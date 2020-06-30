Dallas Fed Survey Results: Oil Execs Production And Consumption Expectations

The downturn in demand is not yet in sight due to pandemic uncertainties.

Global oil consumption unlikely to return to pre-Covid-19 levels until the latter half of 2021.

The Dallas Fed conducted its Energy Survey June 10th to 18th of energy firms located it its Eleventh District, which consists of Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico. One hundred sixty-eight energy firms responded. Of the respondents, 115 were exploration and production firms and 53 were oilfield services firms.

The first question they answered was where they thought WTI spot crude prices would be at year-end. Price expectations ranged from under $30 to over $50, but those extremes had low buy-in, just 2% of the respondents said below $30 and just 5% said $55 or higher.

62% answered $44.99 or lower and 38% said $45 or higher. The NYMEX WTI crude futures price was trading around $40/b on June 29th.

82% of the E&P executives said that their firms had shut-in or curtailed production in the second quarter. Of those who had, they were asked when they expected to restart the majority of their shut-in or curtailed production. More than 30% replied in June and almost 90% said by September.

61% said that the costs of putting the wells back on line would be minor and 27% said there would be no cost. Only 11% said the costs would be significant.

They were asked when they thought drilling and completions activity would return to pre-Covid-19 levels. The responses indicated that most did not expect that development even through the end of 2021.

Finally, they were asked when they thought global oil consumption would return to pre-Covid-19 levels. Only about half thought that would happen by the third quarter of 2021.

DOE Forecasts

I compared the survey data with forecasts provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its June Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The EIA forecasts are similar to the expectations of the majority of E&P executives.

The EIA forecasts that domestic crude production will remain relatively low through 2021. It projects output will be below 11 million barrels per day for most of the forecast period.

The EIA projects that year-over-year U.S. GDP will show negative changes from April 2020 through March 2021. That will translate into lower oil consumption than the pre-Covid-19 period through the end of 2021.

For the group of OECD countries, oil consumption is expected to remain lower of the forecast horizon. But by the end of 2021, consumption is projected to be back to December 2019 levels.

Conclusions

The petroleum executives indicated they would restore the majority of their shut-in production fairly quickly, much of it by September. But most did not expect drilling activity or global consumption to return to pre-Covid-19 levels until later in 2021.

States are pausing or reversing the opening of their business activities, such as indoor dining in restaurants and bars. Covid-19 transmission rates have also risen in the U.S., as regular activities have resumed.

The survey results show that these executives believe that many believe the oil industry will take a year or more to recover. But it appears to me that a full recovery is not yet in sight, given all of the uncertainties of the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.