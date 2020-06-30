Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public, because I didn't like the way that practice felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through today, I've purchased 35 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 36 stocks, 20 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Ross Stores (ROST), AutoZone (AZO), Stryker (SYK), AMETEK (AME), and PNC Financial (PNC) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is BlackRock (BLK), and it's one I've done fairly well with since purchasing on 3/09/20.

I purchased Blackrock pretty early during the March sell-off. At the time I had a 'buy price' for the stock of $430, but the price was falling so quickly I was able to pick it up closer to $416.

I've been getting a fair number of comments on this series of articles that essentially say, "If you bought a stock during the March sell-off, of course you did well," and I want to proactively respond to that line of thinking here because it implies my success was due to market timing. While it's true that if a person randomly threw a dart at a list of stocks in mid-March, they probably had very good odds of hitting a winning stock over the following three months, that doesn't mean any gains from a stock purchased during this time can necessarily be attributed to good timing. There is a simple way to measure the degree one can credit timing and the degree one can credit good stock selection, and that is by looking at relative performance compared to a broad market index like the S&P 500, which is what I did in the chart above.

The way to think about this is to think about the performance of SPY as the portion of one's gains that can be attributed to buying on the right day (i.e., good timing). And in this case, buying on March 9th would have produced a +10.94% total return from SPY through today. If you purchased a different stock on the same day and the returns are greater than that of the market, then it's generally fair to assume that one selected an above-average stock on that day. In this case, BLK has returned +28.83% over the same time period, so, at least through the time period being measured in this article, BLK was an above-average investment, returning over double that of the market (actually, nearly triple that of the market). That above-average performance cannot all be attributed to good timing if over the same time period it outperformed the market average. It is more likely the above-average performance came from good stock selection or luck.

While we can't truly measure what resulted from luck and what didn't, if we have a large enough sample size, and if there is outperformance among the whole group on average, then we can reduce the odds that luck best explains the overall outcomes of the group, even if for a position or two an investor got lucky and another position or two they got unlucky. If you get enough data points, the lucky returns will be drowned out by the other numbers. This series will have about 20 stocks in it when I am finished, all of which are part of the S&P 500 index, which is the same index I'm comparing the results against. So, we should be able to get a pretty good read on whether I was just lucky over this time period, or whether my approach to investing has some validity to it when it comes to identifying good values in the stock market.

My main purpose with these articles is three-fold. First, I'm sharing the process I used to select the stocks, and I'm highlighting individual adjustments I made to my process if they are relevant to the stocks in question. Occasionally, I'll also mention how this fits into my overall portfolio strategy if it is particularly relevant for a given stock. Second, I share the precise buying and selling prices my process has established over the next 3-6 months, provided nothing major changes with a specific business. These should be useful guides for readers if they are considering buying or selling the stock. And third, I'm sharing the results of the process so that I can identify any potential mistakes or patterns that will allow me to improve the process in the future. Additionally, by sharing the results (which I hope will be good) I am promoting my usefulness as a stock analyst and portfolio strategist.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in BlackRock.

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Blackrock are represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, Blackrock has experienced negative EPS growth during 3 of those years; in 2004, 2008, and in 2016. The declines in 2004 and 2016 were tiny, single-digit declines and the decline during the Great Recession in 2008 was -21%. Overall, I would rate BlackRock's historical earnings cyclicality as low-to-moderate. Interestingly, analysts currently only expect BlackRock's EPS to decline -3% this year, and then expect earnings to make a new high in 2021. That seems pretty optimistic on their part. I think it's more likely we see an EPS decline more similar to 2008 by the time this is all said and done, though it could be spread out over a couple of years. So, when I run my analysis later on, I'll assume the current downcycle will be similar to that of 2008, rather than analysts' more optimistic forecast. Back in 2008, it took an extra year (until 2010) for EPS to recover to pre-recession levels.

For a low-to-moderately cyclical business like this one, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so the full-cycle approach using traditional methods is what I used for BlackRock (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged BlackRock as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, BLK's blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph is 19.08, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 19.09. This implies that based on historical market sentiment this cycle, BLK is almost exactly fairly priced, and we should expect neither a positive or negative return from this metric over the next 10 years. Since we are in a recession right now, I use peak forward earnings and the current price to establish a P/E ratio instead of the blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph. I do this because as earnings drop, it inflates the P/E ratio, and I don't expect earnings to stay down for the next 10-years. When I make that adjustment for BLK, I get a little bit lower P/E of 16.71 than the blended P/E from the F.A.S.T Graph. In this case, the difference results from the fact that back in February analysts had predicted earnings would grow rather than shrink -3%.

If, over the course of the next 10 years, BLK's P/E were to revert to its normal 19.09 level from its current 16.71 level based on peak earnings and current price, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +1.34%. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. When I bought BLK in March, it had a P/E ratio of about 13.12, which would have produced a 10-year sentiment mean reversion CAGR expectation of about +3.82%, well above my minimum threshold).

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Using peak earnings, the current earnings yield is about +5.99%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $5.99 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

These guys actually had to issue a bunch of shares during the financial crisis and they still haven't gotten back to pre-crisis share levels. This means I won't be making any adjustments for buybacks. After taking into account their EPS cyclicality, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +10.87% over the course of the last cycle, which is very good.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought BLK's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.99 plus +10.87% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +10.87% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $210.28 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.72% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for BLK, it will produce a +1.34% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.72% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +9.06% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, BLK is in between 4% and 12%, and that makes it a Hold at today's prices. If BLK's price were to keep rising without a corresponding rise in earnings, it would cross the "Sell" threshold at about $750 per share, at which point I would consider putting a trailing stop in for the stock.

Conclusion

Blackrock was a bit of an outlier in terms of the stocks I bought during the March dip. I bought it fairly early on in the decline and it has a much larger market-cap than most of the stocks I found which tended to have market-caps under $20 billion. Another interesting twist was PNC selling its Blackrock stake last month for about $420 per share. This was interesting because it was about the same price I paid for BLK back in March, and I purchased PNC on March 23rd, before the announcement. I wasn't sure how the transaction would ultimately affect the stocks, and I elected to take no action based on the news back in May, but so far it seems to be a positive for both of the stocks.

Even though both the market and BlackRock have performed well since March, I think there is a significant chance that the market (and BlackRock) could experience a double-dip. If that happens, then I think that $420 price level would be a good spot for new money that missed out on the earlier dip in March. Over the long-term of 10-years, I expect BlackRock's returns to be about 13% per year if purchased at that price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, TSCO, HOLX, MCHP, ALGN, SYY, AMP, GPC, FLIR, AZO, ROST, SYK, AME, PNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.