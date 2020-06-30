More likely than not the stock is already close to fairly valued.

Its adjusted free cash flows are less strong than first meets the eye.

Investment Thesis

Xilinx's (XLNX) updated Q1 2021 results guidance marks a rapid improvement to its underlying performance since management's previous guidance less than 70 days ago.

Xilinx is a high quality, high-profit margin business, which pays out a small dividend. While digging into its cash flows, I question just how much of those cash flows are organic versus driven by M&A. On balance, the stock is probably close to fairly valued.

What Is Xilinx And Why Is It Attractive?

Xilinx sells adaptive processing platforms. The industry typically uses fixed-function graphics processing units ('GPUs'), application-specific standard products ('ASSPs'), and custom application-specific integrated circuits ('ASICs'). Those chips are often at a lower cost but come with limited functionality.

Conversely, Xilinx's chips are high performance and can be adapted for use after manufacturing. This technology puts it leaps and bounds above its peers. It's the adaptability of its chips which makes Xilinx compelling.

Moving on, Xilinx is fairly cyclical as you can see below, including the updated guidance from yesterday:

Source: Author's calculations; fiscal Q1 2021 Updated Guidance

Consequently, although Xilinx is fairly well-diversified with a large number of end markets, its exposure to the automotive sector and industrials are likely to continue to weigh on its results, at least in the interim.

On the other hand, given that Xilinx's updated Q1 2020 guidance points towards a very strong improvement compared with their own previous guidance for Q1 2020 which previously pointed towards $660M-$720M, and now points to it beating even the high end of its previous guidance, this is very welcome news.

However, realistically, I don't expect Xilinx to meaningfully return to open market repurchases anytime soon, despite the positive and unexpected improvement to its operations.

For now, Xilinx is likely to continue to look towards shoring up its balance sheet and paying out its recently raised dividend - carrying a 1.7% yield.

How Strong Is The Core Business?

Investors rarely look at a company's balance sheet. Presently, investors obsess with revenue growth rate to exclusion of almost everything else.

For instance, looking through Xilinx's balance sheet, we can see that goodwill and acquisition-related intangibles have jumped from the end of fiscal 2019 (calendar March 2019) from approximately $420 million to $820 million, over the previous twelve months.

Indeed, we can see these intangibles have approximately doubled in a short twelve-month period, without anywhere near proportional increase in revenues.

Readers' eyes are likely to glaze over this fact and deem this a non-cash entry to balance sheet and consider it immaterial.

Before doing that, while I note that this is not a reason to break an investment thesis, this consistent M&A activity has large cash costs associated with it.

Consider the table that follows:

Source: Fiscal 2020 10-K

You should hopefully notice the very steady and increasing cash flow from operations highlighted in green. Xilinx's cash flows from operations go from $820 million in fiscal 2018 and increase into fiscal 2020 reaching just under $1.2 billion - a very strong increase, no doubt.

However, this steady increase has been brought about by a rapidly increasing M&A activity. With the end result being that Xilinx's adjusted free cash flow is actually declining with the passage of time.

Insignificant Insider Ownership

Next, not a huge make or break case for the company, but management has no significant skin in the game, and no share purchases have been made by management over the past two years.

Source: Proxy Statement

Valuation - Difficult To Find The Upside Potential

Arguably, the most attractive aspect of Xilinx is the combination of very high-profit margins and strong cash flow generation. While noting that its free cash flow is not increasing at a rapid clip, it still generates approximately $1 billion of free cash flow before its heavy M&A strategy.

Saying that paying approximately $22 billion market cap for Xilinx appears to leave investors with an insufficient margin of safety. Particularly, given that its growth rates remain largely negative.

Furthermore, it appears to be some time before it will be lapping the easy comps from this year. How long until Xilinx is reporting double-digit revenue growth rates?

Risk Factors

Asides from pointing out that valuation is a meaningful concern here, we must bear in mind that Xilinx's industry is very cyclical. Even though Wall Street is pricing stocks as if the global economic contraction is irrelevant, this period of unchecked optimism is just as likely to be met with a substantial and equal measure of pessimism once companies start to report their results in the upcoming few weeks, and guidance from companies get pulled.

The semi sector is very much exposed to economic cycles, and price erosion is a rapid and frequent occurrence, that would materially affect Xilinx. This is worthwhile bearing in mind.

A substantial aspect of the bullish thesis is contingent on Xilinx's very high-profit margins, which are heavily dependent on Xilinx's yield improvement to offset pricing erosion as its products mature. Saying that, so far Xilinx has been successful here, and it may continue to be so.

The Bottom Line

Xilinx is not overly expensively valued given that we note that it does generate strong free cash flow. What's more, as discussed throughout its a high-quality business, with an increasing dividend - albeit with a small yield.

Ultimately, its underlying performance is fairly volatile, and even though its Q1 2020 is a strong improvement from earlier expectations, this company's near-term prospects remain heavily influenced by the macroeconomic factors that are substantially outside of its control and possibly the downside is still not fully priced here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.