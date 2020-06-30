Based on this year's projected gold production and future years' goals for growth, I provide projected cash flows from mining operations and provide a possible price range for the shares.

Equinox Gold has one of the best and most well-known leaders in minerals mining in Ross Beaty leading the way for the company.

Equinox Gold has been on a growth spree via mergers and acquisitions during the past few years as company leadership executes its aggressive growth plans.

I am a tiny, minute owner in Equinox Gold (EQX). I recently analyzed Equinox Gold and some of the other junior gold miners to evaluate their past performance. Equinox Gold was one of the clear standouts next to B2Gold (BTG). Therefore, since I'm an owner and their share performance has done well, I wanted to understand their company at a deeper level.

To start, Equinox Gold is a junior gold producer with reserves split fairly evenly between the USA, Mexico, and Brazil. In 2020, they are expected to produce around 570,000 ounces of gold from their six currently producing gold mines (although the company has telegraphed that guidance will likely be adjusted as the result of COVID-19-related impacts). They expect their combined all-in-sustaining costs to be about $1,030 per ounce in 2020. With a gold price hovering just below $1,800/oz, this creates a comfortable margin.

Furthermore, they have plans in place to reach 1 million ounces of production within the next two years, almost doubling their 2020 estimated production.

Leadership

Before we dive deeper, I need to tell you about Equinox Gold's leadership team. In particular, I am talking about two individuals. The first is Christian Milau, who has been the CEO since August 2016. Before joining Equinox, he was the CEO of True Gold, which sold to Endeavour Mining for approximately $240 million in April 2016. If you are familiar with Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), then you know this is an excellent company with great prospects much due to their acquisition of True Gold. In fact, the only junior miner with higher insider ownership in their company than Equinox Gold is Endeavour Mining. This demonstrates the confidence Endeavour insiders have after purchasing Christian Milau's former project. The point is that Christian Milau is a proven leader in the gold mining space, and insiders are aligned with shareholders.

Source: Equinox June 8, 2020 Presentation

Furthermore, here's a couple of charts comparing Christian Milau's annualized return since joining Equinox Gold in 2016. Christian Milau has enough time with the company to credit some or much of the success to him.

Source: Junior Gold Miners Historical Returns and CEO Performance

Source: Junior Gold Miners Historical Returns and CEO Performance

The next leader in the company that needs mentioning is Ross Beaty. Ross is the current Chairman of The Board. His biography states that he has 40 years of experience in the international minerals space. He was the founder of Pan American Silver (PAAS), which now boasts over a $5 billion market cap. His resume is very impressive, and rather than me rewriting what is already on Equinox's website, I encourage you to read it. Ross Beaty has invested nearly US $150 million since he became involved with the company in October 2017 and is currently the company's largest shareholder with just over 8 percent per this quarter's MD&A. It is worth mentioning that Ross only joined the company about three years ago. I don't believe it is any coincidence that the company's shares have performed well since Ross came on board.

I've spoken with specific individuals inside the company firsthand, and they are very complimentary of Mr. Beaty's leadership. They talk of his high level of integrity relative to their experience in other companies as well as his consistent drive. They also have shared that Mr. Beaty believes in running a very lean operation where salaries are kept low compared to the rest of the industry but are made up of incentive-based compensation. And if strict goals are not met, then incentives are not paid. This pay structure should be welcomed by shareholders in an industry where compensation hasn't always been "above-board."

At some point, I plan to dive into each company's compensation structure to verify this claim and see which company has the best compensation structure and which shareholders are getting the best return on their investment.

Completion of Leagold Merger

Equinox recently acquired Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF), which added significant production and exploration potential. The merger became complete in March of 2020. Through the merger, Equinox Gold added the Los Filos mine in Mexico and the Fazenda, RDM, and Pilar mines in Brazil along with a developmental mine in Brazil called Santa Luz. After the merger, the combined companies expected gold production for 2020 nearly tripled from what Equinox was expected to produce before the merger.

Projected Full-Year 2020 Financial Performance

In the first quarter, Equinox sold 82,600 ounces of gold from effectively two producing mines since Equinox only accounts for production from the Leagold mines after the merger closed on March 10th. For the full year, it's projected they will produce and potentially sell a total of 570,000 ounces of gold (depending on COVID-19 related impacts). This projection reflects the increased production that will result from the Leagold merger.

Equinox projects that their full-year all-in-sustaining (AISC) cost will be $1,030 per ounce of gold. We don't know where the gold price will average out for the full-year 2020, but if prices stay where they are, then it will likely be somewhere between $1,600 and $1,750. However, a sensitivity analysis can provide a good idea where the AISC margin will land at different price levels.

Every company calculates AISC a little bit differently as it isn't a standard accounting measure. For Equinox Gold, the AISC Contribution closely resembles their adjusted EBITDA number. Here's an excerpt from their MD&A that describes how the adjusted EBITDA is calculated, which may help explain what is included in the AISC Contribution.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant but not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company, such as the impact of fair value changes in the value of warrants, foreign exchange contracts, and gold contracts, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, and share-based compensation.

For simplicity of the calculation, I've used Equinox's projected gold ounce production and their projected AISC to project their AISC contribution margin. Here's a chart displaying this calculation at different price levels.

Source: Created by myself using assumptions and data from Equinox Gold's financial statements

Once I calculated Equinox's projected AISC contribution margin, I researched three of Equinox's peer companies to see where they were being valued relative to their AISC contribution margins. I used those relative valuations to create a range of where Equinox could be valued based on various gold prices.

Here's the chart that shows Equinox's peer company's and the valuations. I realize every company calculates AISC slightly differently, but I just wanted to use these to create a range from which to value Equinox.

Source: Created by myself using assumptions and data from select companies' financial statements

Next, I projected Equinox's expected valuation based upon its peer companies' Market Cap to AISC contribution ratio to create a range of possible valuations for Equinox based 2020 expected production and a range of gold prices. Then, I divided that by the number of diluted shares outstanding to arrive at a range of share prices. In this case, a picture is worth much more than me explaining it... see below.

Source: Created by myself using assumptions and data from Equinox Gold's financial statements

Right now, Equinox is valued at a lower multiple to AISC contribution margin, not unlike other companies their size. If gold prices rise even marginally, that will boost Equinox in the short term. If gold prices move up quickly, that may cause people's animal spirits to take over the gold equity market and cause multiples to expand across the industry.

One Million Ounce Producer Projections

In the longer term, Equinox states that they expect to be a one million ounce gold producer in the next two years. They also state that the company is fully funded to reach one million ounces of production. This leads me to believe that they won't require any additional equity or debt financing.

Here are the same charts and methods that I used for 2020's expected production to demonstrate where Equinox Gold could be valued as a one million ounce producer.

Source: Created by myself using assumptions and data from Equinox Gold's financial statements

And here are the projected share prices based on the projected AISC contribution margins. Again, I wouldn't expect any further share dilution on Equinox's way to becoming a one million ounce producer as they have stated that they are fully funded to reach this goal.

Source: Created by myself using assumptions and data from Equinox Gold's financial statements

Fast forward a couple of years to when Equinox reaches its goal of becoming a million-ounce producer, and if gold prices remain in the same range as they are today, Equinox could increase by half. That would be an attractive return in a short time frame. And given the leadership in the company, I believe they can achieve their goals.

Disclaimer: Although Equinox is fully funded to achieve the goal of 1 million ounces, there is potential that shares become more diluted than the current 272.4 million shares. There are equity-settled notes that if they all convert, will dilute shares by another 44 million shares.

Conclusion

It is difficult to say that as of today, Equinox Gold is over or undervalued. With all of the uncertainty, it is difficult to want to place too high a premium on any stock. However, in the gold investing space, it is the uncertainty and economic conditions that resemble those of the Great Depression that makes me bullish on Equinox Gold. It is this uncertainty that will undoubtedly cause the Federal Reserve to print more money and keep interest rates low, ultimately increasing the price of gold in the long run.

When you factor that in with Equinox Gold's growth prospects, one could argue it looks attractive at today's prices. Knowing that in a couple of short years, Equinox aims to be a million-ounce gold producer and that that growth is fully funded, gives me more confidence to buy Equinox here.

Couple that with the fact that as Equinox grows, it may "re-rate" to adjust for its growth in size. Companies that are larger generally earn higher multiples on earnings. In the case of this article, it will receive higher multiples on its AISC contribution margin. That said, I wouldn't necessarily chase it at this price. If there is a decent pullback in the gold price, it might be worth purchasing then.

In other news, Equinox Gold was added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) as of March 20, 2020. Not only were they added, but as of today, they are the 10th largest holding inside the GDXJ ETF. Equinox Gold was also added to the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in April 2020 and to the S&P/TSX Composite Index in June 2020. I would expect news like this to continue as Equinox continues its aggressive growth story.

Disclaimer: If you want to see the model that I created from where these charts and graphs were created, then click the link below to open the Google spreadsheet. Message me in the comments if you think anything should be corrected.

Equinox Gold Q1 Cash Flow From Mining Operations Spreadsheet

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.