XOUT responds to one of passive investing's biggest flaws, buying all the companies in the market, even those trapped in long-term secular decline.

The COVID-19 environment has been a great test, identifying which companies are able to adapt and thrive in a digital world, and which are not.

Although it was a bit overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis, GraniteShares US Large Cap ETF (XOUT) was named ETF.com's Best New Smart Beta or Factor ETF last year, beating out formidable competition from Pacer, Fidelity and Pimco. What is so special and groundbreaking about XOUT's smart beta approach? Unlike other products that focus on identifying winners, XOUT, consistent with its clever ticker, seeks to weed out the losers being disrupted by technological change.

The product's investment model seeks to capture the "painpoints" of a company being disrupted. The XOUT Model is simple and intuitive on the surface, focusing on "red flags" that identify companies that are not effectively managing disruption and/or that are not investing in things like R&D which allow them to survive and thrive instead of shrink and die.

Since its inception last Fall, the ETF has been successful in adding alpha relative to the broad U.S. large cap universe, by simply eliminating the bottom 250 companies each quarter its model has identified as being the most susceptible to disruption and reweighting the remaining 250 by market cap.

Since its launch on October 7, 2019, the XOUT ETF has outpaced the S&P 500 TR Index by a whopping 655 bps.

The ETF has grown to over $30 million in assets, distinguishing itself among other new entrants in the large cap category.

Navigating the "Great Reset" Disruption

Goldman Sachs describes the impacts associated with COVID-19 as "The Great Reset", a rule-changing event that "resets" the entire economy. The pace of technological disruption that was already occurring has now been accelerated and its impact has become permanent and far-reaching. Old business models have been destroyed, and new ones have emerged as the economy migrates from the physical to the virtual world.

Healthcare

One of the biggest industry disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has occurred in healthcare, as the pandemic exposed many flaws in our healthcare system that will demand technology solutions. Already new protocols such as telehealth, digitization, testing and contact tracing, and supply chain and patient load solutions have emerged and will expand further.

Remote Work

According to Global Workplace Analytics, 25-30% of the workforce will be working from home multiple days per week by the end of 2021. The remote working trend is expected to permanently disrupt many industries including travel, commercial and residential real estate, transportation, technology, and communications.

Online Commerce

Another industry that has been impacted by COVID-19 has been retail, as the acceleration in online commerce is pushing even more, already struggling physical retailers over the edge.

Manufacturing

The pandemic has also revealed many bottlenecks in the manufacturing supply chain. Robotics and AI solutions may permanently replace workers and more manufacturing could move away from China and Asia and closer to home.

Financial Services

COVID-19 has also accelerated the trend toward a cashless and paperless society. This has implications for financial services, favoring online banking, touchless payment, digital wallets and currency, and other digital services.

XOUT Positioning

Looking at the XOUT ETF's portfolio, you can see these trends playing out. After its last rebalance on April 16, XOUT was underweight physical banks and traditional retailers and also underweight legacy energy names.

Not owing legacy financials like JPMorgan (JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), and Wells Fargo (WFC) contributed more than 125 bps of outperformance YTD relative to the broad market index. Similarly, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) underperformed Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) among retailers and not owing Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was also a source of alpha.

XOUT rebalances quarterly, and its 250 eliminations will be refreshed again in July, coinciding with earnings season. Certainly, XOUT's process will not be able to identify all the losers facing disruption, but just eliminating a few has proven to be a successful strategy. The approach has delivered alpha, while still providing equivalent beta exposure of 1.0 relative to the market.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of disruption for many companies, further bifurcating the market into the "haves" and "have nots". And that is exactly what the XOUT ETF strategy is striving to do as well. Instead of holding all the names in the index, it seeks to identify and eliminate the companies being disrupted by technological change. And indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has furthered many of the disruptive trends already in place, which may provide perfect timing for this strategy. XOUT's award-winning smart beta approach is well suited to benefit from the industry disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

