX has a large land package to explore:

The company has done an NI43-101 on its Bonneford property:

This deposit is largely at a very shallow level; the company is working to convert the inferred ounces to indicated as part of its 2020 drill program. Although not massive, this type of deposit would give the company potential cash flow combined with its access to the mill to help fund further drilling as it is very shallow with some thick intercepts.

QMX has continued to drill deeper with recent assay results from May 2020. The company has an ambitious drill plan to focus on delineating this resource further in 2020.

The company has also been working on the west side of its land package in the Bourlamaque zone, announcing good drill results in January and February 2020 here and here. This is particularly interesting considering Eldorado Gold’s recent success at its Lamaque property and its investment in QMX late in 2019.

The Takeaway

QMX has a 35,000m drill program set to take place in 2020. The company has $11.6m CAD cash on hand after its recent raises from Eldorado, O3 Mining and Eric Sprott which should carry the company through this program. In a June 2020 update from the company, the company has 3 drills turning and is near completion on infilling the Bonneford deposit. It will then move on to drilling out the shear zones below the Bonneford deposit and in the Bourlamaque zone which have both shown good early results.

For a junior explorer, they are well financed at this point for their current plans. Their plans also have the potential to generate good news flow which can serve to catalyze the stock upward if they continue to build on the initial results. QMX has done a good job attracting funding from parties with a vested interest in their success. Shares are off of their lows, but have not yet participated in the updraft associated with the junior mining sector which is starting to catch up to the general move in the gold price.

The company will issue a new resource estimate this summer, though I do not expect to see an expansion of it at this point but more a stronger definition of the deposit itself. The best potential for share catalysts will be continued success at its two exploration targets.

The company has a lot of shares outstanding, with roughly 380m currently, 19.7m options (@ $0.12 average exercise) and 63.2m warrants (@$0.11 average exercise). I would not be surprised to see the company do a consolidation, especially in conjunction with some good results. These types of consolidations could signal trouble in the past but in a rising market, it is less of a negative. QMX's market cap sits at just $55m. There is exploration risk as well if the company cannot build on its initial results.

It is difficult to derive a true bottom up price at this point as the uncertainty of results gives the opportunity, but we could look at two other large land-based alternatives, Nighthawk Gold (OTCQX:MIMZF), a Yukon based explorer and Fosterville South (OTCPK:FSXLF), an Australian-based explorer. Nighthawk has almost 4x the available land package and has already delineated a resource over 5x QMX's; it is trading at a market cap of $113.5m CAD. Fosterville has 5x the available land package but has not defined resource; its proximity to Kirkland Lake's (KL) Fosterville mine has generated a lot of excitement as the company has seen its market cap rise to $306.6m CAD.

Both are much larger in land package size, but it is not necessarily indicative of defined targets. QMX has components of both; its proximity to Eldorado's (EGO) find gives it similarities to Fosterville's proximity to Kirkland Lake (KL) while it has already defined a resource, albeit much smaller, like Nighthawk. QMX also has access to more infrastructure than either of these options, a benefit of its legacy operations, making a mine startup less costly to get going; Nighthawk is actually developing a camp while the Val d'Or region is quite developed already. Any resource QMX develops is more likely to become a mine than Nighthawk at this point; that said, if Nighthawk finds enough gold, it will pay for the infrastructure many times over. I think a comparable market cap to Nighthawk at this point is a reasonable target of $0.30 CAD/share, but is dependent on further exploration success.

QMX is well financed, has a good management team in place and has a decent baseline resource with a lot of catalysts coming from its drill program in 2020. If we look at the life cycle of the junior explorer, QMX would appear to be at the early discovery stage due to its small initial resource and exploration upside.

