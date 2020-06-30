We take a look at recent events at Heron Therapeutics and how we would play our investment thesis on it now below.

However, the agency asked for no further clinical data and could well be a picayune request that should be easily addressed.

The stock of Heron Therapeutics sold off hard in trading Monday after receiving an unexpected CRL from the FDA for HTX-011 for post operative pain.

Yesterday, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) unexpectedly got its second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to its marketing application for HTX-011 to treat post-operative pain. This was a most unexpected response given the compound has both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy status for this indication and the industry is in desperate need of less addictive pain management options. This disappointment caused a steep sell off in the stock in trading Monday.

We revisit Heron in the paragraphs below and outline how we plan to action this recent news.

Company Overview

Heron Therapeutics is a "Tier 3" biopharma concern based just outside of San Diego. Heron currently has two products on the market - CINVANTI and SUSTOL. The company develops compounds utilizing its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels on a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. After yesterday's decline the shares have a market capitalization of $1.3 billion.

FDA Action:

This was a significant setback for Heron. HTX-011 has the potential to be the company's best-selling product by a good margin. The company expects sales of approximately $70 million to $80 million in FY2020, almost all of it from CINVANTI.

The CRL contains no request for additional clinical data and previous trial results seemed more than enough to result in FDA approval. There's uncertainty on how this will affect HTX-011 potential approval in Canada which is pending soon and in Europe in the second half of this year.

In the CRL, the FDA "did not identify any clinical safety or efficacy issues or chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues. There are four non-clinical issues in the CRL, none of which relate to any observed toxicity." Management hopes to meet with the government agency to gain clarity on what needs to be done to get HTX-011 approved.

Heron was far from the only company disappointed in FDA actions in recent days. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) candidate for NASH also was "slapped down" by the FDA yesterday for accelerated approval. Intercept's CEO slammed the agency for its "evolving" guidelines and accused the agency of moving the goal posts around approval.

Given all the focus at the FDA around supporting new COVID-19 treatments, tests and vaccines. It's quite possible coronavirus efforts are impacting its other responsibilities. Anyone who ever has had to get a business license, needed regulatory relief or another action from a government agency, knows they are generally not "efficient" in the best of times. And 2020 is clearly not a normal year.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Activity:

The company's balance sheet is its good shape with over $350 million in cash and marketable securities as of the end of the first quarter. Analyst firms certainly seem to believe the company will eventually get over the recent hurdle. Six analyst firms including Needham and Jefferies have reissued Buy ratings on HRTX since this news broke, albeit four of them reduced their price targets on Heron thanks to the FDA decision. New price targets issued are in a broad range from $19 to $70. Here's the view from Evercore who has the Street high price target on Heron currently. The analyst there states:

He would be a buyer of Heron Therapeutics amid the weakness following the receipt of a CRL from the FDA as he believes the issues "read trivial." Heron will request a Type A FDA meeting within 30 days, can hopefully quickly make a resubmission with a two month review and possibly still get approval by year-end."

In addition, both Northland Securities ($35 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($21) have assigned new Buy ratings since this decision broke just before the bell Monday.

Verdict:

This seems a case of an arbitrary FDA ruling that will be rectified in the foreseeable future. The company has a strong cash balance and still enjoys solid analyst support. Insiders definitely seem genuinely blindsided by the decision. There has been just one small insider sell (just over $16,000 on May 1) in 2020. Given this, I'm adding to my stake in Heron using the covered call strategy outlined below.

Option Strategy:

I have added to my core stake in HRTX using the following covered call strategy. Using the December $15 call strikes I fashioned some Buy-Write orders with a net debit in the range of $10.75 to $11.25 a share (net stock price - option premium). This provides just over 25% of downside protection (at the midpoint of the range) and approximately 35% potential returns (at midpoint of the range) even if the stock just trades sideways through year end.

