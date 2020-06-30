The 5 Largest SPY Component Sectors Are Signaling Consolidation (Technically Speaking For 6/30)

A look at the EMA of the five largest SPY components indicates that a short-term correction may be occurring.

The lockdowns did a great deal of damage to employment for those with less than a high school diploma.

Some locales across the globe are returning to lockdowns, which will further slow growth.

Today's Washington Post notes that neighborhoods in the UK and Australia have been locked down due to a resurgence of the virus. These developments make this statement from Chicago Fed President Evans particularly relevant (emphasis added):

I can't speak to others' assumptions, but crucially, my forecast assumes growth is held back by the response to intermittent localized outbreaks-which might be made worse by the faster-than-expected reopenings. In this environment, many resources will be devoted to health and safety. I assume health solutions become widely available as we move through 2022, and I allow for a return to more normal operations by late in the year.

The US is currently experiencing this phenomenon as several states and localities slow reopening plans.

Recent research from the San Francisco Fed shows the disproportionate impact of the lockdowns on workers with less than a high school education (emphasis added):

Higher levels of education have long been an insulator against labor market disruptions, reducing the incidence of job loss (Hoynes 2000). ...Between February and May, the unemployment rate for these workers rose by more than 12 percentage points, compared to 5.5 percentage points for those with a bachelor's degree or higher.

The accompanying graph highlights the disparity:

The report goes on to note that workers with a bachelor's degree or higher are more able to telecommute, further insulating them from the pandemic.

Let's take a look at the four main coincidental indicators:

The above graph from the St. Louis FRED system converts the numbers to base 100 and uses the end of the last recession (6/09) as the base. Retail sales (in red) had the most impressive turnaround. While the other three indicators have turned positive, they have a long way to go before reaching the levels from earlier this year.

Today, I'll be looking at the SPY's five largest sector components XLK, XLC, XLF, XLV, and XLY, which combined account for 73.89% of the SPY. I'll be looking at the EMA only charts, which strip out the volatility of the price data. Think of these charts as the scaffolding or frame that is either supporting the index or setting it up for a fall. I'll be taking the ETFs from the largest to the smallest percentage.

Technology (27.38% of the SPY)

This is - by far - the best looking EMA chart. All the EMAs are moving higher with the shorter EMAs above the longer EMAs. There are only two drawbacks. First, momentum is pegged at high levels. Second, the distance between the shorter and longer EMAs is large, implying that the index is currently stretched.

Health Care (14.49% of the SPY)

The key to the XLV chart is the MACD (top panel) which has been declining since late April. The shorter EMAs hit a peak in early June and have since declined. These shorter EMAs are also approaching the 50-day EMA. A crossover would signal more short-term weakness. Finally, during the last five days, there's been a spike in volume on down days - note the red volume bars. The 50-day EMA is approaching sideways movement while the 200-day EMA is moving higher.

Communication Services (10.81%)

On Friday, the XLC was hit by a wave of selling on news that the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) boycott was picking up steam (see here). But the MACD had given a sell signal earlier in the month. Like the XLV, XLC's shorter-term EMAs have turned lower; the 10-day is about to cross over the 20-day. The longer-term EMAs are still trending higher. There's been a volume spike on down days during the last week.

Consumer discretionary (10.81% of the SPY)

Like some of the other ETFs, this ETF's MACD gave a sell-signal earlier in the month. The 10-day EMA has been trending sideways for the last two weeks. It's approaching a negative crossover of the 20-day EMA. However, the longer-term EMAs (the 50- and 200-day) are both trending higher. Volume has been higher on down days during the last week.

Financials (10.10% of the SPY)

This is the worst chart of the five. The shorter EMAs are still below the 200-day EMA. The 10-day EMA has crossed below the 20-day EMA; both are moving lower. Worst of all, the 200-day EMA still has a very serious downward angle.

Conclusion: Momentum is declining on all five charts. Most shorter-term EMAs are signaling a short-term correction. But with the exception of the financials, most 50- and 200-day EMAs are still rising. So far, this means that the correction will be short term. Going forward, pay particular attention to the price/EMA relationship, with the key being whether or not prices stay above EMAs. A move lower would obviously signal further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.