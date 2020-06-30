Photo source: RBC; edited by Author

I got plenty of responses under my latest article on Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY), so in this follow-up, I'll address the most frequently asked questions and present a preliminary calculation of Surgut's dividends.

Before we start, let me warn readers once again: investing in Surgutneftegas is associated with specific risks that may not be suitable for some investors. If you appreciate transparent, fundamentally strong companies who pay consistent dividends, take a look at my latest article about Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY).

Questions & Answers

In the Q&A section, I'd like to summarize what is known about the company (spoiler: not much). Nonetheless, I hope this information will be helpful for potential investors.

Who owns Surgutneftegas?

Surgutneftegas' ownership structure is extremely convoluted. The most comprehensive investigation of Surgut's ownership structure was made by the Vedomosti newspaper back in 2012. It doesn't seem that anything changed dramatically since that time.

The chart representing the ownership structure of Surgutneftegas made by Vedomosti

However, the most recent developments made by some curious Russian analysts indicate that the majority of the company ultimately belongs to the management. It is estimated that Surgutneftegas' employees and top-managers control about 72% of the company, and the remaining 28% percent is viewed as free-float.

Is Surgutneftegas a personal piggy bank of Putin?

There's no evidence that the company or its cash belongs to Putin or anyone from the inner circle of the President. There's also no information or even rumors that someone among Surgut's top managers represents interests of any group of Russian elites. Therefore, I consider Surgutneftegas as a piggy bank of its top-managers rather than the Russian president.

Why the company is so cheap?

Surgutneftegas has never been good at communicating with its shareholders. The total lack of transparency or a strategy of capital allocation is one of the root causes of the company's dramatic undervaluation. No one knows (except the insiders, probably) what the company is going to do with its cash, so the market prices the company like it doesn't have these reserves at all.

Will it ever use its cash?

As I said earlier, there's no information that the company will allocate the cash pile anytime soon. Nonetheless, the environment of near-zero interest rates may urge the company to seek attractive targets for investments. I see a small chance that the company may finally unload its cash somewhere in 2021-2023 when the global economic outlook becomes more clear.

Forecasting Dividends

The calculation of dividends for Surgutneftegas isn't particularly straightforward. According to the dividend policy of the company, Surgutneftegas pays dividends on preferred shares in the amount of at least 10% of net profit under RAS, regardless of sources of income, divided by the number of shares representing 25% of the charter capital.

Thus, forecasting dividends for preferred shares comes down to forecasting net profit for 2020, which consists of three main parts.

Profit from sales (operating profit). This is the profit from the main activity - sales of oil and oil products. According to the results of the first quarter, profit from sales decreased by 71% YoY to 33 billion rubles.

This is the profit from the main activity - sales of oil and oil products. According to the results of the first quarter, profit from sales decreased by 71% YoY to 33 billion rubles. Interest income. Surgutneftegas holds dollar cash deposits, the size of which reached $49.8 billion as of Q1 2020. The cash pile is constantly growing and brings significant interest income. In 2019, the company received 119 billion rubles in the form of interest payments.

Surgutneftegas holds dollar cash deposits, the size of which reached $49.8 billion as of Q1 2020. The cash pile is constantly growing and brings significant interest income. In 2019, the company received 119 billion rubles in the form of interest payments. Profit from exchange rate differences. This is a "paper" profit from the revaluation of the ruble value of funds in deposits placed in foreign currency. For example, in 2018, it amounted to 529 billion rubles, exceeding the profit from core activities. This is basically the most important metric to forecast because the company's operating profit amounts to only a fraction of what the company recognizes as profits from FX differences in case of high FX volatility.

Now let's estimate the dividends for 2020.

Source: Author's calculations

I took a very conservative estimate of the company's operating profit in all scenarios (less than in horrible 2016 - 190 billion rubles in 2020 vs. 233 bn in 2016). Interest income has been stable at around 110-120 billion rubles in the last few years, so I roughly assumed 115 for 2020. The key focus here is on the revaluation of the cash pile: in ruble terms, it rises from 2.96 trillion rubles in 2019 to 3.14-3.59 trillion in 2020 depending on the USD/RUB rate, and this difference accounts as profits from the exchange rate differences. Again, this forecast is a bit rough, and a bit too conservative, but it's enough to get the idea what investors should expect from the company in 2020 at the very least.

Even though the ruble took back most of its losses after the oil shock in March, I'm convinced that the ruble will noticeably weaken by the end of the year.

1. To smooth the economic damage made by the lockdown, the Russian government is going to introduce an economic recovery plan and consequently increase its spending. The federal budget deficit in the baseline scenario of economic development will amount to at least 4% of GDP, according to the Ministry of Finance. In 2019, the federal budget was executed with a surplus of 1.8% of GDP, while the consolidated budget - about 1.9% of GDP.

Oil prices won't help this time: both the Central Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Energy in the face of the energy minister Alexander Novak are very conservative in their outlook regarding oil prices. The CBR expects an average Urals price of $30-35 and Novak expects $35, according to his recent interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt. In the meantime, the government's actions during the lockdown showed how unwillingly Russia spends its rich reserves. Thus, one of the very few choices the Russian authorities have to avoid high budget deficit is the moderate devaluation of the ruble to 75-80 rubles per dollar.

2. It's impossible to predict who will win the elections, but if Joe Biden wins, this will mean a much more aggressive stance towards Russia. Sanctioning Rusal (OTC:RUALF) in 2018 led to considerable market and FX volatility in Russia, and I'm pretty much sure that investors will have to remember about the sanctions agenda again by year-end. The basis for that is already being set: some US senators are currently pushing the old-new sanction bill, the DETER Act.

How To Play The Stock

I'd like to highlight two strategies of how investors can make money on Surgutneftegas:

The Short-Term Strategy

Buy shares now and sell them after December 31, 2020, or shortly before the ex-dividend date in summer 2021 when the stock gains momentum amid the dividend payment. This approach relies on capital gains and allows investors to avoid the specific risk described in the long-term strategy.

The Long-Term Strategy

The long-term strategy implies that you're ready to hold the stock at least for several years. The downside of this approach is that the dividend yield of Surgutneftegas has never been consistent and largely depends on the revaluation of the cash pile.

Considering that I expect high dividend yield in 2020, investors should note that the dividend gap after the ex-dividend date will be huge as well. The speed with which the gap will close will depend on the prospects of dividends in 2021. The revaluation of the cash pile is a one-off factor that occurs relative to the previous year. For example, if the USD/RUB rate stays at 75 both in 2020 and 2021, the 2021 financial results won't reflect any gains from the revaluation. If you want to mitigate this risk, use the short-term strategy.

Anyway, long-term investors should not forget that the stock also serves as a lottery ticket in case if the company finally invests its cash pile somewhere.

Risks

The key risk I see for Surgutneftegas' case is that ruble may temporarily strengthen during the last trading day of 2020. This already happened in 2019, when the USD/RUB rate was 10.9% lower than the average for the year.

The Bottom Line

What I like about Surgutneftegas is that if you're comfortable with its "strangeness", you can benefit from the stock in different ways depending on your investment horizon. If you have more questions regarding the stock, don't hesitate to ask them in the comments section below, I'll try to answer them in detail.

