On Friday, June 26, 2020, Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras (PBR) announced that it has started production at the massive Atapu pre-salt shared deposit off of the coast of its own home country. As with many projects in the resource-rich pre-salt region, the beginning of production here has the very real possibility of stimulating forward growth for both Petrobras and its partners on the project - Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total (TOT). With that said though, the companies involved continue to be plagued by the current low oil price environment and will likely continue to be so until oil and gas prices finally return to something approaching a state of normalcy.

About The Project

The Atapu shared deposit consists of three deposits located in the well-known Santos basin about 200 kilometers off of the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The three deposits that are included in this project are the Atapu, Oeste de Atapu, and a portion of the Union's non contracted area. All of these will be brought to a production state as a result of the project.

Source: Offshore-Energy

The pre-salt layer off of the coasts of Africa and Brazil is one of the most resource-rich basins in the world. Petrobras states that the total quantity of oil located in Brazilian waters alone may total fifty billion barrels, which is more than four times the country's national reserves found in other areas. Unfortunately though, it is quite difficult to access these deposits. This is because the oil and natural gas are located at the bottom of the ocean floor under a 6,600 ft. layer of salt, itself under a 6,600 ft. layer of post-salt sediments, in 6,600-9,800 ft. of water. As such, even gaining access to the oil and natural gas requires the use of a modern ultra-deepwater drilling rig. This is one reason why Brazil is historically one of the regions where these rigs can be most commonly found, especially in the early parts of this decade when the offshore drilling industry was last in an upcycle.

One of the things that Petrobras has been doing to more cost-effectively develop the resources in the region is deploy floating production and storage offloading units. These units are often used in frontier offshore regions as a more cost-effective alternative to the construction of offshore pipelines back to shore. This method may especially make sense given the water depths of the surrounding fields. The basic function of these vessels is to retrieve hydrocarbons produced either by itself or by a nearby platform, process the resources, and then store them until the resources can be offloaded onto a tanker.

Petrobras has opted to utilize one of these vessels to develop the Atapu field. The company recently received delivery of a P-70 FPSO unit that is intended for the development of this field. This is the fifth identical unit that Petrobras has deployed in its expansion throughout the pre-salt so it is reasonable to assume that the company has thus far been pleased with the overall performance of these units. The unit is capable of processing 150,000 barrels of crude oil and up to six million cubic feet of natural gas per day. It is therefore reasonable to assume that this will be the maximum output of the Atapu shared deposit when it reaches maximum production, at least in the near term. Petrobras is currently using four of these units on the nearby Búzios field however so the company's long-term plans could be similar here, meaning that the Atapu field will produce much higher levels of resources when the project is finally complete. As Petrobras owns 89.257% of the project, it is reasonable to assume that it will be receiving most of this production.

Growth Prospects

Petrobras is highly committed to growing its production in the pre-salt region. The company previously brought the nearby Búzios field, also in the Santos basin, online. The field reached a combined production from all four operating platforms of 790,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day back in March. This represented a 14.6% increase over the equivalent period in 2019. This complex alone also accounts for a substantial proportion of Petrobras's total output, as we will soon see.

In past articles, I have discussed how many oil companies around the world have reduced their spending on both exploration and development as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. This is a direct effort intended to preserve the strength of their balance sheets in the face of the low energy price environment. Petrobras was no exception to this. In April, the company cut its production (see previously linked article) to 2.07 million barrels of oil equivalents per day from 2.606 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the first quarter. The company has managed to see somewhat better demand than what it anticipated so it intends to boost production up to 2.26 million barrels of oil equivalents per day. While this is still less than what the company had prior to the pandemic, it is still certainly better than what it had during the worst of it.

The long-term story is certainly much better, which is due to the company's continued ambitions to develop the resources that are present in the pre-salt. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Petrobras had the stated goal to increase its production to 3.5 million barrels of oil equivalents per day by 2024. The development of the Atapu shared deposit would have been one of the projects through which Petrobras would have achieved this goal. While it does seem likely that Petrobras may experience some difficulty at accomplishing this goal due to the coronavirus cutbacks, it should still be able to generate some growth. This scenario does admittedly somewhat depend on oil prices, which need to increase in order for the projects in the pre-salt to actually make some sense though. It is uncertain how long that will take.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of an energy company like Petrobras, one method that we can use to value it is by looking at a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio greater than 1.0 could be an indicator that the stock is overvalued relative to the company's forward growth prospects and vice versa.

Unfortunately, analysts expect that Petrobras will see its earnings decline in the near to medium term. This makes it impossible to use the price-to-earnings growth ratio as a method to value the company. The company is however trading at 51.62% below its 52-week high and boasts a 2.08% dividend yield so it might offer some potential opportunities at the current valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petrobras continues to proceed with its ambitions to develop the Brazilian pre-salt and generate growth at the same time. This is despite the coronavirus-induced energy price weakness, although the company has seen its production cut back somewhat. The Atapu shared deposit is just one of the deposits that the company intends to use in order to push this ambitious growth plan forward. The company might be overvalued at its current level, but given the long-term growth prospects once energy prices return to normal it could be worth dipping a toe in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.