PBH trades at a premium to the sum of its acquire parts, and management has repeatedly failed to deliver organic growth. Consensus expectations are still too high. It's time for the CEO and CFO to resign. We estimate a 40-60% downside risk.

There are many similar behavioral characteristics being observed at PBH that foreshadowed the collapse of Boulder Brands; declining disclosures, financial reporting changes, and accounting changes.

Executive Summary

Report Entitled: "Time to Nix Management"

We are pleased to issue a report outlining our concerns why Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (PBH, "Prestige Brands", or "the Company") faces 40-60% downside risk to approximately US$15 - $23 per share. (The full report can be found on our website). Please read our disclaimer below.

After conducting in-depth channel checks and a rigorous forensic review, Spruce Point has significant concerns about Prestige Brands, a roll-up of orphaned brand named, over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. Spruce Point has a history of successfully exposing poorly positioned consumer-focused companies before the market realizes fundamentals have changed (e.g. Church & Dwight (CHD), WD-40 Company (WDFC), Weis Markets (WMK), iRobot Corp (IRBT)).

Prestige is a challenged and over-leveraged consumer healthcare business perceived to have steady growth, be recession-resistant, and have the ability to generate free cash flow to reduce debt. We believe Prestige will struggle to reduce its current level of debt as the business experiences further competitive pressures, and working capital and free cash flow strains intensify. As the shift to online purchases grows through Amazon (AMZN) in the new COVID-19 world, Prestige is ill-positioned and has significant exposure to traditional brick and mortar retailers. In its recent 10-K (vs. Past) Prestige just omitted for the first time disclosures of major customers by distribution channel:

Mass Merchants: WMT / COST / TGT

Pharmacy: RAD / CVS / WBA

Supermarkets: KR / OTCQX:ADRNY / WMK / ACI

Dollar Stores: DG / DLTR / FDO

As the Company's prior path to achieve growth through debt fueled acquisitions is no longer favored by management, and limited by its high leverage, Prestige's growth has slowed, and financial strains have intensified. Prestige continues to miss its organic growth targets and, in our opinion, misallocates capital while receiving handsome compensation along the way.

In fact, just yesterday in its proxy filing, PBH reiterated it does not have long-term visibility over the next 1 to 3 years in its business. This is at odds with an analyst claiming PBH is recession-resistant

"Due to the uncertainty in the current macroeconomic environment related to the COVID-19 epidemic, it is challenging to set credible 1-year or 3-year goals, for both our AIP and performance units"

In our opinion, Prestige's low-quality management team has consistently underdelivered on its promises. We have serious concerns regarding current CFO Christine Sacco and her team given their history at Boulder Brands (Formerly Nasdaq: BDBD), another consumer brands roll-up that collapsed 50% after Prescient Point issued successful warning about accounting and financial strains. Spruce Point's founder Ben Axler was a co-author of the BDBD report. As a result of our investigation, we are calling on PBH's audit committee to conduct a full investigation into its financial reporting and accounting practices. Prestige's financial disclosures are worsening and its corporate governance lags peers. We believe Prestige will continue to face growing financial strains as competition intensifies. With consumption growth of 2%, lack of pricing power and increased competition, we view the company's 2-3% organic revenue growth guidance as unattainable. Combined with a rising cost structure, we believe PBH's organic earnings will experience an unpreventable terminal decline.

Long-Term Secular Challenges And Competition From Private Label Brands

PBH's orphaned brand-named products face significant competition in both price and product placement compared to store brands. Recent Nielsen data shows PBH's price and volume sales are declining while private label brands are experiencing price and volume growth. PBH is at a clear disadvantage as prices are not competitive (often ~30-100% more expensive) and brands are often intermingled with store brands or found on lower shelves while competitors are found on premium, eye level shelves. Amazon's (AMZN) move into pharmacy with its "Basic Care" branded products and acquisition of Pill Pack presents further challenges for PBH as traditional traffic shifts away from pharmacies and supermarkets to e-commerce channels. Despite PBH's effort to combat competition by increasing promotional spending, organic sales growth continues to struggle.

Continuously Misses Organic Growth Targets; CEO & CFO Should Resign

Since CEO Lombardi (June 2015) and CFO Sacco (September 2016) were appointed to their current roles, PBH has missed its organic revenue growth targets for 4 out of 5 years between 2015-2019 and was on pace to fall short in 2020 before the Q4 benefit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given management's inability to achieve its #1 most important goal, organic growth, we believe it is appropriate for the CEO & CFO to resign.

Multiple Signs Of Financial Strain As Organic Revenue Is Flat, EBITDA Declines And Cash Flow Dynamics Worsen

Organic revenue growth has compounded at 1% over the past 6 years and has continued to miss management's targets. Under Sacco's leadership, PBH has made three unusual and stealth changes to the discussion of revenue from major brands: "net revenue", "revenue", "total revenue". We observe a similar stealth change in revenue disclosure made at Boulder Brands ahead of its stock collapsing. We estimate organic EBITDA has declined over the same period. There are multiple signs of pressure on working capital. Receivables growth has significantly outpaced revenue growth on both an absolute and organic basis with the divergence accelerating since Christine Sacco became CFO. Inventory has ballooned as products are not selling-though to customers as obsolete inventory grows and inventory purchase obligations as a percentage of sales rises. There are signs of potentially aggressive changes to depreciation assumptions that have benefited earnings over the past 3 years.

Poor History Of M&A And Capital Allocation Has Resulted In A Weak Balance Sheet And The Need To Delever

Debt fueled acquisitions have resulted in Net Debt/EBITDA of 4.7x. PBH has limited flexibility to engage in further M&A at its current leverage. Transaction multiples, which we believe are understated due to the reported "synergy adjusted multiples," have increased from ~7x to 10-12x over the past few deals. PBH's recent deals have not benefited organic growth and there is evidence Fleet's revenue growth declined after the deal. While management claims "best-in-class" free cash flow conversion vs. peers (CHD, CL, PG, EPC, CLX, HELE, ENR, JNJ), this metric is misleading for a roll-up given the allocation of capital away from capital expenditures towards acquisition.

Poor Corporate Governance And Weakening Financial Disclosure Practices Raise Several Red Flags

Insiders own a measly 1.2% of PBH and have little risk for leveraging PBH's balance sheet for poor acquisitions. The Company's revenue disclosures lag peers and the removal of certain disclosures raises red flags. While PBH has struggled to achieve its organic growth guidance, management has continued to be handsomely compensated due to compensation tied to sales and EBITDA as opposed to more relevant metrics such as organic growth and cash available to paydown debt.

Terrible Risk / Reward Opportunity And Significant Downside To Current Share Price

Poor organic growth, lack of competitive advantage, eroding market share, weakening disclosures, and subpar corporate governance deserves a valuation multiple at a significant discount to peers. PBH trades at a premium to the sum of its acquisitions (average deal multiple ~9x EBITDA), yet none of the brands have driven any top-line growth. Spruce Point arrives at our price target by applying a multiple consistent with the reality that PBH is worth no more than the sum of the multiples paid for its assets which have demonstrated zero growth and are now under increased pressure. We project revenue to decline and margins to erode.

Disclaimer:

This research presentation expresses our research opinions. You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and calls on the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. ("PBH"), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock rises. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Spruce Point Capital Management does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities.

This research presentation expresses our research opinions, which we have based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information, and all of which are set out in this research presentation. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. Any forecasts or estimates are for illustrative purpose only and should not be taken as limitations of the maximum possible loss or gain. Any information contained in this report may include forward-looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. You should assume these types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Spruce Point Capital Management LLC's control. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC's research is at your own risk. You should do your own research and due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. All figures assumed to be in US Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

To the best of our ability and belief, as of the date hereof, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable and does not omit to state material facts necessary to make the statements herein not misleading, and all information has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, and who are not insiders or connected persons of the stock covered herein or who may otherwise owe any fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality to the issuer, or to any other person or entity that was breached by the transmission of information to Spruce Point Capital Management LLC. However, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC recognizes that there may be non-public information in the possession of PBH or other insiders of PBH that has not been publicly disclosed by PBH. Therefore, such information contained herein is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind - whether express or implied. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use.

This report's estimated fundamental value only represents a best efforts estimate of the potential fundamental valuation of a specific security, and is not expressed as, or implied as, assessments of the quality of a security, a summary of past performance, or an actionable investment strategy for an investor. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is registered as an investment advisor with the SEC. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as a broker/dealer or accounting firm.

All rights reserved. This document may not be reproduced or disseminated in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PBH.